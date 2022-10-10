ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutley, NJ

These Two Ocean County Diners Made the Best of NJ List

We have so many incredible diners in Ocean County. Only two made the list of Best Diners in New Jersey, from bestofnj.com. The list comes from bestofnj.com throughout the state of New Jersey. North Jersey, Central Jersey, Jersey Shore, and South Jersey were all part of the latest in Best Diners in New Jersey.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Former NJ track star found shot to death inside car on Trenton street

TRENTON – A Ewing man found fatally shot in the driver’s seat of a parked car in Trenton Monday night was a former high school and college track star. Daveigh Brooks, 25, was pronounced dead at the car parked in the middle of Greeley Alley just off Route 206 near the Lawrence and Ewing Township borders around 9:25 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Officers from both Ewing and Trenton police responded to a Shot Spotter activation for multiple shots fired and found Brooks in the driver's seat of a Ford Fusion.
TRENTON, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair Crime: Man Found With Toxic Chemicals Outside Wellmont’s ‘Almost Dead’ Concert

Montclair, NJ – The week in Montclair crime from Lieutenant Terence Turner, Montclair Police Department:. October 4, 2022 (Cambridge Road): A 2018 Mazda CX-5 was reported stolen from a driveway on Cambridge Road. The keys were reported to have been left inside. The vehicle was recovered on October 8, 2022 in Newark. A 22-year-old male from Linden was taken into custody.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Residents are Outraged! Dinosaurs Destroyed at Allaire State Park in Wall, NJ

Our story begins at Allaire State Park in Wall Township, Monmouth County. This story was brought to my attention by a local resident who enjoyed seeing the dinosaurs that an artist constructed at the park out of tree branches, limbs, etc. It was an all-natural project that was constructed simply for park visitors to enjoy while taking a hike. It was a great way for art to meet nature to meet history, considering the subject was dinosaurs.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
News Break
Politics
Daily Voice

The Most Expensive & Most Affordable Places To Live In NYC Metro Area

While two New Jersey cities ranked among the most expensive places for renters in the NYC Metro area, two more are among the most affordable, according to a Zumper report. The website looked at rent prices at 15 cities in the NYC metro area from September, and compiled a list of the most and least expensive places to rent a one-bedroom apartment in the area.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jcitytimes.com

From Bayonne Boxes to Doughnuts, People are Talking About Jersey City

If attention is good, then Jersey City has done well in recent weeks. First there was Jersey City’s surprise 10th place finish in Money Magazine’s “2022—2023 50 Best Places to Live” report. Then came a New York Times piece profiling a young couple’s search for an “affordable” home. Simultaneously, studies hit the inbox looking at Chilltown’s cost of living, safety and “greenness.” One analysis found Jersey City first in the key metric of “Doughnut Shops per Square Mile.”
JERSEY CITY, NJ
News 12

Officials: Explosion inside Paterson home displaces 12 people

An explosion forced a dozen people out of their homes in Paterson on Monday night. The explosion happened on 11th Avenue. One of the displaced residents says she was sitting on her porch when she heard the explosion out of a second-floor bathroom. Paterson Fire Chief Brian McDermott says the...
PATERSON, NJ
Insidious Zelle Money App scams target NJ consumers

More than $490 billion in money transfers were processed by Zelle money payment app in 2021, and while the vast majority were legitimate and secure, the number of scams using the app has been rising. In Jersey City on Tuesday, several New Jersey victims told their stories. Alex Carranzana says...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

