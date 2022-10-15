ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 6 fantasy football rankings: Evaluating best QB, RB, WR and TE options for Sunday

By Matt Johnson
 1 day ago

The Sportsnaut Week 6 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances, and injuries for the best players in the NFL. Bookmark this page for updates leading up to every game.

Our preliminary rankings for Week 5 are done before the latest NFL injury report comes out. There are plenty of injuries to monitor, including to NFL stars like Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. We’ll also provide you with waiver wire options to replace injured players and evaluate the best fantasy matchups in Week 6.

Before diving into our Week 6 fantasy football rankings, here are the NFL teams on a bye this week.

NFL bye weeks – Week 6

  • Detroit Lions
  • Houston Texans
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • Tennessee Titans

Here are our Week 6 fantasy football rankings.

Week 6 fantasy QB rankings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43zInj_0iTTQzJS00
Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rank: Player Opponent
1 Josh Allen @ Kansas City Chiefs
2 Patrick Mahomes @ Pittsburgh Steelers
3 Tom Brady @ Pittsburgh Steelers
4 Lamar Jackson @ New York Giants
5 Kyler Murray @ Seattle Seahawks
6 Kirk Cousins @ Miami Dolphins
7 Jalen Hurts vs Dallas Cowboys
8 Joe Burrow @ New Orleans Saints
9 Geno Smith vs Arizona Cardinals
10 Justin Herbert vs Denver Broncos
11 Aaron Rodgers vs New York Jets
12 Jimmy Garoppolo @ Atlanta Falcons
13 Matthew Stafford vs Carolina Panthers
14 Russell Wilson @ Los Angeles Chargers
15 Daniel Jones vs Baltimore Ravens
16 Trevor Lawrence @ Indianapolis Colts
17 Zach Wilson @ Green Bay Packers
18 Matt Ryan vs Jacksonville Jaguars
19 Skylar Thompson vs Minnesota Vikings
20 Marcus Mariota vs San Francisco 49ers

The Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Royals game delivers the top two quarterbacks in our Week 6 fantasy rankings. Beyond Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, we’re rolling the dice on Tom Brady. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense is slowly regaining its form and the recipe to accelerate that is a matchup gainst a Pittsburgh Steelers defense coughing up 287.6 pass ypg to quarterbacks.

NFL QB Rankings: Jalen Hurts continues to climb, but Josh Allen’s monstrous day cements his place

Turning the spotlight to quarterbacks with favorable matchups in Week 6, Kirk Cousins takes the field against one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL (Miami Dolphins) and the Justin Jefferson-Adam Thielen duo is more than enough to exploit it. Week 6 could also be the time when Kyler Murray delivers video-game-like numbers, facing a Seattle Seahawks secondary that has already allowed nine passing touchdowns and a 106.6 passer rating this season. It’s an even more favorable game script in a projected shootout, which makes Geno Smith an underrated option.

As for the quarterbacks we’re staying away from in DFS and tempering expectations in season-long fantasy leagues, Justin Herbert could be without Keenan Allen in Week 6 against a Denver Broncos secondary allowing just 176.6 pass ypg with a 1.8% touchdown rate and a 62.9% completion rate. There is also no reason to trust a struggling Matt Stafford right now, especially against an above-average Carolina Panthers defense.

Best NFL Week 6 fantasy football matchups, including Kyler Murray and Ja’Marr Chase

Kyler Murray and Geno Smith are locks this Sunday in what projects to be a high-scoring affair. Not only can they deliver two passing touchdowns with 250-plus rushing yards, but there is also the ability to tack on 30-plus rushing yards. With the Thursday Night Football game over, Skylar Thompson and Matt Ryan jump into our Week 6 fantasy football QB rankings.

Fantasy RB rankings – Week 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TpZzE_0iTTQzJS00
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Rank: Player Opponent
1 Saquon Barkley vs Baltimore Ravens
2 Leonard Fournette @ Pittsburgh Steelers
3 Dalvin Cook @ Miami Dolphins
4 Christian McCaffrey @ Los Angeles Rams
5 Nick Chubb vs New England Patriots
6 Austin Ekeler vs Denver Broncos
7 Rhamondre Stevenson @ Cleveland Browns
8 Alvin Kamara vs Cincinnati Bengals
9 Kenneth Walker III vs Arizona Cardinals
10 Melvin Gordon @ Los Angeles Chargers
11 Jeff Wilson Jr @ Atlanta Falcons
12 Aaron Jones vs New York Jets
13 Joe Mixon @ New Orleans Saints
14 Raheem Mostert vs Minnesota Vikings
15 Eno Benjamin @ Seattle Seahawks
16 J.K. Dobbins @ New York Giants
17 Miles Sanders vs Dallas Cowboys
18 Travis Etienne Jr @ Indianapolis Colts
19 Breece Hall @ Green Bay Packers
20 Ezekiel Elliott @ Philadelphia Eagles
21 Devin Singletary @ Kansas City Chiefs
21 A.J. Dillon vs New York Jets
23 Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs Buffalo Bills
24 Kareem Hunt vs New England Patriots
25 Michael Carter @ Green Bay Packers
26 Najee Harris vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 Cam Akers vs Carolina Panthers
28 Tony Pollard @ Philadelphia Eagles
29 James Robinson @ Indianapolis Colts
0.5 PPR scoring for Week 5 fantasy RB rankings

Right ahead of Taylor in our Week 6 fantasy running back rankings are Saquon Barkley and Leonard Fournette. The Baltimore Ravens’ defense allows 5 yards per rush this season and Barkley is a lock for 20-plus touches, receiving some of the same check-down passes we saw from the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football. Regarding Fourntte, Brady has now provided his 6-foot running back with 17 receptions in the last two games, delivering 50-plus receiving yards and a touchdown in both contests. Against a bad Pittsburgh defense, we’ll take that usage and pair it with the touchdown upside Fournette provides.

Fantasy football dynasty rankings: Young NFL stars to target in 2022

Among our favorite matchup plays at running back in Week 6, Rhamondre Stevenson and Melvin Gordon could deliver huge performances. With Damien Harris injured, the New England Patriots will make Stevenson the centerpiece of their ground game. It comes at the perfect time because the Cleveland Browns just allowed 440 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the last two weeks. Likewise, Gordon squares off against a Los Angeles Chargers front with 495 rushing yards and 6.1 ypr surrendered in the last three games.

As for the rest of our fantasy football rankings at running back, James Conner is out and replaced by Eno Benjamin Meanwhile, Travis Etienne Jr. surpasses James Robinson because he looks like the better player (4.9 ypr vs 4.1 ypr) and his involvement in the passing game can’t be ignored.

Najee Harris is quickly becoming one of the biggest disappointments this season. Once a top-10 lock in the fantasy football rankings, the Pittsburgh Steelers running back now can’t even crack the top-25 entering Week 6. He is averaging just 3.2 yards per rush with one touchdown on 69 carries and three games under 50 rushing yards. Oh, the second-year back also hasn’t eclipsed six receiving yards this year.

Fantasy Football Rankings – Week 6 wide receivers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zOI6E_0iTTQzJS00
Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Rank: Player Opponent
1 Justin Jefferson @ Miami Dolphins
2 Cooper Kupp vs Carolina Panthers
3 Stefon Diggs @ Kansas City Chiefs
4 Ja’Marr Chase @ New Orleans Saints
5 Mike Evans @ Pittsburgh Steelers
6 Tyreek Hill vs Minnesota Vikings
7 A.J. Brown vs Dallas Cowboys
8 Deebo Samuel @ Atlanta Falcons
9 CeeDee Lamb @ Philadelphia Eagles
10 Chris Godwin @ Pittsburgh Steelers
11 Marquise Brown @ Seattle Seahawks
12 Courtland Sutton @ Los Angeles Chargers
13 Tee Higgins @ New Orleans Saints
14 Gabriel Davis @ Kansas City Chiefs
15 Amari Cooper vs New England Patriots
16 Tyler Lockett vs Arizona Cardinals
17 Jaylen Waddle vs Minnesota Vikings
18 Mike Williams vs Denver Broncos
19 Michael Pittman Jr vs Jacksonville Jaguars
20 D.K. Metcalf vs Arizona Cardinals
21 DeVonta Smith vs Dallas Cowboys
22 Michael Thomas (Q) vs Cincinnati Bengals
23 Christian Kirk @ Indianapolis Colts
24 Diontae Johnson vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 Adam Thielen @ Miami Dolphins
26 Brandon Aiyuk vs Atlanta Falcons
27 Jerry Jeudy @ Los Angeles Chargers
28 Chris Olave vs Cincinnati Bengals
29 Randall Cobb vs New York Jets
30 Drake London vs San Francisco 49ers
31 Devin Duvernay @ New York Giants
32 Allen Lazard vs New York Jets
33 Garrett Wilson @ Green Bay Packers
34 Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs Buffalo Bills
35 George Pickens vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 JuJu Smith-Schuster vs Buffalo Bills
37 Alec Pierce vs Jacksonville Jaguars
38 Allen Robinson vs Carolina Panthers
39 Jakobi Meyers @ Cleveland Browns
40 DJ Moore @ Los Angeles Rams
Week 6 fantasy football rankings based on 0.5 PPR

Justin Jefferson reclaims his spot atop our fantasy football rankings. The Minnesota Vikings fed him the football early against the Chicago Bears and to the surprise of no one it ignited the offense. It needs to be the same game plan in Week 6, especially because the Miami Dolphins are allowing the third-highest yards per pass attempt (8.3), the fifth-most passing yards per game (276.8) and the fifth-most yards after catch (583).

Diving into our top-10 fantasy WR rankings, we’re in wait-and-see mode with Tyreek Hill. Otherwise, the lack of consistency from Jaylen Waddle in recent weeks slides him down the list significantly. As for the Ja’Marr Chase vs Marshon Lattimore matchup, Lattimore grades out as PFF’s 80th-best cornerback on the season. Tee Higgins, if healthy, is also high in our Week 6 rankings because he faces Paulson Adebo (158.3 passer rating allowed).

2022 NFL offense rankings: Los Angeles Rams offense primed for a monster game in Week 6

We’re not starting D.J. Moore, outside of the deepest leagues, until we know what he looks like with P.J. Walker. From everything we’ve seen from Walker in his time in the NFL, expectations our low. Another high-end player we’re low on is Drake London. While the San Francisco 49ers are hurting at cornerback, they will still have Charvarius Ward out there and he is exceptional in coverage.

Among our favorite plays in Week 6, Darnell Mooney squares off against a Washington Commanders’ secondary that allowed a 103.7 passer rating through its first five games. Justin Fields looks better as of late and the connection with Mooney against a secondary that makes a lot of mistakes, is enticing. Adam Thielen is a great play for the same reasons as Justin Jefferson, along with Curtis Samuel (32 receptions in five games).

Week 6 fantasy football sleepers – Wide Receivers

  • Randall Cobb, Green Bay Packers vs New York Jets
  • Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens vs New York Giants

Week 6 fantasy tight end rankings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01cixZ_0iTTQzJS00
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Rank: Player Opponent
1 Travis Kelce vs Buffalo Bills
2 Mark Andrews @ New York Giants
3 George Kittle @ Atlanta Falcons
4 Dallas Goedert vs Dallas Cowboys
5 Tyler Higbee vs Carolina Panthers
6 Kyle Pitts ( Q) vs San Francisco 49ers
7 Zach Ertz @ Seattle Seahawks
8 David Njoku vs New England Patriots
9 Hayden Hurst @ New Orleans Saints
10 Evan Engram @ Indianapolis Colts
11 Taysom Hill vs Cincinnati Bengals
12 Dawson Knox @ Kansas City Chiefs
13 Gerald Everett vs Denver Broncos
14 Pat Freiermuth vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 Robert Tonyan vs New York Jets
16 Tyler Conklin @ Green Bay Packers
17 Will Dissly vs Arizona Cardinals
18 Noah Fant vs Arizona Cardinals
19 Irv Smith Jr. @ Miami Dolphins
Week 6 fantasy football rankings based on 0.5 PPR scoring

Week 6 is like any other Sunday in the NFL with Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews atop the fantasy tight end rankings. Andrews ranks second in the NFL in targets for tight end s (46), turning those into 349 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce is a lock for 50-plus receiving yards and can usually deliver a touchdown.

It might come as a surprise to see Tyler Higbee vault up the fantasy football rankings, but it’s earned. He leads all NFL tight ends in targets (48) and receptions (33), becoming a go-to target for Stafford when Kupp is covered. Even if Higbee never finds the end zone, it’s hard to turn down five receptions and 40-plus receiving yards as the floor for a position.

Ranking NFL stadiums: NFL stadium rankings 2022

Among the other recommended plays in Week 6, we’re spotlighting David Njoku. He’s delivered 250 receiving yards in the last three games receiving 23 targets from Jacoby Brissett during that stretch. As for Taysom Hill, we’re never going to see him replicate his Week 5 but production but the usage inside the 10-yard line and his role in the rushing attack can no longer be ignored.

Week 6 fantasy kicker rankings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26sZIs_0iTTQzJS00
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
  1. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens vs New York Giants
  2. Greg Joseph, Minnesota Vikings vs Baltimore Ravens
  3. Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs
  4. Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles
  5. Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Pittsburgh Steelers
  6. Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints
  7. Matt Gay, Los Angeles Rams vs Carolina Panthers
  8. Brandon McManus, Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers
  9. Nick Folk, New England Patriots vs Cleveland Browns
  10. Mason Crosby, Green Bay Packers vs New York Jets
  11. Chase McLaughlin, Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars
  12. Will Lutz, New Orleans Saints vs Cincinnati Bengals
  13. Graham Gano, New York Giants vs Baltimore Ravens
  14. Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals
  15. Matt Prater, Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks
10 longest field goals in NFL history

Week 6 D/ST rankings

2022 NFL defense rankings: Previewing Week 6 matchups for best NFL defenses

