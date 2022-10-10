Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
49ers Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback
The 49ers are reportedly letting go of a veteran quarterback in order to make room for one of their playmaking RBs on Wednesday. Per PFF's Ari Meirov, San Francisco has signed running back Tevin Coleman to the team's 53-man roster, letting go of practice squad QB Kurt Benkert in the process.
49ers-Falcons: Kyle Shanahan provides injury updates on Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward, others
The San Francisco 49ers are starting practice at The Greenbrier in West Virginia, preparing for their Week 6 opponent, the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to reporters before Wednesday's practice, providing several injury updates. As expected, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley is headed to the injured reserve list after suffering...
49ers Released Veteran Running Back On Tuesday
Marlon Mack's San Francisco 49ers tenure has ended with a whimper. On Tuesday, the 49ers officially released the 26-year-old running back. Mack leaves the team before playing a single snap on offense. Following five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, Mack stayed in the AFC South by signing with the Houston...
Could Seahawks Move Kickoff Time vs Arizona Cardinals?
Follow along with AllSeahawks.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kyle Shanahan: 49ers swung and hit with Charvarius Ward
While the plan was never to hold onto Jimmy Garoppolo in 2022, the San Francisco 49ers being "stuck" with the veteran quarterback may have saved their season. Some might argue that retaining Garoppolo was the best move of the offseason. You also have cornerback Charvarius Ward, though. The former undrafted...
What Kyle Shanahan said the day after 49ers’ Week 5 win vs. Panthers
While at The Greenbrier in West Virginia, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday, the day after the team's 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff.
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers
Oct 2, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive secondary coach Steve Wilks on the sidelines in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Bleacher Report
3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 5 Loss vs. Vikings
The Chicago Bears suffered their second straight one-possession loss on Sunday at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings. Chicago was close on the scoreboard, but it looked outmatched in certain parts of the matchup with its divisional rival. The Bears were unable to keep Justin Jefferson in check, and they...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
NFC West Stock Watch: Tariq Woolen an ‘Avatar’; Jeff Wilson pacing 49ers' rushing attack
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll appears to have finally found a suitable successor to Richard Sherman during Seattle's Legion of Boom days. Tariq Woolen, at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, was the talk of training camp in the Pacific Northwest because of his length, speed and sticky coverage. And Woolen's play has...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 6
We're five weeks into the 2022 fantasy football season, and things have gone pretty much like we expected—in that they have gone nothing like we expected. Sure, some things have gone according to plan. It's not at all surprising that Buffalo's Josh Allen is the highest-scoring quarterback. Or that Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams is the No. 1 wide receiver. Or that Kansas City's Travis Kelce is one again king of the tight ends.
Bleacher Report
Disappointing NFL Players and Teams Who Will Rebound from Rough Starts
For some NFL players and teams, it's good that the regular season is a marathon, not a sprint. With five games of the 2022 NFL season in the books, those off to a bad start might feel like the year is already a lost cause. But we're only about a quarter of the way through the season.
Bleacher Report
3 Reasons the Raiders Should Be Sellers at the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline
The Las Vegas Raiders plunged deeper into the bottom of the AFC West standings with a brutal loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. Now they face a crossroads as the league calendar draws closer to the November 1 trade deadline. On one hand, the Raiders haven't...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Panthers Seen as Willing to 'Eat Salary' in McCaffrey, Anderson Trades
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly "very willing" to "eat salary" to complete trades involving Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson, according to Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post. Carolina is 1-4 to begin the 2022 season and parted ways with head coach Matt Rhule on Monday. Jay Glazer of Fox...
Bleacher Report
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Making the Call on Fantasy Football Fringe Starters
The pool of available players will shrink a bit for fantasy football managers in Week 6. That's because four teams will be out of action with the first bye weeks of the 2022 NFL season. The Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans are on a bye...
Bleacher Report
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa out for Week 6 vs. Vikings; Skylar Thompson Will Start at QB
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for the Week 6 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Wednesday. "I don't see a scenario. ... I don't see him being active. And I do not plan to have him play," McDaniel said. Rookie Skylar...
Bleacher Report
McCarthy: Cowboys Preparing for Cooper Rush to Start Week 6 amid Dak Prescott Injury
It appears as if the Cooper Rush show will continue for the Dallas Cowboys during Sunday's high-profile showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. "We are preparing for Cooper to start against the Eagles," head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Wednesday. Prescott has yet to return from the thumb injury he suffered...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cleveland Browns run defense has too many holes last two games: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns defense and running game were supposed to play a big role in helping backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett manage games while the team waited for starting QB Deshaun Watson to return from suspension. The running game led by Nick Chubb has done its job,...
Bleacher Report
Report: Panthers' Baker Mayfield Out Multiple Weeks with Injury; P.J. Walker to Start
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield will miss time after being diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Mayfield is expected to miss "at least a couple weeks." He suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the San Francisco...
Bleacher Report
NFL Ref Defends Controversial Roughing the Passer Penalty on Chiefs' Chris Jones
Referee Carl Cheffers explained his decision to throw a controversial flag on Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones for roughing the passer during Monday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Jones received the penalty in the second quarter with the Chiefs trailing 17-7 despite stripping the ball away...
Bleacher Report
Commanders' Ron Rivera: 'No Regrets' About Carson Wentz Trade Despite 1-4 Record
The NFC East has had a strong start to the NFL season, with the Philadelphia Eagles the only undefeated team remaining in football at 5-0 and both the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants nipping at their heels at 4-1. The only outlier in the division is the 1-4 Washington...
Comments / 0