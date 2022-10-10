Eula Mae Hackworth age 93 went to be with the Lord on Sunday October 9, 2022. She was born June 20, 1929 to Caroline Brown Sparks and Marion Sparks of Ivyton, KY. Visitation will be from 10-noon on October 12,2022 at Magoffin County Funeral Home with a private graveside service to follow at the Hackworth Family Cemetery with Demmie Marshall officiating and Jackie Prater singing. Eula’s very special nephew, Roger Dyer, will read the eulogy.

IVYTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO