Labour has accused Health Secretary Therese Coffey of being “clueless” after she was unable to say whether she is scrapping a plan to get England smoke free by 2030.Ms Coffey, the Deputy Prime Minister who is partial to a cigar, said on Tuesday she is “not aware” whether the target to get the adult smoking rate down to 5% or under has been axed.The Government promised to publish a tobacco control plan “later this year” but the Guardian said ministers are expected to break the commitment.The Health Secretary is ‘unaware’ of a major plank of her own Government’s health policy...

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO