Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’ unless she backs down to ‘livid’ Tory MPs
Liz Truss has a matter of days to row back on controversial tax and welfare cuts or face a parliamentary rebellion which could see her removed from Downing Street by Christmas, Conservative MPs have warned.As the prime minister arrived in Birmingham for her first annual conference as leader, senior backbenchers told The Independent that MPs across the party are “livid” at suggestions she plans to renege on a promised benefit uprating to pay for tax cuts for the rich in chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.One described the combination of austerity for the poor and giveaways for the wealthy as “electoral...
How Liz Truss plunged the UK to the brink of recession in just one month
The new prime minister began September promising a ‘new era’ for Britain. One economic crisis later, she has delivered
Britain is slowly waking up to the truth: Brexit has left us poorer, adrift and alone
Last week, having whiled away two joyous days at the Tories’ conference in Birmingham, I spent a long afternoon an hour’s drive away, in the cathedral city of Worcester. The plan was to sample the mood of the kind of place once considered to hold the key to British elections: remember “Worcester woman”, the swing-voting stereotype talked up in the New Labour years? But I was also there to gather more evidence of how much the UK’s current woes are affecting the kind of average-to-affluent places that might once have weathered any economic storm.
Liz Truss will be ‘ship that passes in night’, says Jamie Oliver
Jamie Oliver has said Liz Truss will be a “ship that passes in the night”, arguing the Tory party needs an injection of kindness. In a push for the government to extend free school meals – in line with a new campaign by The Independent – the celebrity chef warned he had “no faith” in the prime minister to break the cycle of child poverty.“We’ve been tracking her in her views for six, seven years, she’s not going to change,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.Yet the campaigner and restaurateur vowed he was “up for the fight” which...
Liz Truss to hold meetings with Tory MPs in bid to woo critics
Liz Truss is set to launch a charm offensive to bridge the divides blighting the Tory party as she faces mounting pressure to raise benefits in line with inflation.As MPs file back into Westminster this week, the Prime Minister is expected to hold policy lunches with groups of colleagues and address the 1922 Committee of backbenchers on Wednesday.Her signal that she is in listening mode comes as she bids to stabilise her premiership following the fallout from last month’s seismic mini-budget, the ensuing U-turn on tax, a slump in the polls and last week’s chaotic conference – at which her...
Tory chair apologises for telling struggling people to just ‘get better-paid job’
Conservative party chairman Jake Berry has apologised for his remarks calling on struggling Britons to “go out there and get that new job”.The senior Tory admitted he regretted his “clumsy” comments was he grilled on his remarks during interviews on Thursday – insisting he understood how hard people worked.Mr Berry told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “People know that when their bills arrive, they can either cut their consumption or they can get a higher salary or higher wages, go out there and get that new job.”Asked about the remarks on Times Radio, he said: “I do think my...
Liz Truss approval ratings now worse than Boris Johnson’s at height of Partygate scandal
Liz Truss’s approval ratings are now worse than her predecessor Boris Johnson’s ever were, plummeting even lower than his worst poll result during the height of the Partygate scandal.The disastrous polling by Opinium lands on the heels of chaotic and downbeat Conservative Party conference, which came just days after the Bank of England was forced to intervene to rescue UK pension funds and clear up the economic turmoil caused by chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.Carried out exactly a month since Ms Truss entered Downing Street, the polling found that Ms Truss’s popularity had plunged by 10 points in the space...
Liz Truss - live: No 10 warns of ‘difficult decisions’ despite PM ruling out spending cuts
Prime minister Liz Truss has insisted that the government would not have to make public spending cuts – despite market chaos sparked by the borrowing spree set out in chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.Asked by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during PMQs whether she would keep her Tory leadership campaign promise not to cut public spending, Ms Truss replied: “Absolutely.”But, despite the PM’s seemingly clear-cut response to Mr Starmer’s question, No 10 has said “difficult decisions” will need to be made.Ms Truss’s official spokesman said the PM was “clear that government spending will continue to rise but, beyond that, it...
NHS won’t get ‘single penny less’ despite health and care levy repeal, says Treasury minister – UK politics live
Latest updates: minister tells MPs health service budget will remain unchanged
Liz Truss to face MPs after mini-budget wreaks financial chaos
The Prime Minister faces MPs on Wednesday for the first time since Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s £43 billion mini-budget tax giveaway unleashed chaos in the financial markets.Tories have returned to Westminster in a restive mood following the break for the party conferences, with their ratings tanking in opinion polls and economists questioning whether Mr Kwarteng’s plans are sustainable.There was further turmoil on Tuesday after the Bank of England announced that its emergency support operation to protect pension funds would end this week.Earlier, the Bank intervened for the second time in a many days to buy up Government bonds, warning of a...
‘There goes the neighbourhood’: Hugh Grant resurfaces 2019 warning about Conservatives election victory
Hugh Grant has resurfaced his reaction to the Conservative party win in the 2019 general election.The actor tweeted minutes after the Exit Poll data was released, which showed a landslide majority for Boris Johnson.“There goes the neighbourhood,” he wrote on 12 December 2019, issuing a warning of the impact he believed Johnson’s leadership would have on the UK. On Wednesday (12 October), Grant, 62, reshared his three-year-old tweet with an emoji of a finger pointing to it seemingly in emphasis. The Love Actually star has long been a vocal critic of the Tory government.In May this year, Grant criticised...
PM Liz Truss warns against ‘drift’ in Brexit negotiations with the EU
The Government will “have to proceed with the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill” without a “negotiated solution with the EU”, the Prime Minister has said.Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions, Liz Truss told MPs in the Commons “we can’t allow the situation to drift”.Her comments came as DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the outcome of the UK’s negotiations with the EU “must reflect the objectives outlined by the Government” in the proposed legislation.Raising the issue at PMQs, he said: “Does the Prime Minister agree with me in welcoming the renewed negotiations with the European Union about the Northern Ireland Protocol?“That the...
Only UK parliament can approve a Scottish independence poll, court told
Judges sitting in the UK’s highest court have been told Westminster is the ultimate authority on Scotland’s future because the issue of Scottish independence is of “critical importance” to the future of the UK. Sir James Eadie KC, a senior lawyer acting for the UK government,...
UK Supreme Court hears case for Scottish independence vote
LONDON (AP) — Judges at the U.K.’s highest court began hearing evidence Tuesday on whether Scotland’s Parliament can legislate to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she wants to hold a new independence vote in October 2023, despite opposition from the Conservative U.K. government in London. Sturgeon is asking the U.K. Supreme Court to rule on whether the Scottish parliament can organize a referendum without consent from the U.K.-wide government. Dorothy Bain, the Scottish government’s top law officer, outlined her case to a panel of five judges Tuesday. She said the majority of Scottish lawmakers have been elected on commitments to hold a fresh independence referendum. “The issue of Scottish independence is a live and significant one in Scottish electoral politics, and the Scottish government wish to introduce a bill in the Scottish Parliament to provide for the holding of a referendum,” Bain told the court.
From the pasty tax to ID cards and the poll tax: what Cameron, Blair and Thatcher could teach Liz Truss about U-turns
The PM has performed a series of screeching U-turns since entering Number 10. But is abandoning a policy always a disaster – or is there a way to get away with it?. Which is the worst U-turn since Liz Truss became prime minister? Sure, you’re going to say the tax cuts for the rich, an absolute by-numbers disaster, from the market crash on the day of the announcement, through days of fresh catastrophe and an absent leader, in flat denial that anything was wrong, to the reversal itself, inelegantly announced (“We get it and we have listened”) to a party and, more importantly, a national economy in disarray. But let me just offer for comparison the lesser-spotted double U-turn: first the Tories were going to make a fuller financial statement on 23 November, then, in a panic, they brought it forward to the end of October, only to push it back to its original date, then, just this week, pulled it forward again. Does U-turn even cover this? Should we be calling it a hokey-cokey?
Holyrood Health Secretary opposes Braverman changing cannabis to class A drug
Holyrood Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has hit out at reports that the UK Home Secretary was “receptive” to arguments that cannabis should be a class A drug.Speaking during a panel discussion at the SNP conference in Aberdeen on Monday, Humza Yousaf said one of the first things he would want to do in a newly independent Scotland would be to implement a “progressive” approach to deal with the drugs crisis.“I don’t know if any of you have seen the news this morning where the current Home Secretary Suella Braverman has said that she’s open to the idea of classifying cannabis...
Ross backed by minister for calling out Sturgeon over ‘detest’ remarks
The Scottish Conservative leader was “absolutely right” to call out Nicola Sturgeon for insulting remarks about the Tories, a UK Government minister has said.In the Commons, Douglas Ross claimed the First Minister had insulted “hundreds and thousands of Scottish Conservative voters” when she said she “detests” the Tories during a broadcast interview.Scottish Secretary Alister Jack agreed with him, and said Mr Ross was “absolutely right to call it out”.Mr Ross said: “Does the Secretary of State agree with me that language is also really important and when the First Minster said that she detests the Tories – and the cheers...
Starmer warns Tory MPs they will not be forgiven for backing ‘kamikaze’ budget
Voters will not forgive the Conservative Party if it continues to “defend” the madness of Liz Truss’s “kamikaze” mini-budget, according to Sir Keir Starmer.The Labour leader issued the warning to Tory MPs as he accused the Prime Minister of being “lost in denial” and “ducking responsibility” for the consequences of her Government’s economic policies.Ms Truss said the UK will see “higher growth and lower inflation” as a result of her plan and insisted she will stick to her pledge not to reduce public spending.She also said Sir Keir has undergone a “Damascene conversion” to support legislation to repeal a hike...
Tory wipeout could be ‘on the cards’, George Osborne warns as Liz Truss launches charm offensive
The Tories face a potential wipeout at the next general election after Liz Truss’s experimental economic plan has “blown up”, former Tory chancellor George Osborne has warned.The prime minister will attempt to win over aghast Tory MPs at a series of “charm offensive” meetings this week, with Labour enjoying leads of more than 20 points in the polls.“The political experiment has blown up the chemistry lab,” Mr Osborne said on the shocked state of the party. “Everyone is standing there in the wreckage of the political situation for the Conservatives.”He told Channel 4’s The Andrew Neil Show: “[It is]...
Warwickshire MP Marcus Jones made PM's private secretary
Prime Minister Liz Truss has appointed MP Marcus Jones as her parliamentary private secretary. Mr Jones, Tory member for Nuneaton, Arley and Hartshill, had supported Rishi Sunak in last month's leadership contest. Mr Jones tweeted he was "deeply honoured" to take on the role at an "important time" for the...
