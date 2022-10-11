ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkton, MD

Elkton raid nets drugs, meth 'cookbook' and two arrests

By By Carl Hamilton
Cecil Whig
 3 days ago

ELKTON — A man and a woman remained jailed Monday after investigators confiscated more than two ounces of suspect methamphetamine, more than 100 baggies holding suspect heroin mixed with fentanyl and a binder containing 200 pages of text titled, “Secrets of Methamphetamine Manufacture,” while raiding their Elkton residence, according to police.

Investigators identified the suspects as William Thomas Butler, 45, and Kristen Nicole Frederick, 33.

After developing Butler and Frederick as suspects during an investigation, members of Elkton Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit, the Maryland State Police Firearm Enforcement Unit and Newark (Del.) Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit executed a search-and-seizure warrant at the suspects’ residence in the 300 block of Buttonwoods Road at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, police reported.

During the court-approved search of the residence, investigators seized 91 baggies containing suspect heroin/fentanyl that were “bundled together and ready for sale” and 55 grams of meth, all of which had been “packaged individually for sale,” police said. There are about 28 grams in one ounce.

Investigators also confiscated 36 grams of suspect marijuana and a black digital scale with a “white powder residue” on it, police added. In addition, investigators seized nine strips of Suboxone, which is a prescription medication to treat opiate addiction, but they were unable to find a corresponding prescription, according to police.

The raiding investigators also found and seized a binder holding 200 pages of text entitled, “Secrets of Methamphetamine Manufacture, 7th edition,” police allege.

While performing a pat-down search on Butler, investigators found and confiscated 12 additional plastic baggies containing blue wax papers filled with suspect heroin-fentanyl, a black cell phone and $184 in cash, police reported.

Investigators seized three clear vials containing six grams — about a quarter-ounce — of meth while searching Frederick, according to police.

Frederick and Butler, whom investigators arrested at the residence, remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Monday, four days after their bail review hearings, court records show.

Butler is facing seven criminal charges, three of which are felonies, including possession of heroin mixed with fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, according to court records.

Frederick is charged with possession of a controlled and dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine, court records show.

Charles Collins
3d ago

It doesn't matter that they caught them they're not gonna do anything to them just gonna cost the taxpayers thousands and thousands on 100 thousands of dollar's The best thing to do is just let them put that killer laced s*** on the street and get rid of these theving problems once and for all I have had my gut full of them I'm sick of it .....

Reply
Cecil Whig

