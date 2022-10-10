ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

The Spun

Yankees Suffer Big Injury Loss Before Division Series

This morning, the New York Yankees released their roster for the American League Division Series, and reliever Scott Effross was not on it. Effross, who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline, has an elbow injury and will need Tommy John surgery, according to YES Network's Jack Curry.
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians in ALDS Game 1

Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

The Yankees Have An Elite ALDS Rotation In Place

The ALDS and NLDS will both kick off tomorrow. The New York Yankees will be opening up at home against the red-hot Cleveland Guardians, who are coming off a walk-off win in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Tampa Bay Rays that got them to this point.
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/11/22

FanGraphs | Jay Jaffe: After a wild weekend of postseason baseball, the ALDS kicks off tonight with the Yankees hosting the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians. It’s been a tale of two seasons for the Yankees, but they closed the year on a good run and should be the favorites against the Guardians in the ALDS. Perhaps the biggest factor in this series is the play of each club’s bullpen — they were incredibly similar in performance, but Cleveland finds itself in the postseason with their relief corps in much less disarray than the Yankees do.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Steven Kwan Knows The Guardians Will Be Just Fine

The Cleveland Guardians found themselves on the wrong end of Game 1 of the ALDS on Tuesday night. After working to get New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole‘s pitch count up above 60 pitches before the end of the third inning, they were unable to muster anything more and fell by a final of 4-1.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

This Yankees Starter Could Close Games in ALDS Bullpen

Yankees starter Jameson Taillon might not be in New York's starting rotation for the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians, but manager Aaron Boone sees the right-hander playing a crucial role out of the bullpen. "I think Jamo could fit in everywhere from giving us meaningful innings in...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Gerrit Cole has ideal opponent in the Guardians

Tonight, the New York Yankees kick off their 2022 postseason when they meet the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium. Taking the ball for New York is the 36-million dollar man Gerrit Cole while Cal Quantrill is taking the ball for the Guardians. Cole was solid this year pitching to a...
CLEVELAND, OH

