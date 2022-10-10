ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

20 FUN Things to Do with Kids in Yakima Valley as a Family

List of 20 Things to Do As a Family in the Yakima Valley. Is your kid one of those who doesn't do much with you as a family unit? Do they always seem to be on their tablet or phone playing video games like Roblox and Minecraft? I can relate. In fact, every time I want to go out and do something with my 11-year-old daughter Willow, she says she'd rather stay home and watch stuff on YouTube and look at tons of TikTok videos! I realized the other day that I was in a sad predicament where my child would rather be with ELECTRONICS than spend time with me as a family. That made me sit on my bed and cry.
WINTER IS COMING: When We Expect the First Snowfall for Yakima Valley and Ellensburg

WINTER IS COMING: When Do We Expect the First Snowfall for Yakima Valley and Ellensburg?. Wouldn't you know it, we just had our first official “cold and nipply” night in Yakima this week. It was so cold (HOW COLD WAS IT?), it made me whip out one of my coats this morning before I headed to work. I am sure other parts of the Yakima Valley have already begun to experience some chilly temps at night, too. Excuse me whilst I whine for a second because I am not ready for the cold weather again! Next thing you know, we’ll have to start turning the heat on inside the house and the car. And then NEXT next thing you know, it will be SNOWING!
Yakima Officers Stopping Lots of Drivers During Emphasis Patrols

Yakima Police continue emphasis patrols around the city to slow drivers and prevent serious crashes by drivers running red lights. The patrols are a direct result of a rash of serious and fatal crashes reported in the city over the last 6 to 8 months. "The culture of anything goes on Yakima streets must change." The words from Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray in a recent letter to the community talking about challenges facing the city and the police department when it comes to Yakima traffic.
Yakima Police Need Your Help to Identify Brazen Thieves [PHOTOS]

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help. I did my best to lighten up the images. Take a closer look to see if you might be able to identify the truck. The thieves took $4,000 worth of equipment from a farm and need to pay for their actions. I was brought up to NEVER take anything that doesn't belong to me. I'm glad there were cameras to get the images. Now, let's do our part. Share the images and take note of any items others might have in their possession that they didn't previously have.
Sunnyside Police Officer Shot Monday Now at Harborview

A Sunnyside Police Officer is now at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and is expected to recover after being shot on Monday. Authorities say the officer was called to the 1400 block of South 8th Street in Sunnyside at about 8:00 pm where the officer was shot. A 44-year-old man was arrested at the scene after being shot by a bean bag round by SWAT team members.
Body Found in Wapato Orchard Murder Investigation Underway

A murder investigation is underway after a body was discovered in a Wapato orchard on Monday. According to the Yakima County Sheriffs' Office Deputies were called to the orchard in the 1000 block of Ragan Road after someone discovered the body. Deputies found the person had wounds and deemed it...
Men Sentenced in 2019 Mass Killing Near White Swan

A man convicted in the 2019 murders of five people near White Swan was sentenced to four life sentences on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Yakima. 39-year-old James Dean Cloud and his cousin 35-year-old Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud were both charged in the killing of five people in June of 2019 and both were sentenced on Wednesday. Donovan Cloud was sentenced to a 27-year prison term.
