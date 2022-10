Region II-5A Gaffney (4-2, 1-0) at Boiling Springs (2-6, 0-2) This week’s Game of the Week features two teams in Region 2-5A. Boiling Springs fell to Byrnes last week 30-7, while Gaffney knocked off Spartanburg 26-20 in overtime. The Bulldogs have continued to improve throughout the season, even with an 0-2 start to region play. Gaffney has rebounded after a rough start to the year, winning three straight over very tough opponents.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO