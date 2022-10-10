Read full article on original website
Local Sponsors Help NJ Charity Event Make Chemo-Related Hair Loss Treatment Accessable To More Cancer PatientsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Red Gables: Elevating the Standard for Food FestivalsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
NJs $26M Launch of First Phase of Universal Preschool Strategic Plan Announced at West Long Branch Elementary SchoolMorristown MinuteWest Long Branch, NJ
This New Jersey Restaurant is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenCranbury Township, NJ
The Roundup: A Tour Of New Jersey's Fanciest Fitness ClubsOssiana TepfenhartParamus, NJ
The Republican Who’s Thriving Despite Calling Trump ‘F–king Crazy’
ALTON, N.H. — On a sparkling September Friday, seven weeks out from election day, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu is on the trail — literally. We’re shuffling our way down the slope of Mount Major when a retired couple stops him to chat. The governor greets them playfully. “You! I know you — no, just kidding, I’m Chris,” Sununu teases as he extends a hand.
Trump rips 'fat,' 'phony,' 'whiny' DeSantis as he aims to clear 2024 GOP field
Former President Donald Trump offered a stunning rebuke of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as polls show the latter posing a significant obstacle to the former's 2024 plans. Trump shared his opinions about his former ally to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, whom he spoke to in an on-the-record capacity three times as part of the research for her new book: Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America. Haberman shared details of those conversations in an article for the Atlantic published Sunday, in which the former president claimed credit for DeSantis winning the GOP gubernatorial nomination back in 2018.
Trump shares nasty body-shaming photo after Chris Christie criticises him in interview
Former President Donald Trump has continued using his custom-built Twitter knockoff Truth Social to bully his political detractors, this time taking aim at former Republican governor of New Jersey Chris Christie. Mr Trump's account posted an image of a man leaning over a buffet counter with his back to the...
Michael Cohen says he fears for his safety if Trump becomes president again
Michael Cohen says he fears for his safety if Donald Trump ever becomes president again. “Yeah, I am,” Trump’s former personal lawyer said when asked if he’s worried about his well-being should the 45th commander in chief return to the Oval Office. “Actually, I’m worried for your...
Ron DeSantis privately calls Trump a ‘moron’ and vents about him running for president
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has privately vented to staffers that Donald Trump, a likely contender for the Republican presidential ticket in 2024, is a “moron” and has no business running for the Oval Office for a second time. The revelations about the inside murmurings from the Republican governor...
'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg: Immigration is a 'problem' because it's 'made into a brown people issue'
"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg suggested on Thursday that illegal immigration is a "problem" because it's been "made into a brown people issue" and argued that the U.S. doesn't have a "problem" when other people "overstay their time." "Seeking asylum in the United States once you have reached our shores...
Trump Asked Aides, Even Valet Who Delivered Diet Coke, How To Stay In The White House After 2020 Election Debacle, New Book Says
A new book sheds more light on the chaotic period, following the 2020 presidential elections, that culminated in the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots. What Happened: Former President Donald Trump has been in denial mode following his 2020 defeat and his allegations of widespread voter fraud have been dismissed as false by authorities, including some in his own administration like former Attorney General William Barr, and independent agencies such as the Associated Press.
Donald Trump's Actions During Hurricane Ian Are Raising Eyebrows
Adding to an already turbulent year, Hurricane Ian stirred up another kind of turbulence in the final hours of September 2022. The Category 4 storm slammed into Florida with almost unprecedented force, killing at least 14, leaving more than 2 million people without power. News footage shows the Sunshine State looking like a war zone of splintered houses, flooded streets, and torn-up roads, via NBC News. While many residents evacuated their homes ahead of the hurricane, many others stuck it out, either because they underestimated the storm's strength, or because they simply couldn't afford the cost of getting out of town, per The Washington Post.
Comedian earns praise for chugging beer thrown at her by Trump-supporting heckler
There were some frightening moments at a Jersey Shore comedy club this weekend when a heckler threw a full beer at the performer on stage.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's presence at Trump rallies sparks talk of 2024 ticket
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has become a top surrogate for former President Donald Trump this election cycle, raising speculation the Georgia Republican could be on the short list to be his running mate in 2024. Greene, who was first elected to Congress in 2020, rose to national attention by embracing...
Trump legal fees eat up money that could be spent on other GOP candidates, data shows
The nearly 20 major lawsuits and investigations facing Donald Trump are draining millions of dollars away from supporting other GOP candidates, according to campaign filings. So far, according to election filings tracking spending through the end of August, Donald Trump’s Save America leadership political action committee has spent about as much paying Mr Trump’s legal bills as it has backing Republicans in the midterms.
Trump supporter throws beer can at stand-up comedian ‘who voted for Biden’
A Donald Trump supporter threw a can of beer at a comedian who was performing in New Jersey over the weekend after discovering she had “voted for Joe Biden”. Comic Ariel Elias shared a video clip of the incident, which occurred on Saturday night during a set in Point Pleasant Beach.
President Biden arrives for events in New York and New Jersey
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. -- President Joe Biden is visiting New York and New Jersey on Thursday. Mr. Biden's first stop was to IBM's campus in Poughkeepsie, where he spoke on an effort to create jobs in the Hudson Valley.The president is expected to meet with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and attend a Democratic National Committee reception in Red Bank. The president will attend another fundraising event Thursday night in New York City.
Airbnb announces anti-Halloween party crackdowns in NJ
Airbnb has announced the rollout of platform defenses and policies aimed at reducing disruptive parties over Halloween weekend. As part of its ongoing mission to promote responsible behavior and crack down on parties, the online marketplace which focuses on short-term homestays and experiences will take action on certain local reservations made by guests without a history of positive reviews.
Here Are New Jersey’s Favorite Christmas Presents Through The Years
If the question is whether it's too early to talk about Christmas, the answer is no, it's not. Especially when we're talking about Christmas presents. If you're getting ready to kick off your Christmas shopping season, you may want to know what the hottest gifts have been right here in New Jersey over the past few years, and some of our choices in the past have been pretty interesting.
