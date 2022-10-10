A top Russian official has warned the west that the admission of Ukraine to Nato could trigger World War 3.“Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation to a World War Three,” the deputy secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation told Tass on Thursday.“Apparently, that’s what they are counting on - to create informational noise and draw attention to themselves once again.” Alexander Venediktov also repeated a Russian position that the west, by helping Ukraine, indicated that “they are a direct party to the conflict”.It comes after the UN General Assembly...

POLITICS ・ 24 MINUTES AGO