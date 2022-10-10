Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Festival is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldPhiladelphia, PA
Crunch Cravings at Café SohoJ.M. LesinskiPhiladelphia, PA
Cooper Rush Likely to Start Against EaglesLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Chef Christopher Kearse Rolls Out A Cornucopia of Fall Flavors at ForsythiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Kyle Schwarber’s 5-word reaction to Phillies’ Rob Thomson contract extension
The Philadelphia Phillies made a wise choice on the team’s future ahead of their NLDS matchup with the Atlanta Braves. After a regular season resurgence under interim manager Rob Thomson, the Phillies removed his interim tag and gave him a two-year contract extension earlier Monday. And the players couldn’t have been happier, specifically outfielder Kyle Schwarber.
The Phillies Have Made A Decision On Their Manager
The Phillies have made an official decision on their manager situation. Following Philadelphia's Wild Card series win over St. Louis, the Phillies have removed the interim tag from their manager Rob Thomson. Thomson is reportedly signing a two-year contract with the Phillies franchise. "Phillies are formally removing the interim tag...
Are Mets’ Buck Showalter, Billy Eppler in trouble after Wild Card Series loss?
Buck Showalter and Billy Eppler won’t be one-and-done with the New York Mets. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reports “Both Billy Eppler’s and Buck Showalter’s jobs are safe, according to a high-ranking Mets source. The team may still look to hire a president of baseball ops, but that is considered a long-term initiative that doesn’t necessarily need to be implemented this offseason.”
Phillies' David Robertson hurt celebrating Bryce Harper's home run, out of NLDS
Manager Rob Thomson said David Robertson strained his right calf jumping up in the air when Bryce Harper homered against the Cardinals in the last round.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Revamp of Philadelphia Phillies Clearwater training complex could hit $300M
Batting cages with floor scales that track a player’s weight distribution through an entire swing. Walk-in pools for rehabilitation. A facility that could make Clearwater a year-round home for the Philadelphia Phillies instead of just a spring training base. All for a potential cost of $300 million. The Phillies...
Red October picks back up with Phillies taking on Braves
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Red October is alive and picks back up Tuesday afternoon as the Phillies prepare to take on the Braves in Game 1 of their divisional series. It's a best-of-five series, which means later this week, playoff baseball will be here in Philadelphia for the first time in more than a decade. Friday will be the first time Phillies fans get to enjoy playoff baseball inside Citizens Bank Park this year.It will be worth the wait, especially knowing the Phils are renewing their rivalry with the Braves starting Tuesday afternoon.What a time to be a Philadelphia sports fan.At 5-0,...
NBC Sports
Phillies announce Rob Thomson extension through 2024 season
ATLANTA – The Phillies have made some news on the day before they open play in the National League Division Series. The club has rewarded Rob Thomson with a two-year contract extension to manage the club through 2024. Thomson, 59, took over as interim manager when the club fired...
Yardbarker
Phillies manager Rob Thomson receives two-year contract after snapping playoff drought
The announcement was made official by Phillies President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski. Thomson, who becomes the 56th manager in franchise history, has served as the club’s bench coach while also coordinating spring training for the last five seasons after being originally hired on Dec. 5, 2017. This year marks Thomson’s 38th season in professional baseball.
RELATED PEOPLE
ESPN
Bryce Harper rocks massive Phillies chain ahead of Phillies-Braves Game 2
The Philadelphia Phillies have yet to lose in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Bryce Harper, the reigning NL MVP, is showing off the swag that comes with Philadelphia's hot start in the postseason. The Phillies hold a 1-0 lead in their NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, the reigning World...
Phillies OF Nick Castellanos’ Michael Jordan admission over controversial blowup with local reporter
The Philadelphia Phillies enter their NLDS tilt against the Atlanta Braves with so much motivation to prove their naysayers wrong. Now it’s Nick Castellanos’ turn to play with an added fire in his eyes following an impressive Game 1 performance which saw him go 3-5 from the plate with 3 runs batted in.
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0