Texas State

KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Woman Dies on United Airlines Flight From Texas to London

Earlier this week a passenger flying from Houston to London passed away following what officials are calling a heart attack. The woman, who was on a red-eye from Houston, likely suffered the heart attack "somewhere over the Atlantic [ocean]." Because the victim suffered the apparent heart attack over the Atlantic, the flight continued to London where emergency services were waiting on the flight to land.
TEXAS STATE
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Texas Woman Arrested for the 34th Time After Stealing Bacon

A Texas woman who isn't good at shoplifting has been arrested for the 34th time after stealing multiple packages of bacon from a Wichita Falls area United Supermarkets. According to Texoma's Homepage, Natasha LaGail Latchett, has been charged with theft under $2,500 with multiple convictions. While she's been arrested 34 times, she's only been convicted 10 times.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texas State
Henderson, TX
Texas Traffic
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

How New Drones Can Save You During Texas Wildfire Season

In West Texas, drought often means deadly wildfires. They move fast. Sometimes, they kill animals and people in the way. Around these parts, wildfires get names. Just this year, West Texas has been affected by Iron Knob, Sleepy Sunday, Flying Monkey, Smashed Taco and Beaver Nuggets. Unlike hurricane or tropical storm names, wildfire names don't come from pre-selected lists. They are usually named by first responders, and the names are based on where they burn, either by location or landmark.
TEXAS STATE
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Texas Porch Pirate Revenge Leads to Criminal Poop Attack

Porch pirates are reprehensible. It's so tempting to seek revenge. Unfortunately, it often backfires. In South Austin the footage from numerous doorbell cams showed the same group of suspects and vehicles repeatedly stealing packages from neighborhood homes. To frustrate the pirates, a couple there put a box of dirty diapers in a box on their porch that the pirates then stole.
AUSTIN, TX
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

It’s The Best Little Chocolate Shop In Texas

We've all heard the expression: "Like a bull in a china shop". How about we change it up a little to: "Like a Cowboy in a chocolate shop". Cowboy-Up chocolates might just be the best little chocolate house in Texas. The best part is that it's right in the heart of San Angelo at 6 E. Concho Avenue.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

KGKL 97.5 FM Country

San Angelo, TX
KGKL 97.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas.

