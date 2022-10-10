In West Texas, drought often means deadly wildfires. They move fast. Sometimes, they kill animals and people in the way. Around these parts, wildfires get names. Just this year, West Texas has been affected by Iron Knob, Sleepy Sunday, Flying Monkey, Smashed Taco and Beaver Nuggets. Unlike hurricane or tropical storm names, wildfire names don't come from pre-selected lists. They are usually named by first responders, and the names are based on where they burn, either by location or landmark.

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO