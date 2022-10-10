ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Schwarber’s 5-word reaction to Phillies’ Rob Thomson contract extension

The Philadelphia Phillies made a wise choice on the team’s future ahead of their NLDS matchup with the Atlanta Braves. After a regular season resurgence under interim manager Rob Thomson, the Phillies removed his interim tag and gave him a two-year contract extension earlier Monday. And the players couldn’t have been happier, specifically outfielder Kyle Schwarber.
The Phillies Have Made A Decision On Their Manager

The Phillies have made an official decision on their manager situation. Following Philadelphia's Wild Card series win over St. Louis, the Phillies have removed the interim tag from their manager Rob Thomson. Thomson is reportedly signing a two-year contract with the Phillies franchise. "Phillies are formally removing the interim tag...
Are Mets’ Buck Showalter, Billy Eppler in trouble after Wild Card Series loss?

Buck Showalter and Billy Eppler won’t be one-and-done with the New York Mets. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reports “Both Billy Eppler’s and Buck Showalter’s jobs are safe, according to a high-ranking Mets source. The team may still look to hire a president of baseball ops, but that is considered a long-term initiative that doesn’t necessarily need to be implemented this offseason.”
Red October picks back up with Phillies taking on Braves

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Red October is alive and picks back up Tuesday afternoon as the Phillies prepare to take on the Braves in Game 1 of their divisional series.  It's a best-of-five series, which means later this week, playoff baseball will be here in Philadelphia for the first time in more than a decade. Friday will be the first time Phillies fans get to enjoy playoff baseball inside Citizens Bank Park this year.It will be worth the wait, especially knowing the Phils are renewing their rivalry with the Braves starting Tuesday afternoon.What a time to be a Philadelphia sports fan.At 5-0,...
Phillies announce Rob Thomson extension through 2024 season

ATLANTA – The Phillies have made some news on the day before they open play in the National League Division Series. The club has rewarded Rob Thomson with a two-year contract extension to manage the club through 2024. Thomson, 59, took over as interim manager when the club fired...
Phillies manager Rob Thomson receives two-year contract after snapping playoff drought

The announcement was made official by Phillies President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski. Thomson, who becomes the 56th manager in franchise history, has served as the club’s bench coach while also coordinating spring training for the last five seasons after being originally hired on Dec. 5, 2017. This year marks Thomson’s 38th season in professional baseball.
