Bills' Kaiir Elam still disappointed post-Steelers despite first interception

It was the definition of an “up-and-down day” for Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5.

Elam’s team won in a rout, a 38-3 final score. The rookie also notched his first-career interception.

But the eye test says it was a long one for Elam–and he said so as well. During the contest, Elam was targeted a lot by the Steelers offense and he gave up several catches.

The latter was the overwhelming topic for him at his locker after the game.

“I’m a way better player than what I gave up,” Elam said.

According to Pro Football Focus, Elam was targeted 13 times. He allowed 10 catches for 126 yards.

Yes the interception was nice, but the full painting left some room for improvement.

For more from Elam on his efforts against the Steelers, see the attached WROC-TV clip below: