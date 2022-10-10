Read full article on original website
These are the 10 ‘worst’ airports in the US, according to Frommer’s
Whether you find it glamorous or treacherous, moving through an airport is a hard-to-avoid necessity for those wanting to see the world. But not all airports are created equal, apparently.
Washington Examiner
Russian hackers take down 14 US airport websites
Russian hackers claimed responsibility for taking down the websites of over a dozen U.S. airports, including some of the nation's largest. The Russian hacking group known as Killnet said it was behind the "distributed denial of service" takedowns of 14 airport websites on Monday, including Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport. The hacks have not had a significant impact on operations but appear to be another attack from the pro-Kremlin group to retaliate against U.S. anti-Russia policies.
United Airlines Makes a Major Service Cut
United Airlines has made it clear they don’t make empty threats. In September, United CEO Scott Kirby wrote a letter Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen, requesting additional slots at The John F. Kennedy International Airport. Kirby felt like United (UAL) wasn’t getting enough slots at the airport, which is...
Russian-speaking hackers knock multiple US airport websites offline. No impact on operations reported
More than a dozen public-facing airport websites, including those for some of the nation's largest airports, appeared inaccessible Monday morning, and Russian-speaking hackers claimed responsibility.
Some U.S. travel websites knocked offline after Russian hacker group calls for attack
At least 13 U.S. air travel websites, including those for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport — two of the busiest airports in the country — were inaccessible Monday morning after a Russian hacktivist group named them as targets for cyberattacks. There is no indication...
A traveler who took a carry-on to avoid losing her bag says American Airlines checked it after she boarded, then lost it
A passenger said American Airlines checked her cabin bag after she'd boarded her flight, then lost it. She said she'd packed hand luggage only to avoid her bag being lost amid the summer's travel chaos. More than three weeks later, she still hasn't been reunited with her bag, she said.
An American Airlines passenger says they booked a direct flight across the US to avoid issues with their wheelchair. They ended up stranded at an airport after employees forgot to load it onto the plane.
"I couldn't leave the airport. It was really difficult for me to get moved and go to the bathroom," Xavi Santiago, who flew from California to Florida, said
Southwest Airlines passenger accused of ‘jamming seatback into woman’s head’ on flight
A woman travelling on Southwest Airlines says that she was left with an injured head when someone rammed their seat back into her head.Saarah Sareshwala - a software engineer - was flying from Orlando, Florida to Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday (24 September), when the passenger seated in front of her allegedly slammed his seatback into her head whilst she was asleep against it.Ms Sareshwala’s husband, Faraaz Sareshwala, took to social media to document the incident.This morning, my wife left Orlando, Florida aboard @SouthwestAir flight 1630 (MCO to PHX).She sat behind this man. She had been attending the Grace Hopper...
This Is the Best Airport in North America
According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
Flying Southwest Airlines: 3 Things Every Passenger Should Know
Flying has become more difficult over the years and the pandemic did the airline industry no favors. And while masks have become optional and social distancing exists only on signs, not through any actual enforcement, travelers must still deal with long lines, slow security, and airports in many parts of the country that have seen better days.
American Airlines Flyer Charged, Banned For Life After Punching Flight Attendant On Video
He was subdued by passengers and crew when he fled to the back of the aircraft after the confrontation, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Los Angeles.
‘Devastated’: American Airlines to abruptly close SFO flight attendant base
"We feel that the human factor was lacking with this announcement."
airlive.net
More than 5,000 empty ‘ghost flights’ have flown to or from UK airports since 2019
More than 5,000 completely empty passenger flights have flown to or from UK airports since 2019, the Guardian can reveal. A further 35,000 commercial flights have operated almost empty since 2019, with fewer than 10% of seats filled, according to analysis of data from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). This makes a total of about 40,000 “ghost flights”.
Time Out Global
Hong Kong plans to give away 500,000 airline tickets to travellers
In an attempt to lure tourists back to the city, the Hong Kong government plans to give away 500,000 airline tickets, worth a total of $2 billion, once the city’s border restrictions are completely lifted. The challenges of the past two years have greatly affected Hong Kong’s tourism, and...
Lufthansa Airlines is banning the use of Apple AirTags to track checked luggage
They argue that the electronic device is subject to the dangerous goods regulations.
Forget Uber. Delta Plans to Fly You From the Airport to Your Doorstep by Electric Air Taxi.
Sick of the long Uber ride from the airport? Delta Airlines plans to eliminate land-based transport and instead deliver passengers straight to their doorsteps by air. The airline calls its partnership with eVTOL maker Joby Aviation a “first-of-its-kind arrangement” to create a seamless travel experience. Delta’s statement today was short on details, mostly because Joby’s S4 electric aircraft isn’t scheduled to be certified until 2024, and there is no existing infrastructure, or vertiport system, to handle landing and takeoff. But Delta’s so confident in the arrangement that it has invested $60 million into Joby, with the option to increase that to...
LAX website disrupted after pro-Russia hacking group targets U.S. airports
The Los Angeles International Airport website was disrupted Monday morning after Killnet, a pro-Russia hacking group, listed LAX among its targets.
Holding airlines accountable for flight delays and cancellations
This past summer, countless Americans took to the skies, some travelling for the first time in years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. But instead of an easy flight, tens of thousands of would-be passengers had their flights delayed or cancelled all together, leaving some of them stranded far from home.
Cyberattack temporarily takes down websites for O'Hare and Midway airports
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cyberattack on Monday shut down the websites for O'Hare and Midway airports, and several other large airports across the country.An FBI spokesperson confirmed they were aware of the cyberattack that took down flychicago.com for part of the morning on Monday, but would not confirm or deny if they were investigating.The O'Hare and Midway websites were down for at least a few hours Monday morning, but was back up and running early Monday afternoon.The Chicago Department of Aviation said in a statement that no airport operations were affected."City of Chicago IT staff worked diligently to restore the...
Routes: Buying airline tickets is about to get a lot simpler
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
