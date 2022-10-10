Read full article on original website
Sedalia Park Board Purchases Scissor Lift
The Sedalia Park Board conducted business in 15 minutes Thursday at the Heckart Community Center, 1800 West 3rd. The brief meeting was minus Sedalia Parks & Rec Director Amy Epple, as she was being recognized at Sacred Heart School on Senior Night, according to Board President Jerry Case. Board member...
Vinyl, Music, and Cocktails: Would It Work In Sedalia or Warrensburg?
If you know anything about me you know I love vinyl. So I think the concept of, for lack of a better term, a record bar would be a neat place to go hang out. Ya know, a cozy intimate bar with a great sound system, and a beautiful turn table, where you drop in to enjoy a cocktail, listen to a record, and maybe enjoy a conversation with a friend.
A Popular Missouri Store Get New Owners. Will Name Be Changing?
How many of you have ever shopped at our local Orscheln Farm and Home? I became familiar with this company when I moved to Missouri. Mexico Missouri has one, Centralia has one, and we have one in Sedalia as well. In the not too distant future, it will be getting a brand new name, and new owners.
Hakala is Named Central Bank of Sedalia’s Unsung Hero
Normally with our Unsung Heroes, we hear about people helping people. We're flipping that on its head this month!. This month, Central Bank decided to go with the nomination from Amanda King. Here's what she had to say :. Beth is the founder of Peaceful pastures donkey rescue, a local...
Two Green Ridge Residents Injured After Being Rear-ended by WAFB Man
Two Green Ridge residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday evening in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2000 Ford Ranger, was slowing to make a left turn at a crossover on Highway 50 and Carroll Road (east of La Monte) around 7 p.m., when a white eastbound 2018 Dodge Charger, driven by 22-year-old Kalex M. Miller of Whiteman Air Force Base, struck the Ford in the rear.
Bothwell Foundation Presents AED to SFCC for Thompson Conference Center
The Bothwell Foundation recently presented an automated external defibrillator (AED) to State Fair Community College for its Thompson Conference Center which is used by the college and the public. An AED is a small, lightweight device that allows individuals and first responders to treat sudden cardiac arrest by delivering a...
SFCC Announces Garry Holstein as Daum Museum Director
State Fair Community College has named Garry Holstein as the new Daum Museum of Contemporary Art director and curator. The Daum Museum opened in 2002 on the SFCC Sedalia campus; Holstein is the museum’s third director. Before coming to SFCC, Holstein was the director of the Bradbury Art Museum...
Two Sedalians Arrested After Prius Overturns in a Field
Two Sedalia men were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2020 Toyota Prius was on Gentry Road, about a quarter mile east of Cedar Drive around 5 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, returned to the roadway and ran off the left side. The Prius then struck a fence, then overturned in a field.
Water Main Replacements Noted by City of Sedalia
The City of Sedalia’s Public Works Department wants to notify residents living in the following areas information about water main replacements that began Oct. 10. The water mains in these areas have been experiencing above-normal failure rates and will be replaced over the next few weeks. The following areas are scheduled for water main and service line replacement:
Smart Women, Delicious Chicken, and Warm Feelings : The SBW Annual Chicken Dinner is Coming
The Sedalia Business Women have been getting together every year for over 40 years celebrating their accomplishments and achievements in Sedalia with their Chicken Dinner. The dinner this year will be their 42nd! It'll be held on Sunday, October 16th. It's normally on a Sunday, so people can get a good dinner after church or before their football time. It'll be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. It'll be at the Shrine Multipurpose Building, same spot as it's been every year I've been there. Just in case you need the address, that's 1375 Elm Hills Boulevard (easy for your GPS). The cost is only $12 for an adult, kids 5-10 are $6, and under four eat for free.
Sedalia Police Reports For October 10, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Saturday evening, Officers conducted a vehicle stop near the intersection of West 7th Street and South Vermont Avenue. The driver was found to have an active Failure to Appear warrant from Sedalia on original charges of Peace Disturbance. Mekeba I. Nash, 25, of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail pending a cash only bond of $60.00.
Sedalia Man Arrested for DWI Prior Offender
On Sept. 18 around 11:30 p.m., Sedalia Police observed a black sedan make a wide turn, nearly striking a curb. The vehicle then continued to drift back and forth in its lane. A traffic stop was conducted at Broadway and Limit and an investigation revealed that the driver, 45-year-old Inocente Prisciliano Miranda of Sedalia, was intoxicated.
Sedalia Man Arrested For Aggravated Domestic Assault
On Sunday at 12:49 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 1500 block of South Kentucky for a domestic assault. Upon arrival, officers located a female victim lying on the ground in the backyard. PCAD was called and responded to the scene. It was discovered that the female was assaulted by...
Sedalia Man Arrested for DWS, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop for improper registration at 820 South Limit at 12:56 a.m., Tuesday. A check through DOR revealed that the driver, 22-year-old Ezra Jackson Greene of Sedalia, was suspended. Greene was taken into custody and transported to the Pettis County Jail where he was booked for...
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For October 11, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Sunday evening, Seirra Vallejos of Sedalia reported to the Pettis County Sheriff's Office that someone entered her home in the 500 block of West Main Street between the evening of October 7th and the afternoon of October 9th without permission. The suspect stole a generator and a tool box. The investigation continues.
Homeless Man Faces Charges of Burglary, Property Damage, Assault, Resisting Arrest
On Friday evening around 7 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of North Grand. The officer was met by the homeowner, who said that the suspect was in his garage. The officer noticed that the garage door had been forced opened and damaged. The officer...
