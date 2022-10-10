Read full article on original website
EXPLAINER: What to expect from China's party congress
BEIJING — (AP) — China's ruling Communist Party is holding its twice-a-decade national congress starting Sunday, at which Xi Jinping is expected to receive a third five-year term as the uncontested head of the party, government and military of the world's second-largest economy. The proceedings surrounding the event...
