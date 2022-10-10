Fake photography is nothing new. In the 1910s, British author Arthur Conan Doyle was famously deceived by two school-aged sisters who had produced photographs of elegant fairies cavorting in their garden. Today it is hard to believe these photos could have fooled anybody, but it was not until the 1980s an expert named Geoffrey Crawley had the nerve to directly apply his knowledge of film photography and deduce the obvious. The photographs were fake, as later admitted by one of the sisters themselves. Hunting for artefacts and common sense Digital photography has opened up a wealth of techniques for fakers and detectives...

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 16 HOURS AGO