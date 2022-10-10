Read full article on original website
Teaching assistants quitting schools for supermarkets because of ‘joke’ wages
Headteachers across the country say they cannot fill vital teaching assistant vacancies and that support staff are taking second jobs in supermarkets to survive because their wages are “just a joke”. Schools are reporting that increasing numbers of teaching assistants are leaving because they will not be able...
BBC
Cost of living: School raises cash to help pupils' families
A school has been paying for electricity, food, trainers and even a bed for pupils' families struggling with rising bills. Staff at Ysgol Nantgwyn, Rhondda Cynon Taf, have also dipped into their own pockets in order to support pupils. During the pandemic the school helped feed 16 families, but staff...
NHS mental health hospital staff filmed ‘mocking and slapping’ patients
Police investigating allegations of bullying and verbal abuse at Edenfield centre near Manchester after BBC investigation
NHS nurses not eating at work in order to feed their children, survey finds
Some nurses are so hard up that they are having to not eat at work in order to feed and clothe their children, research among hospital bosses has found. Lack of money is also prompting some NHS staff to call in sick in the days before they get paid because they can no longer afford the travel costs for their shift. Others are taking a second job outside the NHS in an effort to make ends meet.
BBC
Private renters stuck in dangerous homes 'failed' by councils
Tenants who complain of dangerous or potentially deadly faults in privately rented homes are being let down by councils, a BBC investigation suggests. When landlords fail to fix hazards - including serious faults that pose an immediate risk to health - councils in England have a legal duty to act.
BBC
Call for urgent victim rights review after sexsomnia rape case
An urgent review of rights available to victims after their court cases are dropped has been urged by Labour. It comes after the CPS apologised to a woman whose rape case was wrongfully closed over claims she had an episode of sexsomnia, a rare sleep condition. The BBC found 60...
Health Secretary ‘clueless’ on whether 2030 no smoking target is being scrapped
Labour has accused Health Secretary Therese Coffey of being “clueless” after she was unable to say whether she is scrapping a plan to get England smoke free by 2030.Ms Coffey, the Deputy Prime Minister who is partial to a cigar, said on Tuesday she is “not aware” whether the target to get the adult smoking rate down to 5% or under has been axed.The Government promised to publish a tobacco control plan “later this year” but the Guardian said ministers are expected to break the commitment.The Health Secretary is ‘unaware’ of a major plank of her own Government’s health policy...
BBC
Stagecoach launch 'urgent' investigation after racism claims
A bus operator has opened an "urgent investigation" after claims some of its drivers are racist, following reports they stopped asylum seekers boarding its buses. Stagecoach denied the claims but said in the past 24 hours they have been made aware of "new complaints". A spokesman said the company will...
BBC
Tenby school fire: Manorbier pupils back to class in caravan park
Pupils of a primary school that was burned down are to set to return to learning at a nearby caravan park. Staff and pupils of Manorbier School in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, were evacuated on Monday after a fire broke out. Pembrokeshire council confirmed nobody was harmed in the blaze, but it...
BBC
Eye-gaze: Pupils in Wales with disabilities use tech to give views
Eye-tracking technology, songs and even the smell of vanilla are helping give disabled children an important voice. A tailor-made survey allows children with profound learning disabilities to tell the children's commissioner for Wales what's important to them. Concepts are explained using songs and smells, and answers are taken by technology...
KIDS・
Trans comedian Eddie Izzard launches campaign to become the Labour MP for Sheffield Central and says she plans to take ‘the fight to the Tories’
The transgender comedian Eddie Izzard has officially launched her campaign to become the Labour MP for Sheffield Central. The long-time Labour party donor and campaigner announced that she had joined the race for selection after the current MP Paul Bloomfield said he would be standing down. If elected, Eddie Izzard...
BBC
'It is great here in Scotland but our soul is at home in Ukraine'
Scotland has given a home to more than 20,000 Ukrainian refugees fleeing the conflict in their homeland. What are their experiences of life in a new country?. Maryna Naumenko, 32, moved to Glasgow with her mother, Liudmyla, and her 17-month-old daughter. She used to work in the Ukrainian parliament and...
NME
Public spending body to investigate £120million ‘festival of Brexit’
A public spending body are set to investigate the £120million of taxpayers’ money spent on the ‘festival of Brexit’. The event, which was first touted under Theresa May’s government, was described as a showcase for “the UK’s unique strengths in creativity and innovation” after leaving the European Union – with comparisons being made to the 1951 Festival of Britain.
U.K.・
BBC
No plans to change law on cannabis, No 10 says
There are no plans to change the law on cannabis, Downing Street has said, after reports the home secretary was considering making it a Class A drug. No 10 said the government's priority was "cracking down on illegal drugs and the crime they drive". The Sunday Times had reported that...
BBC
Cost of living: Lincolnshire families with disabilities urge more support
The mother of a disabled child has said it is not a case of "eat or heat" but survival for people with disabilities as the cost of living bites. The government has provided a one-off payment of £150, however Lorna Fillingham, from Scunthorpe, said benefits also need to rise.
