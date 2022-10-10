Read full article on original website
q95fm.net
Henry Coley
Henry Coley age 67 of Virgie, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at his residence. He was born on July 29, 1955, to the late Henry Washington Coley and Madeline Ruth Soloman Coley. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 11:00AM at the Hall & Jones...
q95fm.net
Michael Adams
Michael Adams, 55 of Elkhorn City, Ky. was born on July 22, 1967 in Ohio and passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 in the Pikeville Medical Center. He was the son of Donald and Drema Price Adams who preceded him in death. A Memorial Service will be held on...
q95fm.net
Eula Mae Hackworth
Eula Mae Hackworth age 93 went to be with the Lord on Sunday October 9, 2022. She was born June 20, 1929 to Caroline Brown Sparks and Marion Sparks of Ivyton, KY. Visitation will be from 10-noon on October 12,2022 at Magoffin County Funeral Home with a private graveside service to follow at the Hackworth Family Cemetery with Demmie Marshall officiating and Jackie Prater singing. Eula’s very special nephew, Roger Dyer, will read the eulogy.
q95fm.net
Donnie Dean Anders
Donnie Dean Anders, 80 of Lick Creek, Ky. was born on Aug. 13, 1942 in London, Ky. and passed away at the Pikeville Medical Center on Oct. 5, 2022. He was the son of Ledford Anders and Ina Belle Smith Hale who both preceded him in death. A Memorial Service...
q95fm.net
Teddy Eugene Fuller
Teddy Eugene Fuller, 68, of Louisa, KY passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Community Hospice Care Center of Ashland. Mr. Fuller was born October 26, 1953, in Ironton, Ohio to the late Teddy and Lena Salyers Fuller. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, October 12,...
thelevisalazer.com
Derek Allen Crum, 42, of Louisa, KY
Derek Allen Crum, 42, of Louisa, KY passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at his residence. Derek was born August 7, 1980 in Louisa, KY. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Jim and Freda Rose and Frank and Linda Crum. Survivors include his mother Teresa (Harlin) Colkmire...
q95fm.net
Donna Louise Brewer
Donna Louise Brewer age 76 of Pikeville, Kentucky passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Donna was born in Pikeville, Kentucky on August 12, 1946 a daughter of the late William and Edith Coleman Patton. Visitation will be in the J.W....
cartercountytimes.com
Community mourns loss
The West Carter High School community is mourning the loss of two members of their senior class lost in an automobile accident last week. Garrett Paul Belcher and Brent Michael King, both 17, of Olive Hill, passed away last Tuesday following an accident on State Route 2, just past SR 59.
kentuckytoday.com
Tributes pour in for beloved Crestwood worship pastor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Greg Cagle’s indelible spirit and love for Jesus will be his legacy. While those who knew him mourn his passing this week, they are also celebrating a glorious homecoming for this powerful servant. Cagle, 60, died Sunday after a nearly year-long battle with brain...
cartercountytimes.com
EKG on Rattlesnake Ridge
It isn’t often you get a Friday night show at Rattlesnake Ridge Community Center. In fact, we haven’t gotten many at all since COVID disrupted their regular seasonal schedule. But this Friday you can scratch your itch for bluegrass on the Ridge with the debut of a new group, East Kentucky Grass.
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – SEPTEMBER 21-30, 2022
SEPARATELY, (4) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN ANOTHER COUNTY JURISDICTION (TWO (2) IN MARTIN COUNTY; AND TWO (2) IN BOYD COUNTY,WHO WAS ON A LATER DATE, EVENTUALLY BROUGHT BACK TO THE BSRDC IN PAINTSVILLE.). PREVIOUSLY, FROM 12:00 A.M., SEPTEMBER 11, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., SEPTEMBER 20,...
Boyd County votes to sell former Sears building to horse racing company
With a 3 to 1 vote Tuesday, Boyd County Fiscal Court approved a motion to tentatively accept an offer of $5 million from Revolutionary Racing LLC to purchase the former Sears building and property surrounding Camp Landing.
thelevisalazer.com
Plenty of raffle tickets left for AUTOGRAPHED 12 x 24 granite commemorative plaque, chief says
We still have plenty of raffle tickets for our AUTOGRAPHED 12 x 24 granite commemorative plaque. $10 each, only 1,000 tickets to be sold. Autographs include: Ricky Skaggs, Larry Cordle, Tyler Childers, Noah Thompson, Laidback Country Picker & Honey, Luna, Bobby & Teddi Cyrus, Luke Trimble and Adam Chaffin. We...
wymt.com
‘No ordinary church’: Through floods and fears, Floyd County church celebrates 50 years
MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Lorie and Annette Vannucci planted First Assembly of God in Martin in 1971, kicking off a community-centered church that would continue for decades to come. The church, originally in a storefront downtown, was soon moved to a new location, built in a space where it has...
cartercountytimes.com
Bats, boogers, and haints
If you’re missing the Carter Caves’ Haunted Trail, and want to try something else spooky at the caves this holiday season, the park has you covered – with a new Halloween event, Cascade After Hours: Legends of Carter County for the older kids and adults, and a movie series for the entire family on Saturdays.
wymt.com
Rockslide closes lanes on Highway 80, dispatch says
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. Perry County 911 dispatchers told WYMT a rockslide on Highway 80 near East Perry Elementary School has closed three lanes. Our media partner, WSGS Radio reports the eastbound lane is closed and the westbound lane...
salyersvilleindependent.com
WALNUT FESTIVAL NEXT WEEKEND
HALF MOUNTAIN – The fourth-annual Walnut Festival is scheduled for October 15 at the Half Mountain Battlefield Park, across from South Magoffin Elementary. The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, with admission free, plenty of entertainment, kids’ activities, a car show, cornhole tournament, and many local vendors and amazing concessions signed up for the day.
wymt.com
Officials address concerns for VA clinic in Floyd County, announce new services and expansions to come
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials from the Department of Veterans Affairs, Senator Rand Paul’s Office, Senator Mith McConnell’s Office, Prestonsburg’s VFW Post, as well as local officials such as State Representative Ashley Tackett-Lafferty and Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams met in the Floyd County Fiscal Courtroom with local veterans to address questions and concerns regarding local healthcare for veterans.
wymt.com
‘There’s no competition in the kingdom’: Pikeville summit brings churches together
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Churches, organizations and faith-minded folks gathered at the Appalachian Wireless Arena Tuesday for a summit to share ideas and network, hoping to plant the seed of change for area churches. “We believe God can take a group of people together, from different communities and denominations, set...
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 10/12/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. William Cornett, 29, of Clearfield, arrested by Carter County Sheriff, charges unavailable,...
