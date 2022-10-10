Read full article on original website
Vince Gill Tributes Loretta Lynn on the Opry With ‘Go Rest High on That Mountain’ [Watch]
Vince Gill paid an emotional musical tribute to the late Loretta Lynn during a recent appearance on the Grand Ole Opry. The country superstar joined his fellow Opry cast members for a soaring rendition of his iconic song, "Go Rest High on That Mountain." Gill joined Steve Wariner, Ricky Skaggs,...
Maine Woman Wants to Spread Her Mom’s Ashes at Alan Jackson’s Nashville Home
A woman whose late mother was an Alan Jackson superfan is hoping to fulfill an unusual request on her mother's behalf. CentralMaine.com reports that Sue Castle, who lives in Gardiner, Maine, flew to Nashville on Tuesday (Oct. 11) in the hope of getting to spread her mother's ashes at Jackson's home.
Kenny Chesney Will Be the Featured Guest at Country Radio Seminar 2023
All eyes and ears will be on Kenny Chesney at Country Radio Seminar (CRS) in 2023. The eight-time CMA Entertainer of the Year has been named the featured guest for "The Artist Interview." The "You and Tequila" singer will sit down for an exclusive interview in front of a live...
