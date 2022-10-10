Read full article on original website
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
Cyclist killed in Montrose during 'Pride Ride' after a vehicle struck him, then ran him over as the driver sped offhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston teen uses Twitter to raise over $2.3 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Abbott and O’Rourke Were Campaigning in the Same City - This is What They SaidTom HandyTexas State
Tomball ISD school board candidate forum set for Oct. 17
Eleven candidates are running for four positions on the Tomball ISD school board. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) From 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 17, the Greater Tomball Area Chamber of Commerce's Government and Legislative Affairs Committee will host a candidate forum for the Tomball ISD school board races. Eleven candidates are running...
Early learning academy Préscolaire preps for 2023 Katy opening
Prescolaire Early Learning Academy uses digital learning and robotics to teach literacy, science, technology, engineering, arts, math and social skills to infants through school-aged children. (Courtesy Prescolaire) Préscolaire—an early learning academy that centers digital literacy and robotics in its curriculum to encourage basic skills in math, science, language and critical...
FM 1097 widening in the Willis area to be complete in 2024
Two projects to widen FM 1097 in the Willis area are continuing to take shape, according to the latest Oct. 1 update from the Texas Department of Transportation. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Two projects to widen FM 1097 in the Willis area are continuing to take shape, according to the latest...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says
Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Pearland, Friendswood, including Fabletics
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Pearland and Friendswood? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Floor & Decor to bring flooring, fixtures with Tomball store
Floor & Decor is expected to open its newest store in Tomball at Hwy. 249 and the Grand Parkway in late October. (Courtesy Floor & Decor) Floor & Decor is expected to open its newest store in Tomball at Hwy. 249 and the Grand Parkway in late October, the company confirmed. Located at 25510 Hwy. 249, Tomball, Floor & Decor will offer a selection of hardwood flooring—including tile, stone, wood and laminate—installation materials, bathroom fixtures, and backsplash and countertop options, according to the company's website. www.flooranddecor.com.
Parents in Pearland ISD's PTA being tapped for substitute work
It's a first in the district's history, and it's coming at a time when numbers suggest substitute staffing is stable. But a letter reveals it to be otherwise.
Artisan Culture Coffee reopens in Grogan's Mill Village Center
Artisan Culture Coffee reopened in Grogan's Mill Village on Sept. 22. (Courtesy Pexels) Artisan Culture Coffee held its grand reopening Sept. 22 at 2260 Buckthorne Place, Ste. 179, in The Woodlands. Artisan Culture is an independent, family-owned business that was previously located on Sawdust Road. The coffee shop serves locally roasted coffee as well as gluten-free and vegan treats. 832-468-1219. Facebook: Artisan Culture Coffee.
5 transportation updates in The Woodlands area: Gosling Road, Hwy. 242, Robinson Road
Two projects are under construction along Gosling Road. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) Construction is underway on a project to widen Gosling Road from two to four lanes with a raised median between West Rayford Road and Creekside Forest Drive in the Creekside Park area. Timeline: second quarter 2021-fourth quarter 2022. Cost:...
Hwy. 105 construction timeline pushed back
The Hwy. 105 project was 25% complete as of an Oct. 1 update from TxDOT, the latest information available. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Department of Transportation’s project to improve Hwy. 105 from Montgomery to Conroe is anticipated to continue through the fourth quarter of 2023, a delay from the previously expected end date of the third quarter of 2023. TxDOT previously said the project's contractor was experiencing material supply shortages, which were affecting the timeline. The project spans from FM 2854 to I-45 and will add a raised median barrier as well as widening the roadway and updating traffic signals. The project was 25% complete as of an Oct. 1 update from TxDOT, the latest information available.
VGXI holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Conroe headquarters Oct. 7
VGXI held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the business's new headquarters Oct. 7. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) VGXI held its grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 7. According to previous reporting, VGXI is a contract developer and manufacturer of nucleic acid biopharmaceuticals, such as DNA vaccines and RNA medicines.
Children's Lighthouse early education center coming to Elyson community of Katy
This photo from April shows the early education center's signature lighthouse standing in the sun. In October, construction is nearing its end ahead of Children's Lighthouse Early Learning School's opening in the final weeks of the month. (Courtesy Children's Lighthouse Elyson) A new early education center will open in Katy...
Houston City Council approves new district maps with last-minute changes to Freedmen's Town, Garden Oaks area
A map shows the proposed new Houston City Council districts as of late September. Districts were further tweaked before their adoption at an Oct. 12 Houston City Council meeting. (Courtesy City of Houston) The Houston City Council approved an ordinance Oct. 12 solidifying new council district maps for the next...
Tomball ISD launches 'Super Senior' program with free admission to athletics, fine arts events
Tomball ISD debuted a new program in early October for residents in the district age 60 and older to receive free admission to TISD athletic events and fine arts performances. (Courtesy Lockwood, Andrews and Newnam Inc.) Tomball ISD debuted a new program in early October for residents in the district...
Todds Shop opens second location in Montgomery
Todds Shop has expanded its car maintenance and repair business to Montgomery. (Courtesy Pexels) Todds Shop opened a second location at 1778 McCaleb Road, Ste. C, Montgomery, on Sept. 26. The business's first location is in Pinehurst. The business offers services such as vehicle maintenance, repairs, off-road builds and upgrades for any make and model, including domestic and foreign vehicles. 713-936-3152. www.facebook.com/toddsrepair.
Tomball City Council updates boards and commissions handbook, appoints liaisons
During its Oct. 3 meeting, the council appointed new people to serve on several of the boards and commissions. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Tomball City Council approved changes Sept. 6 to both the boards’ and commissions’ application and handbook while also appointing council members to serve as liaisons at various board and commission meetings—moves city officials said bring the documents up to date with best practices and increases communication.
PHOTOS: Get an inside look at Houston TranStar
Members of the Cy-Fair Houston Chamber of Commerce toured the Houston TranStar facility during a special meeting of the transportation and governmental affairs committee. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact) Houston TranStar collaborates with different county, city and state agencies to provide information about the region's transportation system and help mitigate congestion by...
thekatynews.com
The Central Fort Bend Chamber Board Of Directors Unanimously Passed A Resolution Of Support For The Lamar Consolidated Isd Bond Election On The November 8Th Ballot
The Central Fort Bend Chamber (CFBC) Board of Directors unanimously passed a Resolution of Support for the Lamar Consolidated ISD (LCISD) bond election, which will appear on the November 8th ballot, at the September Board meeting. The $1.72 billion in bond projects were developed and prioritized with the help of...
Oak Ridge North approves $162,617 for police department equipment
City Council also approved American Rescue Plan Act funds for a new sign to replace the existing sign at Teddy Bear Park. (Ally Bolender/Community Impact) Oak Ridge North City Council approved two purchases of new equipment for its police department for a total of $162,617 at its Oct. 10 regular meeting.
Jayden Layne Boutique expands, adds dressing rooms at Tomball shop
Jayden Layne offers clothing options inclusive in sizing, owner Brittani Johnson said. (Community Impact staff) Jayden Layne Boutique doubled its space in Tomball with an expansion into the neighboring building Sept. 17, owner Brittani Johnson said. The expansion allows the business to provide a better shopping experience, according to Johnson, with more inventory, more dressing rooms and a daiquiri machine that is complimentary for shoppers to enjoy on Saturdays and during monthly events. A grand opening to celebrate the new space is anticipated for early November. The size-inclusive women's clothing boutique is located at 309 Market St. B, Tomball, and offers a small selection of children’s clothing and home decor as well. Jayden Layne celebrated its fifth anniversary earlier this year. www.instagram.com/shopjaydenlayne.
