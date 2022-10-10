Read full article on original website
Sweet And Creamy Tomato Salad: Recipes Worth Making
This Sweet and Creamy Tomato Salad recipe makes for a delicious refreshing side that’s perfect to balance out savory mains. Be it at a party or a family meal, this salad will brighten up a plate. This recipe takes 20 minutes to make and 1 hour to chill before...
Easy Steamed Broccoli Recipe
When you're trying to round out a dinner or lunch, there's no better option than a vegetable side. And, of all the vegetable side dishes out there, there are few options more healthy or tasty than broccoli. There are various ways to cook, season, and serve broccoli, but recipe developer Christina Musgrave keeps things classic with her easy steamed rendition. "This is a great, simple recipe for steaming broccoli that you can make again and again," Musgrave says.
BROWN SUGAR ROASTED SWEET POTATOES
Brown Sugar Roasted Sweet Potatoes are a great side dish for any meal. Simple oven roasted sweet potato recipe made with brown sugar, cinnamon, thyme, butter and pecans. I adore baked sweet potatoes and roasting them is one of my favorite ways to cook them. I prefer baking them because they’re soft and tender, but a little bit crisp on the outside and have the best flavor. They’re great for side dishes or lunch as sweet potatoes are high in protein and fiber as well as vitamin A, vitamin C and vitamin B6. Sweet potatoes even contain iron and protein! They have no fat or cholesterol and a medium sized sweet potato only has about 120 calories. Of course, adding butter, cinnamon and a little bit of brown sugar does add a few more calories, but it’s absolutely worth it, I promise!
Spinach Dip Hot Bread
This gooey, cheesy appetizer is perfect for watching the game, alongside a salad or bowl of soup, or on a lazy weekend afternoon. The toasty sliced sourdough boule is filled with buttery bechamel sauce and spinach, but the real star is the Calabrian chiles, which lend each bite a gentle kick of heat. Feel free to customize this depending on the bread you have on-hand; it works nicely with a baguette, too.
Delicious Mexican-Style Taco Dip: Recipes Worth Making
This Taco Dip will be every party’s show-stopper! It packs in delicious vegetables over a creamy, cheesy, and fluffy layer that is oozing with Mexican flavors. This recipe only takes 15 minutes to make. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Low Carb Cheesy Cauliflower Bake: Recipes Worth Cooking
This fully-loaded Cheesy Cauliflower Bake is the ultimate comfort food! Roasted cauliflower is topped with sour cream, cheese, bacon, green onions, and seasonings for a cheesy, creamy, and low-carb dish. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 30 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how...
Recipe: Tiny Taco Beef Tarts
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Looking for a quick and tasty appetizer or lunch idea? Look no further. The Wisconsin Beef Council says tiny taco beef tarts are easy to make and perfect for any party. INGREDIENTS:. 12 ounces Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner) 1/2 cup chopped onion. 1 teaspoon...
No-Shell Linguine & Clams
When I was a teenager, while my friends were enjoying their social lives on the weekends, I worked in Italian American restaurants. Linguine and clams was a common family meal and something I made very regularly. Nowadays, most recipes and restaurants include whole steamed clams (usually littleneck), but we never used fresh clams. And I still prefer this no-shell style.
Chocolate Doberge Cake
Active Time 1 hour 30 minutes Total Time 3 hours 55 minutes. As a self-proclaimed chocolate enthusiast, I must say that the chocolate version of Doberge is one of my favorite cake recipes. The sponge requires 18 eggs—that’s not a typo—coming together in one very tall, stunning cake that’s often a part of any celebration in New Orleans. You’ll need a 7-quart stand mixer or very large mixing bowl.
Sweet Chili Sauce
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Homemade sweet chili sauce is the perfect dipping sauce to serve with chicken, seafood, and fried appetizers. It’s a deliciously sweet and sour condiment full of Thai-inspired flavors like sugar, vinegar, and red chili paste!
