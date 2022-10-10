Read full article on original website
q95fm.net
Henry Coley
Henry Coley age 67 of Virgie, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at his residence. He was born on July 29, 1955, to the late Henry Washington Coley and Madeline Ruth Soloman Coley. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 11:00AM at the Hall & Jones...
Donnie Dean Anders
Donnie Dean Anders, 80 of Lick Creek, Ky. was born on Aug. 13, 1942 in London, Ky. and passed away at the Pikeville Medical Center on Oct. 5, 2022. He was the son of Ledford Anders and Ina Belle Smith Hale who both preceded him in death. A Memorial Service...
Teddy Eugene Fuller
Teddy Eugene Fuller, 68, of Louisa, KY passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Community Hospice Care Center of Ashland. Mr. Fuller was born October 26, 1953, in Ironton, Ohio to the late Teddy and Lena Salyers Fuller. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, October 12,...
Billy Ray Thompson
Billy Ray Thompson, 72, of Louisa, KY passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022. Mr. Thompson was born January 9, 1950, in Louisa, Kentucky to the late Grover and Violet Moore Thompson. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Wilson Funeral Home with Elder...
Eula Mae Hackworth
Eula Mae Hackworth age 93 went to be with the Lord on Sunday October 9, 2022. She was born June 20, 1929 to Caroline Brown Sparks and Marion Sparks of Ivyton, KY. Visitation will be from 10-noon on October 12,2022 at Magoffin County Funeral Home with a private graveside service to follow at the Hackworth Family Cemetery with Demmie Marshall officiating and Jackie Prater singing. Eula’s very special nephew, Roger Dyer, will read the eulogy.
Danny Edward Francis
Danny Edward Francis 57 of Pike County, KY passed from this earthly life Saturday October 8, 2022 at his residence. Danny was born Monday March 15, 1965 in Pike County, KY a son to Cecil Edward Francis and Maggie Carolyn Ray Francis. Visitation:. Wednesday, October 12, 2022. 6:00PM – 10:00PM...
Michael Adams
Michael Adams, 55 of Elkhorn City, Ky. was born on July 22, 1967 in Ohio and passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 in the Pikeville Medical Center. He was the son of Donald and Drema Price Adams who preceded him in death. A Memorial Service will be held on...
Donna Louise Brewer
Donna Louise Brewer age 76 of Pikeville, Kentucky passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Donna was born in Pikeville, Kentucky on August 12, 1946 a daughter of the late William and Edith Coleman Patton. Visitation will be in the J.W....
Eastern Kentucky Man Found Guilty of Murder
An Eastern Kentucky man has been found guilty for a murder that happened in 2017. Police arrest Jeffery Scott Taylor back in March of 2017 for the murder of 36 year old Shannon Vaughn Saylor. Saylor was found dead in Clay County. During this time, Taylor and Saylor were in...
HCTC Students Running Coat Drive to Support Flood Victims
Students at Hazard Community and Technical College this week have started a coat drive to help people impacted by flooding. Multiple student organizations are involved with the drive, which was being planned since late September. Coats will be collected until October 28th and will distributed on November 4th . Anyone...
Two Pike County Men Indicted On Drug Trafficking Charges
Two men out of Pike County were recently arrested after being indicted on drug trafficking charges. 50-year-old Brian Hurley, of Stopover, and 34-year-old George Compton, of Phelps, were arrested on Monday. The pair received an indictment last week and currently stand accused of trafficking 10 or more hydrocodone tablets in March of this year.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Announces the Construction of New Road Connecting KY-15 to Hazard Airport
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Officials announced a plan for a new access road that would connect KY-15 to the Wendell Ford Airport in Perry County. The project was awarded $1.65 million by the 2022 General Assembly for right of way acquisition and utility relocation for the project. The construction for the new road is estimated to cost $12.4 million. As of now, Construction is set to begin no later than 2024.
Man Arrested Following Alleged Robbery
A man out of Pikeville was recently arrested on a number of charges following a robbery at a home on Cedar Hills. The robbery is said to have taken place just after 1:00 AM on Saturday. Police responded to a call reporting that a man had broken into their home when only their 16-year-old autistic son was present.
Man Receives Verdict In 5-Year-Old Murder Case
A jury in Laurel County recently handed down a guilty verdict for a murder that happened five years ago. In March of 2017, officers arrested Jeffery Scott Taylor for the murder of 36-year-old Shannon Vaughn Saylor. She was discovered dead in Clay County. Taylor and Saylor were said to be...
Eastern Kentucky Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges Following Traffic Stop
A man out of Eastern Kentucky is now facing a list of charges following a recent traffic stop. This past Thursday, Troopers with the Kentucky State Police stopped a vehicle traveling along the Hal Rogers Parkway in Leslie County. During the course of the stop and following a search of...
Early Tuesday Morning Theft at Perry County Central High School Under Investigation
Officials with Perry County Schools announced on Facebook today that they are investigating a theft that happened earlier this morning at Perry County Central High School. The district said items were stolen around 3:30 AM this morning from the school’s food storage facility. Video captured from a surveillance camera...
Pike County Man Found Guilty In Federal Drug Trafficking Case
A man out of Pike County was recently found guilty of federal drug trafficking charges- that involved the death of one of his customers, following a trial that lasted for three-days. 38-year-old Justin Bryant, of Pikeville, was found guilty on Friday of distribution of Fentanyl resulting in death and conspiracy...
Pikeville Police Department Announces Traffic Safety Checkpoint Locations
The Pikeville Police Department will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Pikeville City Police Department Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Special attention will be paid to occupant protection...
Man Arrested On Multiple Felony Drug Warrants
A man who is said to have had multiple felony-drug warrants, was arrested following an investigation in the Crum area. 45-year-old Haskell Orsbon was arrested by the U.S. Marshall’s Service Cuffed Taskforce and Mingo County Sheriff’s Department:. Haskell is now facing charges of possession with the intent to...
