ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paintsville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q95fm.net

Henry Coley

Henry Coley age 67 of Virgie, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at his residence. He was born on July 29, 1955, to the late Henry Washington Coley and Madeline Ruth Soloman Coley. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 11:00AM at the Hall & Jones...
VIRGIE, KY
q95fm.net

Donnie Dean Anders

Donnie Dean Anders, 80 of Lick Creek, Ky. was born on Aug. 13, 1942 in London, Ky. and passed away at the Pikeville Medical Center on Oct. 5, 2022. He was the son of Ledford Anders and Ina Belle Smith Hale who both preceded him in death. A Memorial Service...
LICK CREEK, KY
q95fm.net

Billy Ray Thompson

Billy Ray Thompson, 72, of Louisa, KY passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022. Mr. Thompson was born January 9, 1950, in Louisa, Kentucky to the late Grover and Violet Moore Thompson. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Wilson Funeral Home with Elder...
LOUISA, KY
q95fm.net

Teddy Eugene Fuller

Teddy Eugene Fuller, 68, of Louisa, KY passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Community Hospice Care Center of Ashland. Mr. Fuller was born October 26, 1953, in Ironton, Ohio to the late Teddy and Lena Salyers Fuller. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, October 12,...
LOUISA, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paintsville, KY
Obituaries
City
Paintsville, KY
City
Thelma, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
q95fm.net

Michael Adams

Michael Adams, 55 of Elkhorn City, Ky. was born on July 22, 1967 in Ohio and passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 in the Pikeville Medical Center. He was the son of Donald and Drema Price Adams who preceded him in death. A Memorial Service will be held on...
ELKHORN CITY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Derek Allen Crum, 42, of Louisa, KY

Derek Allen Crum, 42, of Louisa, KY passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at his residence. Derek was born August 7, 1980 in Louisa, KY. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Jim and Freda Rose and Frank and Linda Crum. Survivors include his mother Teresa (Harlin) Colkmire...
LOUISA, KY
q95fm.net

Donna Louise Brewer

Donna Louise Brewer age 76 of Pikeville, Kentucky passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Donna was born in Pikeville, Kentucky on August 12, 1946 a daughter of the late William and Edith Coleman Patton. Visitation will be in the J.W....
PIKEVILLE, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Community mourns loss

The West Carter High School community is mourning the loss of two members of their senior class lost in an automobile accident last week. Garrett Paul Belcher and Brent Michael King, both 17, of Olive Hill, passed away last Tuesday following an accident on State Route 2, just past SR 59.
OLIVE HILL, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Chapman
kentuckytoday.com

Tributes pour in for beloved Crestwood worship pastor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Greg Cagle’s indelible spirit and love for Jesus will be his legacy. While those who knew him mourn his passing this week, they are also celebrating a glorious homecoming for this powerful servant. Cagle, 60, died Sunday after a nearly year-long battle with brain...
PIKEVILLE, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – SEPTEMBER 21-30, 2022

SEPARATELY, (4) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN ANOTHER COUNTY JURISDICTION (TWO (2) IN MARTIN COUNTY; AND TWO (2) IN BOYD COUNTY,WHO WAS ON A LATER DATE, EVENTUALLY BROUGHT BACK TO THE BSRDC IN PAINTSVILLE.). PREVIOUSLY, FROM 12:00 A.M., SEPTEMBER 11, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., SEPTEMBER 20,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
cartercountytimes.com

EKG on Rattlesnake Ridge

It isn’t often you get a Friday night show at Rattlesnake Ridge Community Center. In fact, we haven’t gotten many at all since COVID disrupted their regular seasonal schedule. But this Friday you can scratch your itch for bluegrass on the Ridge with the debut of a new group, East Kentucky Grass.
CARTER COUNTY, KY
FOX 56

Morehead nurse turned patient

Angela Hardymon has walked the halls of St. Claire Regional Medical Center for the last five years as a nurse, but she never thought she'd walk through the doors of the cancer unit as a patient.
MOREHEAD, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mayo Methodist Church#The Preston Funeral Home
wymt.com

Rockslide closes lanes on Highway 80, dispatch says

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. Perry County 911 dispatchers told WYMT a rockslide on Highway 80 near East Perry Elementary School has closed three lanes. Our media partner, WSGS Radio reports the eastbound lane is closed and the westbound lane...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Logan pastor forgives vandals who spray painted church

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Church of the Nazarene on Dingess Street in Logan is all cleaned up after vandals spray-painted vulgar images and language on the property and at least five other properties across the city late in the week. One other church, two baseball fields, a football...
LOGAN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WSAZ

Accident shuts down portion of I-64 in Boyd County, Ky

BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – The eastbound lanes of I64 at mile marker 183 in Boyd County were closed more than two hours after an accident, according to the chief of the Cannonsburg Fire Department. Chief Richard Cyrus tells WSAZ.com the driver of a dump truck reported he was...
BOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

July’s flooding death toll increases to 43

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll from July’s flooding has increased to 43. During his weekly Team Kentucky update, Beshear said the two additional deaths were caused by health conditions directly arising from flooding. The victims were from Breathitt and Letcher Counties. “Let us...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTOK-TV

Grandmother in viral photo from July floods in Kentucky dies

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - A nearly 100-year-old woman who made national headlines after a photo of her stuck inside her Kentucky home during a flood in late July has died. Mae Amburgey from Letcher County died over the weekend. Her son, Jay, notified WYMT and said she died...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy