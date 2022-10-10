Read full article on original website
Related
Schools branded 'racist' for trying to improve pupils' vocabulary because tackling the 'word gap' between middle and working class children 'has colonial roots'
An academic at a teacher training college has claimed efforts to improve vocabulary in schools are ‘racist, classist and ableist’. Ian Cushing, lecturer in English and Education at Edge Hill University, believes tackling the ‘word gap’ – the difference between the language range of typical middle class and working class or disabled youngsters – has ‘colonial’ roots.
University of Southern Maine students demand professor be replaced for saying only two sexes exist
University of Southern Maine graduate students are demanding that a professor is replaced for allegedly stating that there are only two sexes.
Former Administrator of Affluent NYC School Captured on Camera Admitting to Political Manipulation of Student Curriculum
Jennifer “Ginn” Norris, formerly of NYC's Upper West-Side Trinity School is “no longer employed” just under a month after Project Veritas published a video of her admitting to “promoting a political agenda” in the classroom.
NYU organic chemistry professor is fired after 82 students sign petition to get rid of him for making the subject 'too hard' - as the leading academic defends his teaching methods and blames quality of intake
A New York University professor has been fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult. Maitland Jones Jr., 84, had 82 of his 350 organic chemistry students sign the petition citing Jones' teaching methods and course outline as reasons for their poor grades.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ZDNet
Only a third of higher education students report having a great university experience
Only a third of students report having a great university experience, this according to the 2022 Connected Customer Report from Salesforce, highlighting insights into the global higher education trends from over 2,600 students and staff. The third edition of this report reveals a new sense of urgency in improving how students feel about their experience. Here is the executive summary of the report and the four key high-level findings:
NYU decision to fire acclaimed professor amid poor grades angers parents: 'Soft bigotry of low expectations'
Parents say a New York University professor's firing following a student petition over grading is indicative of a lowering of academic standards across the U.S.
NYU students get chemistry teacher fired for failing his class: Is it really his fault?
Questions have been raised about the dismissal of a New York University (NYU) chemistry teacher who was fired after students complained about their grades and submitted a petition about the difficulty of his course.Chemistry teacher Maitland Jones Jr was informed of his dismissal in August, just before the start of this university year, The New York Times reported this week. In a petition crafted last spring, 85 of Dr Jones’s 350 students argued that Dr Jones had been responsible for their poor test scores. In a series of bullet points, the students claimed that the professor had possessed a...
BBC
Call for urgent victim rights review after sexsomnia rape case
An urgent review of rights available to victims after their court cases are dropped has been urged by Labour. It comes after the CPS apologised to a woman whose rape case was wrongfully closed over claims she had an episode of sexsomnia, a rare sleep condition. The BBC found 60...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Actor Storm Reid, Dark & Lovely Announce Scholarship Initiative For Black Female Students
Actress Storm Reid, an ambassador for Dark & Lovely, announced a new scholarship initiative, on behalf of the product brand, for Black female college students. The announcement was a part of the Building Beautiful Futures initiative in partnership with The College Gurl Foundation and Dark & Lovely. The College Gurl...
networkforpubliceducation.org
Nancy Bailey: Punitive Student Assessment is Meant to Privatize Public Schools!
Nancy Bailey wants to remind Secretary Cardona that assessment data has always been punitive, not constructive. Reposted with permission. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona recently wrote to tell state education departments not to use test data punitively after the pandemic. He doesn’t seem to understand the history of high-stakes testing and its use to privatize public schools.
BTec results delay ‘left pupils feeling like second-class citizens’, MP suggests
The chairman of the education committee said issues which saw thousands of BTec pupils not receive their grades on results day left them “feeling like second class citizens.”Robert Halfon, the chairman of the cross-party select committee, criticised exam boards OCR and Pearson after thousands of pupils did not receive their results on August 18, describing the process as “shambolic.”He told the committee 7,000 students did not receive their Pearson level two BTec grades on results day 2022 and 3,300 level three BTec results were not received.A further 3,200 students were affected by the delayed level three results from Cambridge Technical...
Postal workers begin new strike in long-running dispute over pay and conditions
Postal workers have launched a fresh strike in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions, with more walkouts planned in the build up to the busy Christmas period.The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said its 115,000 members across the UK joined the latest stoppage, describing it as the largest strike in a year that has seen industrial unrest across several industries, including rail.Picket lines were mounted outside Royal Mail offices on the sixth day of action in recent months.The union accused Royal Mail of planning structural change, which would effectively see employees in secure, well-paid jobs turned into a “casualised, financially...
BBC
Baby S: Headstone marks grave of Needham Market recycling centre baby
A headstone has been placed to mark the grave of a newborn girl whose body was found at a recycling centre. The girl, known as Baby S, was thought to have been less than 24 hours old when she was found at the Sackers facility in Needham Market, Suffolk, on 14 May 2020.
If Australia wants to improve school outcomes, we need to define what 'equity' really means
Last week, the Productivity Commission released a major report on how to improve Australia’s school and university sectors. “Education is ripe for disruption”, deputy chair Alex Robson said. The commission suggests longer schooldays, online classes taught by qualified teachers, and streaming students into ability groups to improve Australia’s educational performance. But while these ideas may work well for some students, they won’t necessarily work for all. If Australia is serious about improving its education system, we need to look at improving the whole system, for all students. This means we need a clear definition of what equity means for schools....
BBC
Kenya curriculum uproar as pupils behead live chickens in school
A viral video clip showing two primary school children slaughtering a chicken in Kenya has caused uproar and some hilarity about the country's new curriculum, which has more of a focus on practical skills. During the outdoor lesson for 11 year olds on how to kill and cook a chicken,...
pih.org
UGHE Medical School Earns Regional Accreditation
The University of Global Health Equity (UGHE) in Rwanda has earned regional accreditation for its medical school, furthering its mission to radically transform global health education and care delivery. The university was accredited following an inspection by the East African Community (EAC), an intergovernmental organization comprised of seven states: Rwanda,...
Nursing Times
University celebrates first cohort of district nurses for 15 years
A recently graduated cohort of district nurses will “change the face of community nursing” in the region where they studied, according to their course leader. The first district nurses to graduate from the University of Plymouth for 15 years were given their degrees in a graduation ceremony this autumn.
UK students: did you drop out of university last year?
The number of students dropping out of university has risen by almost a quarter amid the cost of living crisis. According to the Student Loans Company, nearly 40,000 students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland permanently left their university courses by the end of August – a 23% rise on last year.
Mother Earth News
Natural Learning With Forest Schools in the U.S.
This edition of Green Gazette has updates on forest schools in the U.S., organic cornucopia scorecards for consumers, planting trees to mitigate climate change, and more. A standard school day for the average American youth takes place indoors and includes brief recesses that allow students access to enclosed outdoor spaces at certain times of the day. But for some young students who attend “forest school,” most, if not all, of their preschool or kindergarten education occurs outdoors in forests, parks, or other wild sites. At these schools, educators allow their students’ curiosity to guide the curriculum and rely on nature to aid development and instill environmental values.
getnews.info
NACOS Partners with Domineum Blockchain Solutions to Train 100,000+ Nigerian Computing Students
LAGOS, NG, Oct 10, 2022 – NACOS has partnered with Domineum Blockchain Solutions to train 100,000+ Nigerian computing students on disruptive and emerging technologies. The Nigeria Association of Computing Students (NACOS), the umbrella body for students studying Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information Systems, Software Engineering, Telecommunications Engineering, Cyber Security, and all other IT-related disciplines in all Higher Institutions of learning in Nigeria, and Domineum BlockChain Solutions, a Distributed Ledger Technology Company providing Blockchain-as-a-service solutions, with Headquarters in London, U.K., will develop and train 100,000+ Nigeria Computing Students in emerging and disruptive technologies.
Comments / 0