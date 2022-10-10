Bears risers and fallers after brutal loss to Commanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Thursday Night Football continued to live up to its reputation of bringing ugly, ugly games to fans, and the Bears lost in excruciating fashion 12-7. There weren’t many points scored, and even fewer big plays. Lots of players on each side will have play sheets filled with bad grades, but there were a few Bears who performed well and gave them at least a chance to come away with a win.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO