Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Officials announced a plan for a new access road that would connect KY-15 to the Wendell Ford Airport in Perry County. The project was awarded $1.65 million by the 2022 General Assembly for right of way acquisition and utility relocation for the project. The construction for the new road is estimated to cost $12.4 million. As of now, Construction is set to begin no later than 2024.

PERRY COUNTY, KY ・ 17 HOURS AGO