Read full article on original website
Related
agupdate.com
Despite report, a harvest rally may help farmers
Soybean markets had a shock to close out September. The Quarterly Stocks report released by the USDA showed stocks much higher than anticipated, forcing more than 40 cent drops in upcoming contracts. The drop may be have been a combination of events, as South American prospects rise, but it is...
profarmer.com
PF Report Reaction: USDA unexpectedly cuts soybean crop estimate
Ahead of USDA's reports, corn futures were trading around a penny lower, soybeans were 2 cents lower to a penny higher, wheat futures were 6 to 10 cents lower and cotton was around 120 points lower. As of 11:30 a.m. CT, corn futures are trading around a nickel lower, soybeans...
Oil prices are nowhere near demand destruction levels, and 3 factors could keep pushing crude higher, says Morgan Stanley commodity chief
Oil prices are nowhere near levels that would cause demand destruction and have room to rally as energy supplies get slashed from the markets.
swineweb.com
Jim Long Pork Commentary, Less Hogs = Lower Prices? October 10th 2022
Last week the USDA released the September 1 Hogs and Pigs Report. What we saw was less market hogs (1 million), less sows (1%). We thought it would be interesting where markets are at now compared to a year ago. Futures. Oct. 8, 2022 Oct. 8, 2021. 2022 2021. October...
RELATED PEOPLE
US News and World Report
Oil Down on Strong Dollar, Recession Worries and Hawkish Fed Talk
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil futures fell for a third day in a row on Wednesday, fueled by ongoing concerns about demand, the dollar's strength and expectations for more interest rate hikes by major central banks. Both OPEC and the U.S. Energy Department slashed their demand outlooks. Last week, together with...
How Much Will Gas Prices Go Up as OPEC Slashes Oil Production?
Gas prices that are already ticking back up again might increase another 10% or more following a move by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to cut oil production by 2...
msn.com
China tells state banks to prepare for a massive dollar dump and yuan buying spree as Beijing's prior interventions have failed to stem its currency's worst year since 1994
Reuters reported that China told state-owned banks to get ready to sell dollars and buy yuan in an effort to prop up the local currency. The move could stem the yuan's fall, as it remains on track for its largest annual loss against the dollar since 1994. A hawkish Fed...
Agriculture Online
USDA Supply and Demand Report | October 12, 2022
USDA released the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report today. Here's a look at the latest numbers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kitco.com
U.S. economy is slowing, but the Fed will continue to raise rates, keeping gold prices down - Heraeus
(Kitco News) - The U.S. economy continues to lose momentum and the threat of a recession continues to grow; however, the Federal Reserve will continue to tighten its monetary policies, which could keep gold prices lower for longer, according to one precious metal firm. Although gold prices have managed to...
CNBC
Oil slips as recession fears outweigh tight supply prospects
Oil prices edged lower on Monday as investors weighed economic storm clouds that could foreshadow a global recession, and erode fuel demand, against potentially tighter supply. Brent crude futures fell 69 cents, or 0.7%, to $97.23 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude declined by 36 cents, or 0.4%, to $92.57...
msn.com
Oil prices jump to multi-week highs after OPEC+ output cut
NEW YORK, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices rose on Friday for a fifth straight session, as market participants assessed major producers' decision to cut output. The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for November delivery increased 4.19 U.S. dollars, or 4.7 percent, to settle at 92.64 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It marked the highest finish since Aug. 29 for the U.S. crude standard, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
kitco.com
Gold price sharply down on bearish outside market forces
(Kitco News) Gold and silver prices are solidly lower in early U.S. trading Monday, pressured by a higher U.S. dollar index, rising U.S. Treasury yields and weaker crude oil prices. The specter of an aggressively tight monetary policy from the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to hang over the precious metals markets. December gold was last down $25.20 at $1,684.10 and December silver was down $0.40 at $19.86.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Semiconductor stocks tumble on Biden administration's new China curbs
Semiconductor stocks are getting hit in overseas trading after the Biden administration set new limitations on the industry. CNBC's 'Squawk Box' team reports.
Agriculture Online
Ground prep and wheat seeding follows combines
CHAD HENDERSON – MADISON, ALABAMA. Chad Henderson is part of a fifth-generation farming operation in Madison, Alabama. Henderson Farms operates over 8,000 acres of dryland and irrigated corn, dryland soybeans, wheat, and dryland and irrigated double-crop soybeans. When not farming, Chad can be found carrying on another proud family tradition as a drag racer for Henderson Racing.
USD/CAD Reaffirms Weekly High at 1.3800 as Hawkish Fed Bets Battle Rebounding Oil
During Tuesday’s Asian session, USD/CAD goes above 1.3800 for the first time in a week. As the US Dollar Index (DXY) tracks higher yields, the recent rise in WTI crude oil prices does not affect the USD/CAD pair. WTI crude oil prices go up by 0.5 percent to $90.30,...
Stocks fall, yields jump as Fed holds firm on hikes
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell while the dollar and Treasury yields jumped on Thursday as Federal Reserve officials showed little sign of backing away from interest rate hikes ahead of Friday's monthly U.S. jobs report.
NASDAQ
Crude Trades Near the Flatline as Supply Concerns Contend with Strong Dollar
The energy sector is set for a higher start, supported by strength in the major averages. U.S. equity futures pared back gains and are expected to open flat after data showed producer prices rose more than expected which increased concerns about further interest rate hikes. WTI and Brent crude oil...
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, October 11, 2022
Wheat plunged in overnight trading as speculative investors who were long the market, or bet on higher prices, sold contracts and exited their positions after futures yesterday touched the highest in three months. Futures surged yesterday after Russia launched more attacks on Ukraine, further throwing into question an ongoing agreement...
OPEC+ oil supply cuts could tip world into recession, IEA says
LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - A decision by the OPEC+ oil producer group last week to rein in output has driven up prices and could push the global economy into recession, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday.
Agriculture Online
Drought expands in the Corn Belt as harvest continues
The first full week of October 2022, week-ending October 8th, brought above normal temperatures to the western half of the Corn Belt with colder than normal temperatures in the far eastern portions of the region. By the end of the week, much colder weather arrived with a widespread frost and freeze event that ended the growing season across parts of the Corn Belt.
Comments / 0