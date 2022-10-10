ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Washington Examiner

Russian hackers take down 14 US airport websites

Russian hackers claimed responsibility for taking down the websites of over a dozen U.S. airports, including some of the nation's largest. The Russian hacking group known as Killnet said it was behind the "distributed denial of service" takedowns of 14 airport websites on Monday, including Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport. The hacks have not had a significant impact on operations but appear to be another attack from the pro-Kremlin group to retaliate against U.S. anti-Russia policies.
TheStreet

United Airlines Makes a Major Service Cut

United Airlines has made it clear they don’t make empty threats. In September, United CEO Scott Kirby wrote a letter Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen, requesting additional slots at The John F. Kennedy International Airport. Kirby felt like United (UAL) wasn’t getting enough slots at the airport, which is...
The Independent

Southwest Airlines passenger accused of ‘jamming seatback into woman’s head’ on flight

A woman travelling on Southwest Airlines says that she was left with an injured head when someone rammed their seat back into her head.Saarah Sareshwala - a software engineer - was flying from Orlando, Florida to Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday (24 September), when the passenger seated in front of her allegedly slammed his seatback into her head whilst she was asleep against it.Ms Sareshwala’s husband, Faraaz Sareshwala, took to social media to document the incident.This morning, my wife left Orlando, Florida aboard @SouthwestAir flight 1630 (MCO to PHX).She sat behind this man. She had been attending the Grace Hopper...
NewsBreak
InsideHook

This Is the Best Airport in North America

According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
TheStreet

Flying Southwest Airlines: 3 Things Every Passenger Should Know

Flying has become more difficult over the years and the pandemic did the airline industry no favors. And while masks have become optional and social distancing exists only on signs, not through any actual enforcement, travelers must still deal with long lines, slow security, and airports in many parts of the country that have seen better days.
airlive.net

More than 5,000 empty ‘ghost flights’ have flown to or from UK airports since 2019

More than 5,000 completely empty passenger flights have flown to or from UK airports since 2019, the Guardian can reveal. A further 35,000 commercial flights have operated almost empty since 2019, with fewer than 10% of seats filled, according to analysis of data from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). This makes a total of about 40,000 “ghost flights”.
Time Out Global

Hong Kong plans to give away 500,000 airline tickets to travellers

In an attempt to lure tourists back to the city, the Hong Kong government plans to give away 500,000 airline tickets, worth a total of $2 billion, once the city’s border restrictions are completely lifted. The challenges of the past two years have greatly affected Hong Kong’s tourism, and...
Robb Report

Forget Uber. Delta Plans to Fly You From the Airport to Your Doorstep by Electric Air Taxi.

Sick of the long Uber ride from the airport? Delta Airlines plans to eliminate land-based transport and instead deliver passengers straight to their doorsteps by air. The airline calls its partnership with eVTOL maker Joby Aviation a “first-of-its-kind arrangement” to create a seamless travel experience. Delta’s statement today was short on details, mostly because Joby’s S4 electric aircraft isn’t scheduled to be certified until 2024, and there is no existing infrastructure, or vertiport system, to handle landing and takeoff. But Delta’s so confident in the arrangement that it has invested $60 million into Joby, with the option to increase that to...
The Hill

Holding airlines accountable for flight delays and cancellations

This past summer, countless Americans took to the skies, some travelling for the first time in years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. But instead of an easy flight, tens of thousands of would-be passengers had their flights delayed or cancelled all together, leaving some of them stranded far from home.
CBS Chicago

Cyberattack temporarily takes down websites for O'Hare and Midway airports

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cyberattack on Monday shut down the websites for O'Hare and Midway airports, and several other large airports across the country.An FBI spokesperson confirmed they were aware of the cyberattack that took down flychicago.com for part of the morning on Monday, but would not confirm or deny if they were investigating.The O'Hare and Midway websites were down for at least a few hours Monday morning, but was back up and running early Monday afternoon.The Chicago Department of Aviation said in a statement that no airport operations were affected."City of Chicago IT staff worked diligently to restore the...
WRAL News

WRAL News

