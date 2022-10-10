Read full article on original website
Trade rumors: What will the Chiefs do before the trade deadline?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders despite a soft roughing the passer flagChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
RedStone Logistics Announces Office Relocation to OlatheChloeHarrisOlathe, KS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MissouriTravel MavenGrain Valley, MO
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
‘Two Minute Tommy’ Just Rolled Out A New Vikings Themed Limo
The former Minnesota Vikings Quarterback, Tommy Kramer, who has been known to show off his PURPLE PRIDE, just upped his game this weekend when he unveiled the latest Minnesota Vikings-related product that he has a hand in. Meet the stretch SUV limousine that Kramer and his business partner customized with Vikings-related players and graphics!
Matt LaFleur’s take on crucial Packers plays vs. Giants that Aaron Jones criticized
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur doesn’t think they made the wrong play-call at the end of their shocking loss to New York Giants on Sunday, despite running back Aaron Jones criticizing him and Aaron Rodgers for it. To recall, after leading 20-10 against the Giants in the...
Aaron Rodgers reacts to roughing the passer call on Chiefs' Chris Jones
Back-to-back NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers sympathized with Kansas City Chiefs' defensive lineman Chris Jones who had a questionable roughing the passer call ruled against him.
Coaches get the worst of it in fan ratings after the Green Bay Packers lose to the New York Giants in London
As frustrated as Green Bay Packers fans were with the players' performance in the 27-22 loss Sunday to the New York Giants in London, they were even more frustrated with the Packers' coaches. The coaches got a worse average score than any of the position groups in our postgame fan...
Aaron Rodgers Tuesday recap: Thumb is a 'little banged up' after hit on final play vs. Giants
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers addressed the team’s loss to the New York Giants and looked ahead to Sunday’s game against the New York Jets while speaking with the “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday. Here’s a recap of Rodgers’ appearance on the weekly show:...
Holden on Packers and Badgers
CBS 58 Sports Director Kevin Holden tells Steve “Sparky” Fifer who/what he blames for the Packers loss to the Giants. Some Packers topics include: Analytics in football, Aaron Rodgers, Elgton Jenkins, Royce Newman and Joe Barry.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Nick Collins former Packers player, believes there is 'nothing to panic about'
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers had a long flight back from London after suffering a deflating 27-22 loss to the New York Giants. FOX6's Lily Zhao went one-on-one with former Packers safety Nick Collins to get his insight on how this team can move forward and why fans should hold off on hitting that panic button.
NFLN Posts Most-Watched International Series Game Ever
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has been hinting at the possibility of placing full-time franchises in London. Goodell is finally getting some data to indicate early-morning game telecasts can pay off with solid TV numbers in the U.S. The NFL Network’s telecast of the New York Giants’ 27-22 win over the...
Aaron Rodgers now wants more opportunities for Marcedes Lewis and Allen Lazard
One week after Aaron Rodgers campaigned for more opportunities for Randall Cobb, who then went on to catch seven passes for 99 yards on Sunday in London, the Green Bay Packers quarterback argued the need for getting tight end Marcedes Lewis and receiver Allen Lazard more involved, specifically in the passing game.
ESPN Announces Significant Week 5 Monday Night Football Viewership Numbers
Monday night's matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders provided plenty of drama. The Chiefs overcame a 17-point deficit to beat their rival 30-29, another questionable roughing the passer penalty caused controversy and Davante Adams shoved a photographer on his way off ...
