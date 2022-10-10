Happy 148th Birthday to the University of Nevada, Reno!. On October 12, 1874, the University of Nevada opened its doors to seven students in Elko, Nevada. Although an 1885 legislative bill would move the University to Reno, this historic moment in 1874 marked the humble beginnings of the State of Nevada’s original land grant university situated on the traditional homelands of the Northern Paiute, Washoe, Western Shoshone and Southern Paiute peoples. Since that fall day in 1874, the University has relocated to Reno, grown to become a Tier 1, Carnegie R1 “Very High Research,” NCAA Division 1, nationally recognized, and highly diverse University that enrolls more than 20,000 students each year. We have accomplished so much since that first day in 1874, and we have an incredible future ahead of us.

RENO, NV ・ 23 HOURS AGO