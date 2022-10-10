Read full article on original website
Yankees’ Aaron Judge won’t get chance to ‘walk all over us,’ Guardians say
NEW YORK — The Cleveland Guardians took turns gushing over the American League’s new single-season home run leader during Monday’s ALDS workout day at Yankee Stadium. Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge’s 62 homers amazed manager Terry Francona, pitching coach Cal Willis and Game 1 starter Cal Quantrill, among others.
Yankees Suffer Big Injury Loss Before Division Series
This morning, the New York Yankees released their roster for the American League Division Series, and reliever Scott Effross was not on it. Effross, who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline, has an elbow injury and will need Tommy John surgery, according to YES Network's Jack Curry.
What’s next for Mets legend Keith Hernandez, whose SNY contract has expired? Perhaps a move to the Bronx
The New York Mets season has come to an end. And with that, some of those who work in and around the Mets find themselves with decisions to make about the future. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. That includes Keith Hernandez, whose SNY contract expired at the...
Yankees take control of ALDS with Game 1 win vs. Guardians (PHOTOS)
The New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians, 4-1, on Tuesday in Game 1 of their best-of-5 American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium. - The Yankees won Game 1 of the American League Division series vs. the Guardians. - Are 11-3 in their last 14 postseason openers since 2005....
New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians in ALDS Game 1
Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
Guardians’ defensive lapses opened door for Yankees in ALDS Game 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — In a game where the Guardians needed to play nearly perfect defense, they were not sharp in the field, suffering a 4-1 loss to New York in Game 1 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium. A fifth-inning error by rookie right fielder Oscar...
The Yankees Have An Elite ALDS Rotation In Place
The ALDS and NLDS will both kick off tomorrow. The New York Yankees will be opening up at home against the red-hot Cleveland Guardians, who are coming off a walk-off win in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Tampa Bay Rays that got them to this point.
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/11/22
FanGraphs | Jay Jaffe: After a wild weekend of postseason baseball, the ALDS kicks off tonight with the Yankees hosting the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians. It’s been a tale of two seasons for the Yankees, but they closed the year on a good run and should be the favorites against the Guardians in the ALDS. Perhaps the biggest factor in this series is the play of each club’s bullpen — they were incredibly similar in performance, but Cleveland finds itself in the postseason with their relief corps in much less disarray than the Yankees do.
Bronx Zoo: Bleacher Creatures impress Guardians | Yankees faithful loud and proud at ALDS Game 1
Yankee Stadium was no Bronx Zoo on Tuesday, but the New York Yankees faithful still announced their presence with authority. The Bleacher Creatures were out in force for Game 1 of the best-of-five American League Division Series as the Yankees rolled to a 4-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians. BUY...
Guardians Make Two Bullpen Moves Ahead of A.L.D.S. in New York
Nick Sandlin was a key component in Cleveland's bullpen this season, but he won't be available for the rest of the playoffs with a back/shoulder injury.
Matt Underwood: Guardians have that blissful ignorance, going to play their brand of baseball
Matt Underwood talks about the Guardians’ matchup with the Yankees in their ALDS series, the formula for success in this series, the turning point for this team during the regular season and the challenge the Yankees will pose for this team.
Steven Kwan Knows The Guardians Will Be Just Fine
The Cleveland Guardians found themselves on the wrong end of Game 1 of the ALDS on Tuesday night. After working to get New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole‘s pitch count up above 60 pitches before the end of the third inning, they were unable to muster anything more and fell by a final of 4-1.
This Yankees Starter Could Close Games in ALDS Bullpen
Yankees starter Jameson Taillon might not be in New York's starting rotation for the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians, but manager Aaron Boone sees the right-hander playing a crucial role out of the bullpen. "I think Jamo could fit in everywhere from giving us meaningful innings in...
Zack Meisel: Guardians proved they could be a force in early September; nobody knows what their ceiling is
Zack Meisel talks about when he realized this team might be capable of making a run, the pressure and formula for success for the Guardians in this series, the flexibility this organization has with this roster going forward and more.
Yankees’ Gerrit Cole has ideal opponent in the Guardians
Tonight, the New York Yankees kick off their 2022 postseason when they meet the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium. Taking the ball for New York is the 36-million dollar man Gerrit Cole while Cal Quantrill is taking the ball for the Guardians. Cole was solid this year pitching to a...
