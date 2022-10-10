Read full article on original website
Rents as low as $600 a month make this one of the most affordable cities in New YorkBeth TorresSyracuse, NY
19-Year-Old Public School Paraprofessional Employee Shot In HeadAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Corpse pulled from New York City Central Park Turtle Pond after decomposing body found nearby just days ago.Multi Media Solutions TodayNew York City, NY
Morristown, NJ, is the #30 Best City to Live in the USAMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Six Must-Try Coney Island Restaurants and BarsKatie CherrixNew York City, NY
A rusted bolt caused weeklong water emergency for 132,000 people in NJ
The cause of a nearly weeklong water emergency in one of the state's most populated counties was a rusted bolt that in a 100-year-old water main that burst in Nutley. The water main burst on Wednesday, causing a local state of emergency in the Montclair region. According to Glen Ridge’s...
No charges against whoever destroyed Allaire Dinosaurs in Wall, NJ
Whoever destroyed at least four dinosaur sculptures at Allaire State Park in Monmouth County will probably get away with it. Many New Jersey 101.5 listeners were saddened to hear about the vandalism this week. Artist Robin Ruggiero had been lovingly creating her sculptures out of things she could find in...
These Two Ocean County Diners Made the Best of NJ List
We have so many incredible diners in Ocean County. Only two made the list of Best Diners in New Jersey, from bestofnj.com. The list comes from bestofnj.com throughout the state of New Jersey. North Jersey, Central Jersey, Jersey Shore, and South Jersey were all part of the latest in Best Diners in New Jersey.
Major water main break impacts multiple towns in northern New Jersey
A broken water main has prompted states of emergency in at least two towns in northern New Jersey. Multiple towns have been dealing with low water pressure since a water main broke on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Union and Warren counties for Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Clark, NJ whistleblower might sue, months after racist tapes emerge
CLARK — A former police officer has accused the township of making life more difficult, as “payback” for going public this year with his six-figure payoff for covering up the use of racial slurs used by the mayor and police chief. Ex-police Lt. Antonio Manata filed an...
Former NJ track star found shot to death inside car on Trenton street
TRENTON – A Ewing man found fatally shot in the driver’s seat of a parked car in Trenton Monday night was a former high school and college track star. Daveigh Brooks, 25, was pronounced dead at the car parked in the middle of Greeley Alley just off Route 206 near the Lawrence and Ewing Township borders around 9:25 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Officers from both Ewing and Trenton police responded to a Shot Spotter activation for multiple shots fired and found Brooks in the driver's seat of a Ford Fusion.
OUTRAGEOUS! A 50 Dollar Fee Each Time You Drive To NYC?
I'm absolutely outraged and in disbelief that New Jersey drivers may get an extra $50 fee every time we travel into the city. That's how you treat your freakin' neighbors?!?! How greedy can you get?. Going into NYC is usually a mass transit operation for my family. We take the...
Water main break that affected three counties sealed, but full service still days away for some
Crews sealed a ruptured water main in Nutley from Sunday evening that prompted two towns to declare emergencies and affected hundreds of thousands of people in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties. “The leak in the affected pipe has been located and has been sealed,” said William J. Maer, a spokesman...
baristanet.com
Montclair Crime: Man Found With Toxic Chemicals Outside Wellmont’s ‘Almost Dead’ Concert
Montclair, NJ – The week in Montclair crime from Lieutenant Terence Turner, Montclair Police Department:. October 4, 2022 (Cambridge Road): A 2018 Mazda CX-5 was reported stolen from a driveway on Cambridge Road. The keys were reported to have been left inside. The vehicle was recovered on October 8, 2022 in Newark. A 22-year-old male from Linden was taken into custody.
Residents are Outraged! Dinosaurs Destroyed at Allaire State Park in Wall, NJ
Our story begins at Allaire State Park in Wall Township, Monmouth County. This story was brought to my attention by a local resident who enjoyed seeing the dinosaurs that an artist constructed at the park out of tree branches, limbs, etc. It was an all-natural project that was constructed simply for park visitors to enjoy while taking a hike. It was a great way for art to meet nature to meet history, considering the subject was dinosaurs.
Trio charged with stealing from cars at North Jersey parks
MENDHAM TOWNSHIP — Three people from out-of-state are accused of stealing from vehicles parked at Morris County parks. Bennie Ogletree and Travis Ward, both from the Fort Lauderdale area of Florida, and Misty Stover, of Philadelphia, were arrested in North Jersey on Monday, according to the Morris County Sheriff's Office.
Landlord: South Shore restaurant stiffed me on rent during pandemic. So City Marshal seized it – in September.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A City Marshal seized Cabo restaurant, giving back the premises at 96 Page Avenue in Richmond Valley to its landlord. The legal possession notice was posted on the front door of the former Mexican eatery this week. Cabo was considered by some neighbors to be...
The Most Expensive & Most Affordable Places To Live In NYC Metro Area
While two New Jersey cities ranked among the most expensive places for renters in the NYC Metro area, two more are among the most affordable, according to a Zumper report. The website looked at rent prices at 15 cities in the NYC metro area from September, and compiled a list of the most and least expensive places to rent a one-bedroom apartment in the area.
jcitytimes.com
From Bayonne Boxes to Doughnuts, People are Talking About Jersey City
If attention is good, then Jersey City has done well in recent weeks. First there was Jersey City’s surprise 10th place finish in Money Magazine’s “2022—2023 50 Best Places to Live” report. Then came a New York Times piece profiling a young couple’s search for an “affordable” home. Simultaneously, studies hit the inbox looking at Chilltown’s cost of living, safety and “greenness.” One analysis found Jersey City first in the key metric of “Doughnut Shops per Square Mile.”
Monmouth County Prosecutor’s seek additional information on Keyport man who raped woman at gunpoint
The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office is seeking additional information on any and all activity related to the case against a Keyport man who raped a woman at gunpoint at a Tinton Falls motel this summer. Kareem Lee, 31, of Keyport was arrested and charged with first-degree Armed Robbery, first-degree Aggravated...
Carbon Monoxide Leak At PA Daycare Should Leave New Jersey Weary Of The Dangerous Gas
I'll be the first to admit that I don't know much, and as an adult, that's kind of a scary thought. According to the CDC website carbon monoxide (CO) is an odorless, colorless gas that can cause serious harm and death if too much is inhaled. The website goes on...
News 12
Officials: Explosion inside Paterson home displaces 12 people
An explosion forced a dozen people out of their homes in Paterson on Monday night. The explosion happened on 11th Avenue. One of the displaced residents says she was sitting on her porch when she heard the explosion out of a second-floor bathroom. Paterson Fire Chief Brian McDermott says the...
Six-story residential redevelopment approved for site of Da Noi restaurant
The Bayonne Planning Board has approved a multi-family mixed-use residential and commercial building on the corner of Avenue C and West 54th Street. Site plans show the building will be a taller structure than the surrounding uptown neighborhood, generally defined by two- and three-story residential and commercial buildings. The applicant,...
Insidious Zelle Money App scams target NJ consumers
More than $490 billion in money transfers were processed by Zelle money payment app in 2021, and while the vast majority were legitimate and secure, the number of scams using the app has been rising. In Jersey City on Tuesday, several New Jersey victims told their stories. Alex Carranzana says...
