Agriculture

agupdate.com

Despite report, a harvest rally may help farmers

Soybean markets had a shock to close out September. The Quarterly Stocks report released by the USDA showed stocks much higher than anticipated, forcing more than 40 cent drops in upcoming contracts. The drop may be have been a combination of events, as South American prospects rise, but it is...
AGRICULTURE
profarmer.com

PF Report Reaction: USDA unexpectedly cuts soybean crop estimate

Ahead of USDA's reports, corn futures were trading around a penny lower, soybeans were 2 cents lower to a penny higher, wheat futures were 6 to 10 cents lower and cotton was around 120 points lower. As of 11:30 a.m. CT, corn futures are trading around a nickel lower, soybeans...
AGRICULTURE
US News and World Report

Oil Down on Strong Dollar, Recession Worries and Hawkish Fed Talk

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil futures fell for a third day in a row on Wednesday, fueled by ongoing concerns about demand, the dollar's strength and expectations for more interest rate hikes by major central banks. Both OPEC and the U.S. Energy Department slashed their demand outlooks. Last week, together with...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Oil slips as recession fears outweigh tight supply prospects

Oil prices edged lower on Monday as investors weighed economic storm clouds that could foreshadow a global recession, and erode fuel demand, against potentially tighter supply. Brent crude futures fell 69 cents, or 0.7%, to $97.23 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude declined by 36 cents, or 0.4%, to $92.57...
TRAFFIC
msn.com

Oil prices jump to multi-week highs after OPEC+ output cut

NEW YORK, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices rose on Friday for a fifth straight session, as market participants assessed major producers' decision to cut output. The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for November delivery increased 4.19 U.S. dollars, or 4.7 percent, to settle at 92.64 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It marked the highest finish since Aug. 29 for the U.S. crude standard, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
TRAFFIC
kitco.com

Gold price sharply down on bearish outside market forces

(Kitco News) Gold and silver prices are solidly lower in early U.S. trading Monday, pressured by a higher U.S. dollar index, rising U.S. Treasury yields and weaker crude oil prices. The specter of an aggressively tight monetary policy from the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to hang over the precious metals markets. December gold was last down $25.20 at $1,684.10 and December silver was down $0.40 at $19.86.
MARKETS
Agriculture Online

Ground prep and wheat seeding follows combines

CHAD HENDERSON – MADISON, ALABAMA. Chad Henderson is part of a fifth-generation farming operation in Madison, Alabama. Henderson Farms operates over 8,000 acres of dryland and irrigated corn, dryland soybeans, wheat, and dryland and irrigated double-crop soybeans. When not farming, Chad can be found carrying on another proud family tradition as a drag racer for Henderson Racing.
MADISON, AL
Reuters

Stocks fall, yields jump as Fed holds firm on hikes

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell while the dollar and Treasury yields jumped on Thursday as Federal Reserve officials showed little sign of backing away from interest rate hikes ahead of Friday's monthly U.S. jobs report.
STOCKS
Agriculture Online

3 Big Things Today, October 11, 2022

Wheat plunged in overnight trading as speculative investors who were long the market, or bet on higher prices, sold contracts and exited their positions after futures yesterday touched the highest in three months. Futures surged yesterday after Russia launched more attacks on Ukraine, further throwing into question an ongoing agreement...
MARKETS
Agriculture Online

Drought expands in the Corn Belt as harvest continues

The first full week of October 2022, week-ending October 8th, brought above normal temperatures to the western half of the Corn Belt with colder than normal temperatures in the far eastern portions of the region. By the end of the week, much colder weather arrived with a widespread frost and freeze event that ended the growing season across parts of the Corn Belt.
ENVIRONMENT

