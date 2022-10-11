Former LA City Council president taking ‘leave of absence’ after stepping down over racist remarks

Former Los Angeles City Council president Nury Martinez is taking a “leave of absence” after quitting her position for racist remarks she made about a fellow lawmaker’s son.

The politician said she was “truly ashamed” of the alleged racist comments she was caught on tape making about the Black youngster, whom The Los Angeles Times reported she called a “monkey” in Spanish.

“This has been one of the most difficult times of my life and I recognise this is entirely of my own making,” Ms Martinez said in a statement on Tuesday.

“At this moment, I need to take a leave of absence and take some time to have an honest and heartfelt conversation with my family, my constituents, and community leaders. I am so sorry to the residents of Council District 6, my colleagues, and the City of Los Angeles.”

The move came the day after he resigned as council president, and she has faced a barrage of calls for her to quit the council altogether.

Ms Martinez was captured on a leaked audio recording referring to the alleged past misbehaviour of councillor Mike Bonin’s son. She is also accused of saying in front of other council members, “I was like, this kid needs a beatdown.”

The leaked audio involved three council members, including Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León as well as Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera, who resigned from his position on Monday.

Councilman Gil Cedillo, who was in the meeting, issued an apology of his own on Sunday night.

“While I did not engage in the conversation in question, I was present at times during this meeting last year. It is my instinct to hold others accountable when they use derogatory or racially divisive language,” he told The Los Angeles Times.

“Clearly, I should have intervened. I failed in holding others and myself to the highest standard. The hurtful and harmful remarks made about my colleague’s son were simply unacceptable. We choose public life, but our families should always be off limits and never part of the political discourse.”

The comments were reportedly recorded in October 2021 and released on Reddit just weeks ahead of the 8 November election.