On September 30, Monica Burnette, Ph.D., Vice President of Student Services, was invited as the keynote speaker at the Rutgers University School of Nursing Student Affairs Retreat in Piscataway, New Jersey. Burnette's presentation was titled Fostering Excellence by Exploring the 5 Ws of Student Success. The Five Ws (who, what, where, when, and why) and One H (how) are questions whose answers are considered essential in problem-solving or information gathering. Higher education professionals strive to advance excellence and create student-centered learning opportunities that promote student success, belonging, and inclusion. Burnette's talk shared how student affairs professionals can explore the 5 Ws framework to foster student success- through critical thinking, data analysis, and self-reflection on the importance and mission of higher education.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO