Panthers Trading D.J. Moore to Bears Makes Little Sense for Either Team
Why Panthers trading WR Moore to Bears is highly unlikely originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Almost the second the Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule on Monday, rumors started to trickle in about the possibility of an impending fire sale in Carolina. Given the Bears’ lack of talent at wide receiver after Darnell Mooney, the internet began to speculate the Bears could trade for Panthers star receiver D.J. Moore.
Trent Dilfer Says Bears' Justin Fields Is the Best Elite 11 QB Ever
Dilfer says Fields is the best Elite 11 QB ever originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Trent Dilfer showed undeniable praise for Justin Fields from the Bears' loss on his weekly 670 the Score segment. He broke down various instances from Sunday's loss of Fields' tranquility and dominance in the...
Bears' Jaylon Johnson Ready to Continue Quest to ‘Dominate' NFL
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Jaylon Johnson entered this season wanting to send a message to the rest of the NFL that he should be viewed as one of the elite corners in the game. So it was frustrating for the Bears' star cornerback to be unable to help his team last Sunday as Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson tore up Chicago’s defense during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Bears' Justin Fields Claims Pass Interference on Throw to Pettis
Fields claims pass interference on throw to Pettis originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If you're looking for analysis from Justin Fields of Dante Pettis' drop in the endzone on the final drive, here it is. "That was a PI (pass interference) that we didn't get," Fields said. Despite the...
When Do the Chicago Bears Play Next After Facing Commanders?
When do the Chicago Bears play next? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears will have a lot of time on their hands to prepare for their Week 7 game. After their loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football, the team has 10 days to prepare for their next game – the longest possible time span in football without a bye week.
Ex-Blackhawks Winger Alex DeBrincat Writes Letter About Chicago
Alex DeBrincat writes emotional letter to Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In a letter titled "Chicago," written by ex-Blackhawk Alex DeBrincat for the Players Tribune, the beloved winger poured his heart out explaining his time in Chicago, his appreciation for the team/city and his feelings after being traded to the Ottawa Senators in the offseason.
Bears' Velus Jones Jr. Muffs Second Punt of the Season
Velus Jones Jr. muffs second punt of the season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears need a new punt returner. Velus Jones Jr. muffed his second punt of the season against the Commanders on Thursday night. This time, the Commanders recovered on the six-yard line. Brian Robinson recorded...
Tony Gonzalez Calls Bears ‘Freshman Team' at Halftime of TNF
Tony Gonzalez calls Bears a 'freshman team' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Tony Gonzalez didn't sugarcoat the Bears' first-half performance. The halftime analyst called the Bears a "freshman team" and said it would be kind to call this team "the JV team of the NFL." The Bears didn't do...
Bears Risers, Fallers After Brutal Loss to Commanders in NFL Week 5
Bears risers and fallers after brutal loss to Commanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Thursday Night Football continued to live up to its reputation of bringing ugly, ugly games to fans, and the Bears lost in excruciating fashion 12-7. There weren’t many points scored, and even fewer big plays. Lots of players on each side will have play sheets filled with bad grades, but there were a few Bears who performed well and gave them at least a chance to come away with a win.
Velus Jones Jr. Muffs Punt Again, Bears to Consider New Return Man
Bears to consider new punt returner after Jones Jr. muff originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Velus Jones Jr. is in jeopardy of losing his job as the Bears primary return man. The rookie wide receiver once again made a critical error towards the end of the game, which played a critical role in the team’s loss. Jones Jr. muffed a punt inside the team’s 10-yard line, and the Commanders recovered the ball at the six-yard line, setting up Washington’s game-winning touchdown two plays later.
Bears' Justin Fields Does Push-Ups After Dante Pettis Touchdown
Fields does push-ups after Pettis touchdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields is a tough dude. He threw a dime to Dante Pettis down the sideline for a 40-yard touchdown, while simultaneously getting thrown to the ground. Fields got comfy on the ground during Thursday night's game. He...
Twitter Memes Justin Fields Practicing His Breathing Technique
Twitter memes Fields practicing breathing techniques originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields mentioned he uses breathing techniques derived from the Bears' yoga classes after Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He uses them to calm himself during games, and in turn, maintain composure in the pocket. However, his...
What Does GSH on Chicago Bears Orange Jerseys Stand for?
What does 'GSH' on Bears orange jerseys stand for? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears unveiled new orange jerseys and helmets for Thursday's game against the Washington Commanders. The orange uniforms attracted a lot of attention. But, what about the "GSH"?. What does GSH on Bears jersey...
NHL 2022-23 Season Predictions: Playoff Picks and Stanley Cup Winner
NHL 2022-23 predictions: Playoff picks and Stanley Cup winner originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022-23 NHL season is officially here! So let's waste no time and dive right into playoff predictions:. Atlantic Division:. 1. Tampa Bay Lightning. 2. Toronto Maple Leafs. 3. Florida Panthers. Metropolitan Division:. 1. New...
Bears Locker Room Emotional After Loss to Commanders on TNF
Bears share heartbreak after tough loss to Commanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was a somber scene in the Bears locker room following their 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football. There wasn’t a ton of talking. Those who did, spoke in hushed tones huddled around a locker. Some players simply sat, still fully dressed in their uniforms, unmoving, deep in thought.
Bears Report Card: Grading Offense, Defense in Loss Vs. Commanders
CHICAGO -- It was a game the Bears had to win. After back-to-back losses to the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings, a date with the floundering Washington Commanders was just what the doctor ordered. But try as they might, the Bears couldn't get out of their own way Thursday...
Revisiting Iconic Bills-Chiefs Playoff Game Ahead of Week 6 Rematch
Revisiting iconic Bills-Chiefs playoff game ahead of Week 6 rematch originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Patrick Mahomes. Josh Allen. Round 5. Two of the NFL’s best quarterbacks will square off for the fifth time in three seasons when the Buffalo Bills take on the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. The frequent meetings have offered some of the most memorable games of the 2020s, but nothing compares to their most recent matchup.
Darnell Mooney, Bears Left Searching for Answers After Commanders Loss
CHICAGO – Darnell Mooney asked for the opportunity that came his way late Thursday night. Be it the football gods, the universe, or a deity of your choice, the Bears' star wide receiver wanted the ball with the game on the line against the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field.
When's the Last Time the Chicago Bears Wore Orange Helmets?
When's the last time the Bears wore orange helmets? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears unveiled new, orange uniforms with matching jerseys and helmets. The NFL lifted its rule to require teams to wear the same color helmets all season, motivating teams to create new alternate uniforms with different colored helmets.
Troy Aikman Regrets ‘Take the Dresses Off' Comment on Monday Night Football
Troy Aikman regrets 'take the dresses off' comment on MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Troy Aikman said he regrets the controversial “take the dresses off” comment he made during ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast of the Las Vegas Raiders versus Kansas City Chiefs game. “My comments...
Comments / 0