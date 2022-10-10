Read full article on original website
Happy 148th Birthday to the University of Nevada, Reno
Happy 148th Birthday to the University of Nevada, Reno!. On October 12, 1874, the University of Nevada opened its doors to seven students in Elko, Nevada. Although an 1885 legislative bill would move the University to Reno, this historic moment in 1874 marked the humble beginnings of the State of Nevada’s original land grant university situated on the traditional homelands of the Northern Paiute, Washoe, Western Shoshone and Southern Paiute peoples. Since that fall day in 1874, the University has relocated to Reno, grown to become a Tier 1, Carnegie R1 “Very High Research,” NCAA Division 1, nationally recognized, and highly diverse University that enrolls more than 20,000 students each year. We have accomplished so much since that first day in 1874, and we have an incredible future ahead of us.
Explore Earth Science Week with the College of Science
Each October, geologists celebrate Earth Science Week. Geoscience is the study of Earth, how it formed and the natural resources it contains. Geoscience spans a variety of fields, including chemistry, biology, physics and math. Geothermal takes center stage for the 2022 Earth Science Week Field Trip. The Nevada Bureau of...
Nevada hunters generate millions in economic impact for rural communities
A new study by researchers at the University of Nevada, Reno documents that hunting generates millions of dollars in economic impact in Nevada, especially in rural communities where wildlife is plentiful, including Elko, White Pine and Lincoln counties. The study, led by researchers in the University’s Department of Economics, Extension...
Indigenous futures in the era of climate displacement
This October, the University of Nevada, Reno’s Department of Gender, Race and Identity is addressing the topic of “Indigenous Knowledge for Climate Justice” with an upcoming lecture by Jessica Hernandez (Binnazá & Maya Ch’orti’), a transnational Indigenous scholar, scientist and community advocate based in the Pacific Northwest.
University birthday party, 1904-style
Every year on October 12, the University of Nevada, Reno, marks another “birthday.” The level of celebration varies – usually it passes without any particular notice from most of the campus community, but occasionally there’s more observance. In a year, festivities will begin to mark our 150th anniversary.
Student-run professional closet reinstated during annual Business Week
Business Week, an annual event at the College of Business at the University, provides students with events to connect with other business students and network with professionals from companies in Reno and beyond. This year’s Business Week, which had the theme “Business is Beautiful,” included a Kickoff BBQ with Microsoft,...
