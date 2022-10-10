Read full article on original website
shu.edu
Seton Hall Psychology Faculty and Students Present at APA Annual Convention
Seton Hall University was well-represented at the American Psychological Association's (APA) Annual Convention, the largest gathering of psychologists in the world, again this year. Eight faculty members from the graduate psychology and counseling programs in the Department of Professional Psychology and Family Therapy, nine counseling psychology doctoral students, and two faculty members from the Department of Psychology participated in a total of 19 presentations.
shu.edu
Vice President Shares How Exploring the 5 Ws Framework Supports Student Success
On September 30, Monica Burnette, Ph.D., Vice President of Student Services, was invited as the keynote speaker at the Rutgers University School of Nursing Student Affairs Retreat in Piscataway, New Jersey. Burnette's presentation was titled Fostering Excellence by Exploring the 5 Ws of Student Success. The Five Ws (who, what, where, when, and why) and One H (how) are questions whose answers are considered essential in problem-solving or information gathering. Higher education professionals strive to advance excellence and create student-centered learning opportunities that promote student success, belonging, and inclusion. Burnette's talk shared how student affairs professionals can explore the 5 Ws framework to foster student success- through critical thinking, data analysis, and self-reflection on the importance and mission of higher education.
