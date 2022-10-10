Read full article on original website
Henry Coley
Henry Coley age 67 of Virgie, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at his residence. He was born on July 29, 1955, to the late Henry Washington Coley and Madeline Ruth Soloman Coley. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 11:00AM at the Hall & Jones...
Donnie Dean Anders
Donnie Dean Anders, 80 of Lick Creek, Ky. was born on Aug. 13, 1942 in London, Ky. and passed away at the Pikeville Medical Center on Oct. 5, 2022. He was the son of Ledford Anders and Ina Belle Smith Hale who both preceded him in death. A Memorial Service...
Billy Ray Thompson
Billy Ray Thompson, 72, of Louisa, KY passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022. Mr. Thompson was born January 9, 1950, in Louisa, Kentucky to the late Grover and Violet Moore Thompson. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Wilson Funeral Home with Elder...
Teddy Eugene Fuller
Teddy Eugene Fuller, 68, of Louisa, KY passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Community Hospice Care Center of Ashland. Mr. Fuller was born October 26, 1953, in Ironton, Ohio to the late Teddy and Lena Salyers Fuller. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, October 12,...
Michael Adams
Michael Adams, 55 of Elkhorn City, Ky. was born on July 22, 1967 in Ohio and passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 in the Pikeville Medical Center. He was the son of Donald and Drema Price Adams who preceded him in death. A Memorial Service will be held on...
Derek Allen Crum, 42, of Louisa, KY
Derek Allen Crum, 42, of Louisa, KY passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at his residence. Derek was born August 7, 1980 in Louisa, KY. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Jim and Freda Rose and Frank and Linda Crum. Survivors include his mother Teresa (Harlin) Colkmire...
Donna Louise Brewer
Donna Louise Brewer age 76 of Pikeville, Kentucky passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Donna was born in Pikeville, Kentucky on August 12, 1946 a daughter of the late William and Edith Coleman Patton. Visitation will be in the J.W....
Community mourns loss
The West Carter High School community is mourning the loss of two members of their senior class lost in an automobile accident last week. Garrett Paul Belcher and Brent Michael King, both 17, of Olive Hill, passed away last Tuesday following an accident on State Route 2, just past SR 59.
Tributes pour in for beloved Crestwood worship pastor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Greg Cagle’s indelible spirit and love for Jesus will be his legacy. While those who knew him mourn his passing this week, they are also celebrating a glorious homecoming for this powerful servant. Cagle, 60, died Sunday after a nearly year-long battle with brain...
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – SEPTEMBER 21-30, 2022
SEPARATELY, (4) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN ANOTHER COUNTY JURISDICTION (TWO (2) IN MARTIN COUNTY; AND TWO (2) IN BOYD COUNTY,WHO WAS ON A LATER DATE, EVENTUALLY BROUGHT BACK TO THE BSRDC IN PAINTSVILLE.). PREVIOUSLY, FROM 12:00 A.M., SEPTEMBER 11, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., SEPTEMBER 20,...
EKG on Rattlesnake Ridge
It isn’t often you get a Friday night show at Rattlesnake Ridge Community Center. In fact, we haven’t gotten many at all since COVID disrupted their regular seasonal schedule. But this Friday you can scratch your itch for bluegrass on the Ridge with the debut of a new group, East Kentucky Grass.
Morehead nurse turned patient
Angela Hardymon has walked the halls of St. Claire Regional Medical Center for the last five years as a nurse, but she never thought she'd walk through the doors of the cancer unit as a patient.
Rockslide closes lanes on Highway 80, dispatch says
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. Perry County 911 dispatchers told WYMT a rockslide on Highway 80 near East Perry Elementary School has closed three lanes. Our media partner, WSGS Radio reports the eastbound lane is closed and the westbound lane...
Logan pastor forgives vandals who spray painted church
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Church of the Nazarene on Dingess Street in Logan is all cleaned up after vandals spray-painted vulgar images and language on the property and at least five other properties across the city late in the week. One other church, two baseball fields, a football...
Boyd County votes to sell former Sears building to horse racing company
With a 3 to 1 vote Tuesday, Boyd County Fiscal Court approved a motion to tentatively accept an offer of $5 million from Revolutionary Racing LLC to purchase the former Sears building and property surrounding Camp Landing.
Plenty of raffle tickets left for AUTOGRAPHED 12 x 24 granite commemorative plaque, chief says
We still have plenty of raffle tickets for our AUTOGRAPHED 12 x 24 granite commemorative plaque. $10 each, only 1,000 tickets to be sold. Autographs include: Ricky Skaggs, Larry Cordle, Tyler Childers, Noah Thompson, Laidback Country Picker & Honey, Luna, Bobby & Teddi Cyrus, Luke Trimble and Adam Chaffin. We...
Accident shuts down portion of I-64 in Boyd County, Ky
BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – The eastbound lanes of I64 at mile marker 183 in Boyd County were closed more than two hours after an accident, according to the chief of the Cannonsburg Fire Department. Chief Richard Cyrus tells WSAZ.com the driver of a dump truck reported he was...
‘There’s no competition in the kingdom’: Pikeville summit brings churches together
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Churches, organizations and faith-minded folks gathered at the Appalachian Wireless Arena Tuesday for a summit to share ideas and network, hoping to plant the seed of change for area churches. “We believe God can take a group of people together, from different communities and denominations, set...
July’s flooding death toll increases to 43
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll from July’s flooding has increased to 43. During his weekly Team Kentucky update, Beshear said the two additional deaths were caused by health conditions directly arising from flooding. The victims were from Breathitt and Letcher Counties. “Let us...
Grandmother in viral photo from July floods in Kentucky dies
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - A nearly 100-year-old woman who made national headlines after a photo of her stuck inside her Kentucky home during a flood in late July has died. Mae Amburgey from Letcher County died over the weekend. Her son, Jay, notified WYMT and said she died...
