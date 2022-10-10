ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomball, TX

Community Impact Houston

Early learning academy Préscolaire preps for 2023 Katy opening

Prescolaire Early Learning Academy uses digital learning and robotics to teach literacy, science, technology, engineering, arts, math and social skills to infants through school-aged children. (Courtesy Prescolaire) Préscolaire—an early learning academy that centers digital literacy and robotics in its curriculum to encourage basic skills in math, science, language and critical...
KATY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says

Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Pearland, Friendswood, including Fabletics

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Pearland and Friendswood? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Community Impact Houston

Floor & Decor to bring flooring, fixtures with Tomball store

Floor & Decor is expected to open its newest store in Tomball at Hwy. 249 and the Grand Parkway in late October. (Courtesy Floor & Decor) Floor & Decor is expected to open its newest store in Tomball at Hwy. 249 and the Grand Parkway in late October, the company confirmed. Located at 25510 Hwy. 249, Tomball, Floor & Decor will offer a selection of hardwood flooring—including tile, stone, wood and laminate—installation materials, bathroom fixtures, and backsplash and countertop options, according to the company's website. www.flooranddecor.com.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Artisan Culture Coffee reopens in Grogan's Mill Village Center

Artisan Culture Coffee reopened in Grogan's Mill Village on Sept. 22. (Courtesy Pexels) Artisan Culture Coffee held its grand reopening Sept. 22 at 2260 Buckthorne Place, Ste. 179, in The Woodlands. Artisan Culture is an independent, family-owned business that was previously located on Sawdust Road. The coffee shop serves locally roasted coffee as well as gluten-free and vegan treats. 832-468-1219. Facebook: Artisan Culture Coffee.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Hwy. 105 construction timeline pushed back

The Hwy. 105 project was 25% complete as of an Oct. 1 update from TxDOT, the latest information available. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Department of Transportation’s project to improve Hwy. 105 from Montgomery to Conroe is anticipated to continue through the fourth quarter of 2023, a delay from the previously expected end date of the third quarter of 2023. TxDOT previously said the project's contractor was experiencing material supply shortages, which were affecting the timeline. The project spans from FM 2854 to I-45 and will add a raised median barrier as well as widening the roadway and updating traffic signals. The project was 25% complete as of an Oct. 1 update from TxDOT, the latest information available.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Todds Shop opens second location in Montgomery

Todds Shop has expanded its car maintenance and repair business to Montgomery. (Courtesy Pexels) Todds Shop opened a second location at 1778 McCaleb Road, Ste. C, Montgomery, on Sept. 26. The business's first location is in Pinehurst. The business offers services such as vehicle maintenance, repairs, off-road builds and upgrades for any make and model, including domestic and foreign vehicles. 713-936-3152. www.facebook.com/toddsrepair.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tomball City Council updates boards and commissions handbook, appoints liaisons

During its Oct. 3 meeting, the council appointed new people to serve on several of the boards and commissions. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Tomball City Council approved changes Sept. 6 to both the boards’ and commissions’ application and handbook while also appointing council members to serve as liaisons at various board and commission meetings—moves city officials said bring the documents up to date with best practices and increases communication.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

PHOTOS: Get an inside look at Houston TranStar

Members of the Cy-Fair Houston Chamber of Commerce toured the Houston TranStar facility during a special meeting of the transportation and governmental affairs committee. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact) Houston TranStar collaborates with different county, city and state agencies to provide information about the region's transportation system and help mitigate congestion by...
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

The Central Fort Bend Chamber Board Of Directors Unanimously Passed A Resolution Of Support For The Lamar Consolidated Isd Bond Election On The November 8Th Ballot

The Central Fort Bend Chamber (CFBC) Board of Directors unanimously passed a Resolution of Support for the Lamar Consolidated ISD (LCISD) bond election, which will appear on the November 8th ballot, at the September Board meeting. The $1.72 billion in bond projects were developed and prioritized with the help of...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Jayden Layne Boutique expands, adds dressing rooms at Tomball shop

Jayden Layne offers clothing options inclusive in sizing, owner Brittani Johnson said. (Community Impact staff) Jayden Layne Boutique doubled its space in Tomball with an expansion into the neighboring building Sept. 17, owner Brittani Johnson said. The expansion allows the business to provide a better shopping experience, according to Johnson, with more inventory, more dressing rooms and a daiquiri machine that is complimentary for shoppers to enjoy on Saturdays and during monthly events. A grand opening to celebrate the new space is anticipated for early November. The size-inclusive women's clothing boutique is located at 309 Market St. B, Tomball, and offers a small selection of children’s clothing and home decor as well. Jayden Layne celebrated its fifth anniversary earlier this year. www.instagram.com/shopjaydenlayne.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

