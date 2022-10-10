ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ex-rival could be at top of Panthers’ coaching candidate list

The Carolina Panthers will be searching for a new head coach in the coming months, and at least one former rival is likely on their list of prospective candidates. Matt Rhule was fired as head coach of the Panthers on Monday in an unsurprising move. Steve Wilks has been named interim head coach. Almost immediately after the Rhule news was announced, people started speculating that the Panthers will try to hire former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.
247Sports

Matt Rhule should be a top candidate for every CFB coaching vacancy

Sitting in Matt Rhule’s Baylor office back in 2019, the then second-year head coach explained to me his recruiting philosophy: Traits above all else. Rhule and his staff recruited differently than most college coaches while at Temple and Baylor, prioritizing athletic testing traits above all else. Rhule knew to win at places like Temple and Baylor, far from recruiting powerhouses, he needed to find an edge. He wouldn’t get the readymade prospect. So, he’d recruit those with higher ceilings – and much lower floors – and coach them up.
The Spun

Bomani Jones Reveals Where He Thinks Matt Rhule Should Go

On Monday, the Carolina Panthers parted ways with head coach Matt Rhule following a brutal NFL tenure. Since signing on as the Panthers' head coach in 2020, Rhule notched an 11-27 overall record. 2022 was his worst season yet, going 1-4 to start the year. While his professional coaching career...
WCNC

Christian McCaffrey trade rumors swirling after Rhule firing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the Carolina Panthers hitting the reset button and putting an end to the Matt Rhule era, a natural question many people are asking is if the team would be interested in trading any of its players for a full rebuild. Christian McCaffrey in particular. The...
WJBF

Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers […]
ClutchPoints

‘It’s almost a unicorn’: Sean Payton’s eye-opening take on Panthers job after Matt Rhule firing

According to former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, the newly opened Carolina Panthers head coaching job could be one of the best openings in recent history. On Monday morning, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was relieved of his duties. Over the first five games of the season, the team has a 1-4 record and is fourth in the NFC South. Rhule finished his time with the team with an 11-27 record.
