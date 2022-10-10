ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
96.5 The Rock

12 Simple Things That Make Texans Really Happy

If you're not from around these parts, you might be interested to learn exactly what makes a Texan tick. We're often misunderstood by the rest of the world. At the end of the day, we know who we are, and that's all that really matters. 12 Simple Things That Make...
TEXAS STATE
96.5 The Rock

Texas Listed Among the Most Dangerous States

It's pretty obvious that crime is on the increase in the United States, and that includes here in Texas. A new report from 247wallst.com analyzed crime data from the recently released Uniform Crime Report, which is put out by the FBI each year. The report lists the most dangerous states according to the data released by the FBI.
TEXAS STATE
96.5 The Rock

Woman Dies on United Airlines Flight From Texas to London

Earlier this week a passenger flying from Houston to London passed away following what officials are calling a heart attack. The woman, who was on a red-eye from Houston, likely suffered the heart attack "somewhere over the Atlantic [ocean]." Because the victim suffered the apparent heart attack over the Atlantic, the flight continued to London where emergency services were waiting on the flight to land.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Henderson, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
96.5 The Rock

Texas Woman Arrested for the 34th Time After Stealing Bacon

A Texas woman who isn't good at shoplifting has been arrested for the 34th time after stealing multiple packages of bacon from a Wichita Falls area United Supermarkets. According to Texoma's Homepage, Natasha LaGail Latchett, has been charged with theft under $2,500 with multiple convictions. While she's been arrested 34 times, she's only been convicted 10 times.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
96.5 The Rock

Does Organically Grown Mean Fertilized with Human Poo?

Erma Bombeck a great American humorist once wrote a book entitled, "The Grass Is Always Greener Over the Septic Tank" No truer axiom exists. With that in mind, would you eat produce grown in a field that had been fertilized with untreated human waste or poop?. One of the buzzwords...
EDEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Texans
96.5 The Rock

Texas Porch Pirate Revenge Leads to Criminal Poop Attack

Porch pirates are reprehensible. It's so tempting to seek revenge. Unfortunately, it often backfires. In South Austin the footage from numerous doorbell cams showed the same group of suspects and vehicles repeatedly stealing packages from neighborhood homes. To frustrate the pirates, a couple there put a box of dirty diapers in a box on their porch that the pirates then stole.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
96.5 The Rock

3 Everyday Activities in Texas That Can Make Your Allergies Worse

Did you know that over 32 million Americans have food allergies? While some folks may just notice a tingle in their throat, others have the terrifying symptom of anaphylaxis when one of these food items ends up on their plate. Interestingly enough, even if your symptoms are minor, there are certain everyday activities that can exacerbate these side effects, and you likely do at least one of them every single day.
TEXAS STATE
96.5 The Rock

It’s The Best Little Chocolate Shop In Texas

We've all heard the expression: "Like a bull in a china shop". How about we change it up a little to: "Like a Cowboy in a chocolate shop". Cowboy-Up chocolates might just be the best little chocolate house in Texas. The best part is that it's right in the heart of San Angelo at 6 E. Concho Avenue.
SAN ANGELO, TX
96.5 The Rock

10 of the Richest People in Texas

When you think of extremely wealthy people in the United States, most of us think of celebrities and movie stars living in Los Angeles. The millionaires with huge mansions and thousands of online followers that everyone recognizes. Well, some of the richest people in the U.S. actually reside in Texas,...
TEXAS STATE
96.5 The Rock

96.5 The Rock

San Angelo, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
322K+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 The Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy