2022 NBA Draft Review: Sacramento KingsAdrian HolmanSacramento, CA
The Evil grandma serial killer that almost got away.Rooted ExpeditionsSacramento, CA
Family of Sacramento man killed by sheriff deputy calls for accountabilityRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
kuic.com
The Grand Opening Of Play-4-All Park’s Phase One Is October 29th In Vacaville!
Please join us for the Grand Opening of “Phase One” of the amazing Play-4-All Park on October 29th! Read about the NINE year journey in getting this Northern California “one of a kind” park for people of all abilities and disabilities built in Vacaville (ENTIRLEY with donations and sponsorships). Please read about our long road filled with many road blocks but even more endurance and determination. We are featured in this issue of the Vacaville Magazine (www.vacamag.com), pgs 26-29. We are finally ready to open PHASE ONE!! The park is located at 815 Elmira Road in Vacaville. Parking will be limited; try and carpool if you can 🙂
rosevilletoday.com
Rocklin Harvest Festival at Quarry Park Adventures this weekend
Rocklin, Calif.- This weekend Quarry Park Adventures in Rocklin will help kick off the holiday season with their Harvest Festival Family Weekend. This three day event will take place October 14 – 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Admission is FREE and Quarry Park Adventures is inviting everyone in the Sacramento region to attend.
Yuba College trustee candidate Eric Pomeroy killed in crash; vigil planned for Thursday
YUBA CITY – A man who was a candidate for Yuba College Trustee was killed in a crash over the weekend. Eric Pomeroy was running for one of the seats in Yuba College Trustee Area 3 and was working as the Assistant Superintendent for Adult and Career Education for Sutter County. In a statement, the superintendent revealed that Pomeroy died on Saturday. "He was a man of strong character and integrity. He had a passion for doing what's best for students and he adored his family," the superintendent stated. Family says a vigil is planned for Pomeroy for Thursday night in Yuba City, where he was a lifelong resident.
granitebaytoday.org
Former Principal Amber Clark alleges school district discriminated against her
In a statement of appeal made public on Oct. 10, former principal Amber Clark detailed the alleged circumstances leading up to her termination and the formal discrimination complaint she filed with the District on May 15th. A special board meeting was held on the same day to discuss Clark’s appeal...
goldcountrymedia.com
Fun at the Lincoln Regional Airport
On Saturday, a crowd of about 4,000 witnessed 65 aircraft at the Lincoln Regional Airport’s open house event. The aircraft was intermingled on the airport’s tarmac with several dozen “classic cars, on display with their proud owners, each one with a story. The impressive makeup of the...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: High-pitched sounds used to deter encampments, CA pot eradication effort, Sacramento Music Census
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Sacramento city councilmember Katie Valenzuela calls for public censure of councilmember Jeff Harris
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento city council member called for the censure of fellow councilmember Jeff Harris prior to Tuesday night’s council meeting. At a 4:30 p.m. press conference, Valenzuela – who is an Indigenous woman – said it was because of Harris’ actions and comments related to a 2022 Indigenous Peoples’ Day resolution.
Country music festival to debut at Discovery Park this weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Country fans can rejoice at a first-of-its-kind GoldenSky Country Music Festival in Discovery Park just a week after a record-breaking Aftershock. Danny Wimmer Presents, in partnership with Visit Sacramento, is holding the event Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. both days. The new country...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Stockton, CA
Stockton is a charming city located in northern California, with a remarkable selection of tasty food and drink. Stockton is known for its cultural diversity in food using fresh ingredients, and you can find a wide variety of cuisines. There is a place for everyone to enjoy, whether you are...
Special needs student repeatedly attacked at East Bay middle school, mother says
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) – An East Bay mom is worried that her son, a special needs student, is being repeatedly targeted and beaten at school. She told KRON4 it has happened four times and said enough is enough. She said Valley View Middle School needs to do more to protect her son. It’s not […]
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Placerville, CA
The Northern California town of Placerville is an amazing place to plan a food getaway. This quaint historical community is known for its wineries, vineyards, and plenty of patio dining when the weather allows. You will find an assortment of restaurants, bistros, food trucks, and more for your dining pleasure.
20-Year-Old Kingsley Duru Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Cordelia (Cordelia, CA)
The Solano County Coroner reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday. The officials stated that a motorcycle slammed into a tree and caused the crash on [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
SFGate
5 Tiny Homes With Tiny Price Tags—Where You Can Live Large
Whether you're looking for an inexpensive vacation home or hoping to downsize as a way to simplify your life year-round, you have to admit that tiny homes are tempting. Minuscule maintenance, pint-sized payments, excellent efficiency—there's a lot to love. It's truly amazing what you can do these days with...
Paradise Lost: The Flame Out of Napa Valley’s Iconic Wine Country
Beset by climate change and billionaire carpetbaggers, Napa Valley, California’s legendary wine-making eden, braces for an uncertain future The post Paradise Lost: The Flame Out of Napa Valley’s Iconic Wine Country appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Police begin zero-tolerance enforcement policy for drivers around Elk Grove schools
ELK GROVE – The Elk Grove Police Department will begin a zero-tolerance enforcement policy for drivers around schools on Monday.The department says traffic safety issues surrounding schools are one of the concerns they hear about the most, so they've increased their presence in the last few weeks and have been focused on giving out warnings.Officers be will enforcing all laws around schools, including parking and stopping where it's prohibited.Police say, as of Monday, they will no longer be giving out warnings.
Fire at El Tapatio Family Mexican Restaurant in Citrus Heights under investigation
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — No one was injured in a fire at El Tapatio Family Mexican Restaurant in Citrus Heights on Wednesday morning. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the fire started around 7 a.m. and there was no one inside the restaurant at the time of the fire. Damages could cost thousands of dollars, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
Blue Angels Fleet Week events canceled on Sunday
Thousands of people waiting to see the Blue Angels take to the San Francisco skies on Sunday for Fleet Week are out of luc
New simulation predicts devastating floodwaters far inland in major tsunami
Computer models show a major tsunami pushing ocean water nearly to Guerneville photo credit: Courtesy: California Geological Survey A wall of water walloping Doran Spit. Estero Americano changing course, channeling the pacific upstream, nearly to Valley Ford, water lapping at the edges of the Rocky Memorial Dog Park in Petaluma. The disaster scenario comes courtesy of the California Geological Survey, which Friday released updated tsunami evacuation maps for many counties, including Sonoma. Nick Graehl is an engineering geologist with the survey. "The maximum tsunami flood elevation is about 19 to 26 feet." On much of San Francisco Bay, the same...
CBS News
Boulders placed outside Sacramento business to deter homeless camping
Before taking the drastic measure, a business owner says other deterrence efforts were in place. This includes stadium-style lighting surrounding the building, fencing, 24/7 on-site security, cameras, and noise-deterrence speakers.
goldcountrymedia.com
Scott Alvord files defamation lawsuit against Oliver and Park
Scott Alvord, a current Roseville City Councilman running for a Placer County supervisor seat in the November election, filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Matthew Oliver, local restaurant owner, and Aaron Park, a local political blogger. Oliver owns House of Oliver in Roseville and Oliver's Brewhouse & Grill in Lincoln. Park...
