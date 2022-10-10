ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Smile’ Widens With Huge Overseas Increase As It Nears $100M Global – International Box Office

Paramount’s Smile is positively grinning ear-to-ear as the horror pic from director Parker Finn saw a wild 19% upswing in holdovers at the international box office in its second frame. The weekend gross was $17.5M in 61 markets for a $40M offshore cume and $89.9M global to date. The overseas increase is quite literally gobsmacking — even this year’s mega-holder Top Gun: Maverick, also from Paramount, eased (though very slightly) in its sophomore frame. We’re hearing word of mouth is propelling this pic, not a particular holiday/weather scenario.  The only new opening market this frame was Korea, where Smile debuted at No....
EWN

Exchange Giant Coinbase Wins Dutch Crypto License

Coinbase secured regulatory approval to operate crypto services in the Netherlands. The approval was awarded by the De Nederlandsche Bank, the Dutch central bank. Coinbase becomes the first major exchange to receive the green light from the Dutch regulator. Thursday’s news means the exchange can now offer a full suite...
EWN

Telefonica, Spain’s Largest Telecommunications Company, Enables Crypto Payments In Collaboration With Bit2Me Crypto Exchange

Spanish telecommunication firm Telefonica has enabled crypto payments for its users. The feature has been activated in collaboration with local cryptocurrency exchange Bit2Me. To embrace the growing crypto adoption in the world, Telefonica, known as the largest telecommunications company in Spain, will now be accepting payments in cryptocurrency for its products and services.
EWN

Coinbase Receives Digital Payments Token License to Operate in Singapore

Coinbase has received preliminary approval from Singapore’s monetary authority. Coinbase will now be able to offer “regulated digital payment token products and services in the island state.”. Singapore’s central bank, The Monetary Authority of Singapore, has granted in-principle approval to Coinbase, permitting the firm to offer its services...
astaga.com

21shares enters the Middle East with first spot bitcoin ETP

The brand new spot bitcoin ETP will listing and commerce on Nasdaq Dubai, 21Shares mentioned in a press launch. 21Shares, a number one supplier of cryptocurrency trade traded merchandise (ETPs), has expanded its product vary to the Center East, the corporate mentioned in a press release on Wednesday. The ETP...
TechCrunch

The profit divide running through the neobanking sector

Lately, we’ve seen neobanks focused on targeted niches, often segmented by demographics. Startups are building for populations that may have been left behind by the traditional banking world. But not all are so specific. Many of the best-known neobanks are in fact rather general, hoping to attract a large customer base from one geographic area or another.
The Associated Press

monday.com Expands Its Asia Pacific and Japan Presence with Local Tokyo Team and Channel Partner Growth

TOKYO & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) (“monday.com”), a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, has expanded its global presence into Japan with an office in Marunouchi, Tokyo. The company celebrated this milestone with a press event at the Andaz Tokyo, that included presentations by Dean Swan, monday.com Regional Vice President Asia Pacific & Japan, and Koji Watanabe, monday.com Japan Country Manager. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006091/en/ The monday.com team. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Independent

Russia-Ukraine war - live: Russian official threatens Nato with WWIII if Kyiv joins

A top Russian official has warned the west that the admission of Ukraine to Nato could trigger World War 3.“Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation to a World War Three,” the deputy secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation told Tass on Thursday.“Apparently, that’s what they are counting on - to create informational noise and draw attention to themselves once again.” Alexander Venediktov also repeated a Russian position that the west, by helping Ukraine, indicated that “they are a direct party to the conflict”.It comes after the UN General Assembly...
getnews.info

Subscription E-commerce Market 2022: Industry Insight, Drivers, Trends, Size, Share and Forecast by 2027

According to IMARC group experts, The global subscription e-commerce market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 68.40% during 2022-2027. The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Subscription E-commerce Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,″ offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on subscription E-commerce market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global subscription e-commerce market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 68.40% during 2022-2027.
getnews.info

Dewatering Pumps Market Analysis, Trends, Industry Overview, Latest Insights, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027

The Dewatering Pumps Market to reach US$ 7.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% during 2022-2027. The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Dewatering Pumps Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the dewatering pumps market trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
cryptoslate.com

TRON becomes legal tender in Dominica

Leading blockchain network Tron has inked an agreement with the government of Dominica to make Tron-native tokens authorized digital currency in the Caribbean Island. Tron founder Justin Sun shared the milestone on Oct. 12, stating that Tron tokens, including TRX, BTT, JST, NFT, USDD, USDT, and TUSD, are accepted as a medium of exchange in Dominica.
