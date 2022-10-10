Read full article on original website
Related
12 Simple Things That Make Texans Really Happy
If you're not from around these parts, you might be interested to learn exactly what makes a Texan tick. We're often misunderstood by the rest of the world. At the end of the day, we know who we are, and that's all that really matters. 12 Simple Things That Make...
Woman Dies on United Airlines Flight From Texas to London
Earlier this week a passenger flying from Houston to London passed away following what officials are calling a heart attack. The woman, who was on a red-eye from Houston, likely suffered the heart attack "somewhere over the Atlantic [ocean]." Because the victim suffered the apparent heart attack over the Atlantic, the flight continued to London where emergency services were waiting on the flight to land.
Texas Woman Arrested for the 34th Time After Stealing Bacon
A Texas woman who isn't good at shoplifting has been arrested for the 34th time after stealing multiple packages of bacon from a Wichita Falls area United Supermarkets. According to Texoma's Homepage, Natasha LaGail Latchett, has been charged with theft under $2,500 with multiple convictions. While she's been arrested 34 times, she's only been convicted 10 times.
Does Organically Grown Mean Fertilized with Human Poo?
Erma Bombeck a great American humorist once wrote a book entitled, "The Grass Is Always Greener Over the Septic Tank" No truer axiom exists. With that in mind, would you eat produce grown in a field that had been fertilized with untreated human waste or poop?. One of the buzzwords...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is This Texas Mom Boycotting a Disney Movie Sequel Because of…Satan?
I'll admit, I've never seen Hocus Pocus. I understand that it's a Halloween classic, but I've just never had the desire to see it. Plus, I'm kinda down on anything Disney right now, mostly because they've destroyed Star Wars and it costs like $37,000 for a family of 4 to attend one of their theme parks (churros not included).
‘We’re All Gonna Die!’ American Airlines Diverts Flight to Texas
Earlier this week, American Airlines had to divert a Los Angeles to Miami flight to El Paso. Unlike previous American Airlines flights that had disruptions, this flight had nothing to do with creepy moans and groans. Instead, the disturbance on Tuesday was from a woman who kept screaming, according to the Houston Chronicle.
How New Drones Can Save You During Texas Wildfire Season
In West Texas, drought often means deadly wildfires. They move fast. Sometimes, they kill animals and people in the way. Around these parts, wildfires get names. Just this year, West Texas has been affected by Iron Knob, Sleepy Sunday, Flying Monkey, Smashed Taco and Beaver Nuggets. Unlike hurricane or tropical storm names, wildfire names don't come from pre-selected lists. They are usually named by first responders, and the names are based on where they burn, either by location or landmark.
21 Kids in Texas Went Missing in September, Including One From Lubbock
Once again we're seeing another month with kids going missing all across the state of Texas. September is typically a time of transition from summer to fall, no school to long school days. But for 21 Texas families, they're worried for a whole different reason. Their kids are missing and they need our help to bring them home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas State Chili Cookoff Champion Shares Controversial Recipe
When it comes to cooking yummy food, you wouldn’t expect there to be any reason for people to be upset. However, there are certain cooking topics in the Lone Star State that will set off some nasty debates. Texans are highly opinionated people, and they'll fight till the end...
Texas Porch Pirate Revenge Leads to Criminal Poop Attack
Porch pirates are reprehensible. It's so tempting to seek revenge. Unfortunately, it often backfires. In South Austin the footage from numerous doorbell cams showed the same group of suspects and vehicles repeatedly stealing packages from neighborhood homes. To frustrate the pirates, a couple there put a box of dirty diapers in a box on their porch that the pirates then stole.
Why You Should Be Wearing Your Sunglasses at Night in Texas This Fall
West Texas is known for its spectacular sunrises and sunsets, but along with this dazzling view comes some danger for drivers. Last week, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported the latest accident that was caused by the sun, and we'll likely be seeing more of these incidents in the coming weeks. Why?
DYK: There Are Two Legal Casinos In Texas? One’s In East Texas
I was today years old when I found out there are two actual, legal casinos operating in the Great State of Texas. Did you know about these? One is in East Texas. Granted it's kind of Southern-East Texas, but it's much closer than the other one. Let's start with the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
It’s The Best Little Chocolate Shop In Texas
We've all heard the expression: "Like a bull in a china shop". How about we change it up a little to: "Like a Cowboy in a chocolate shop". Cowboy-Up chocolates might just be the best little chocolate house in Texas. The best part is that it's right in the heart of San Angelo at 6 E. Concho Avenue.
You Won’t Believe How Much This Texas Home Is Selling For
When looking for houses there are always a few requirements people need to be met. People typically consider things like the size of the home, the size of the property, the number of bedrooms, and the privacy, alongside other more specific requirements. Typically, the larger the house or the larger...
Man Loses Finger At Lowe’s. Do You Blame The Parent?
Some of my fondest memories as a child are hanging out with my dad. As a young boy, my dad and I were inseparable. I can often remember following my dad through a Lowe's store as he shopped for tools and garden supplies. For the most part my childhood memories are very pleasant.
Court Upholds Texas– Social Media Sites Can’t Restrict Hate Speech
Texas new social media censorship law was complicated and controversial from the beginning. HB 20, signed last year, means no matter how abhorrent or reprehensible your opinion might be, no platform with more than 50 million monthly U.S. users can censor you based on your opinions. The law was challenged...
KGKL 97.5 FM Country
San Angelo, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT
KGKL 97.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://975kgkl.com
Comments / 0