Point Pleasant, NJ

The Republican Who’s Thriving Despite Calling Trump ‘F–king Crazy’

ALTON, N.H. — On a sparkling September Friday, seven weeks out from election day, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu is on the trail — literally. We’re shuffling our way down the slope of Mount Major when a retired couple stops him to chat. The governor greets them playfully. “You! I know you — no, just kidding, I’m Chris,” Sununu teases as he extends a hand.
Trump rips 'fat,' 'phony,' 'whiny' DeSantis as he aims to clear 2024 GOP field

Former President Donald Trump offered a stunning rebuke of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as polls show the latter posing a significant obstacle to the former's 2024 plans. Trump shared his opinions about his former ally to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, whom he spoke to in an on-the-record capacity three times as part of the research for her new book: Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America. Haberman shared details of those conversations in an article for the Atlantic published Sunday, in which the former president claimed credit for DeSantis winning the GOP gubernatorial nomination back in 2018.
Trump Asked Aides, Even Valet Who Delivered Diet Coke, How To Stay In The White House After 2020 Election Debacle, New Book Says

A new book sheds more light on the chaotic period, following the 2020 presidential elections, that culminated in the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots. What Happened: Former President Donald Trump has been in denial mode following his 2020 defeat and his allegations of widespread voter fraud have been dismissed as false by authorities, including some in his own administration like former Attorney General William Barr, and independent agencies such as the Associated Press.
Donald Trump's Actions During Hurricane Ian Are Raising Eyebrows

Adding to an already turbulent year, Hurricane Ian stirred up another kind of turbulence in the final hours of September 2022. The Category 4 storm slammed into Florida with almost unprecedented force, killing at least 14, leaving more than 2 million people without power. News footage shows the Sunshine State looking like a war zone of splintered houses, flooded streets, and torn-up roads, via NBC News. While many residents evacuated their homes ahead of the hurricane, many others stuck it out, either because they underestimated the storm's strength, or because they simply couldn't afford the cost of getting out of town, per The Washington Post.
Trump legal fees eat up money that could be spent on other GOP candidates, data shows

The nearly 20 major lawsuits and investigations facing Donald Trump are draining millions of dollars away from supporting other GOP candidates, according to campaign filings. So far, according to election filings tracking spending through the end of August, Donald Trump’s Save America leadership political action committee has spent about as much paying Mr Trump’s legal bills as it has backing Republicans in the midterms.
President Biden arrives for events in New York and New Jersey

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. -- President Joe Biden is visiting New York and New Jersey on Thursday. Mr. Biden's first stop was to IBM's campus in Poughkeepsie, where he spoke on an effort to create jobs in the Hudson Valley.The president is expected to meet with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and attend a Democratic National Committee reception in Red Bank. The president will attend another fundraising event Thursday night in New York City. 
Airbnb announces anti-Halloween party crackdowns in NJ

Airbnb has announced the rollout of platform defenses and policies aimed at reducing disruptive parties over Halloween weekend. As part of its ongoing mission to promote responsible behavior and crack down on parties, the online marketplace which focuses on short-term homestays and experiences will take action on certain local reservations made by guests without a history of positive reviews.
Here Are New Jersey’s Favorite Christmas Presents Through The Years

If the question is whether it's too early to talk about Christmas, the answer is no, it's not. Especially when we're talking about Christmas presents. If you're getting ready to kick off your Christmas shopping season, you may want to know what the hottest gifts have been right here in New Jersey over the past few years, and some of our choices in the past have been pretty interesting.
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

