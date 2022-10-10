ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Comments / 0

Related
mauinow.com

Update on West Maui Hospital to be presented in Council committee on Monday

The Maui County Council’s Human Concerns & Parks Committee will host a discussion Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 on the current status of the West Maui Hospital and Medical Center. “This presentation will provide important information and background for all who have been awaiting news on the West Maui Hospital project,” said HCP Committee Chair Tasha Kama. “The development of this medical facility will help address a major shortage of health care resources in West Maui and offer residents and visitors acute care and skilled nursing on the West side.”
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

MEO Hāna office reopens Thursday

The Hāna office of Maui Economic Opportunity, located in the Hāna Community Center, will reopen Thursday, Oct. 13, for in-person business after being closed for renovations nearly two years ago. The office in the Maui County facility is located at 5101 Uakea Road and is open 7:45 a.m....
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Mayor to represent Maui at Hawaiʻi Green Growth event

Mayor Michael Victorino will join Mayors Mitch Roth of Hawaii County and Derek Kawakami of Kauai and City & County of Honolulu Managing Director Michael Formby to discuss sustainability within their respective communities. The panel is part of the Hawaiʻi Green Growth United Nations Local 2030 Hub Annual Partnership Event...
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

Maui council approves resolution to acquire 45 acres of A&B lands

Mayor Michael Victorino expressed appreciation to the Maui County Council for approving resolutions accepting the dedication of 45 acres of land from A&B Properties for parks and open space. The acquisition was finalized at the councilʻs meeting that adjourned on Monday. Chris Benjamin, president and CEO of Alexander &...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maui County, HI
Government
City
Kahului, HI
County
Maui County, HI
Hawaii State
Hawaii Traffic
Maui County, HI
Traffic
Local
Hawaii Government
mauinow.com

Land Use Commission approves public-private partnership in Waikapū, Maui

The Land Use Commission unanimously approved Waikapū Properties’ petition to amend conditions now covered by a public-private partnership between the County of Maui and the developer. The approval allows Maui County to assume the developer’s required contribution toward a new Central Maui wastewater treatment plant, Waiʻale Road extension...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Maui police host recruitment hiring seminar, Oct. 13

The Maui Police Department will host a Police Officer Recruitment Hiring Seminar at the Wailuku Police Station on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Interested applicants in attendance will learn about the hiring process, scheduling, academy preparation, salary and benefits. Attendees will also have the opportunity to...
WAILUKU, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Now Survey Results: majority report increase in household expenses, 67% believe the quality of public education declined

Maui Now released a survey on Friday, Sept. 2, asking its readers to share their opinions and attitudes toward current issues affecting Maui County. The survey questions focused on local topics including:. The quality of public education in Hawaiʻi,. Mail-in ballots vs. in-person voting,. Capping visitor accommodations to mitigate...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Public Transportation#Bus Service#Bus Routes#Mdot#Construction Maintenance#Kaunoa Senior Services
mauinow.com

Pacific Cancer Foundation’s Go Pink Campaign selects logo winner

Pacific Cancer Foundation’s Go Pink! Campaign has selected a design by Maui resident, Richelle Wakamatsu, as the winner of the it’s annual logo contest. The contest was held in partnership with the Maui Police and Maui Fire Department. As the winner, Wakamatsu received a plaque and four plate...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Halloween lineup: Lahaina parade, costume contests

A children’s parade down Front Street in Lahaina and Halloween costume contests in Wailea, Wailuku, and Kahului are among the Halloween events scheduled on Maui in October. Oct. 31, Monday – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.: It’s the 43rd Annual Halloween Keiki Parade on Front Street. The...
LAHAINA, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
mauinow.com

Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, Oct. 13-19

For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Oct. 13-19, find our comprehensive listing here. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and special guest Gypsy Pacific perform swing, Dixieland and jazz, at the Castle Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Friday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m. The...
LAHAINA, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy