Millwork Night Market Hosts Its Final Party of the ’22 Season
Dubuque's Millwork Night Market is throwing its final fall bash of the 2022 season on Thursday, October 13, from 5 pm til 8 pm. Typically held on the second Thursday of the month, the once-a-month mid-week party will wind down its fifth successful season. However, with strong community support over the summer and early autumn months, Millwork Market will likely return better than ever in 2023.
A “Wild” Show Starts its Run at Bell Tower Theater This Weekend
Whenever Miki Robinson graces us with her presence, you know there's a can't-miss show happening at the Bell Tower Theater. Such is the case once again as the 2022 season draws to a close, but not without a few laughs courtesy of a group of "Wild" women. Robinson stopped by...
Is The City of Dubuque, Iowa Going to the Dogs?
If you told someone your town was "going to the dogs", they would probably feel sorry for you. After all, the term "going to the dogs" doesn't sound much like a compliment or a positive message. But this time it does. The 2022 dockdogs World Championships officially gets underway today...
Is This Wisconsin Town the Center of the Flea Market Universe?
This weekend, the Center of the Flea Market Universe is in the village of Hazel Green, Wisconsin. The Freedom Flea Market and Craft Fair is a must-do Fall activity with over fifty-five vendors spanning 100 booths; it's sure to be a great time!. The event is sponsored by the town's...
Hungry People Need Food – Are You In Need or Able to Help?
Inflation is up, and prices have been skyrocketing at the grocery store. While it may not always be evident, people need assistance when it comes to the necessities in life, such as food. Thankfully, the Dubuque and Tri-State community is generous in donating to area food drives. Additionally, those organizations...
Celebrate October Pork Month With Annual Dinner at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds
Here we are getting ready for the first full weekend of October. A time when the leaves begin to change, it's get's dark a little earlier each night, and family and friends gather to celebrate October Pork month. Come one come all to the Dubuque County Fairgrounds on Friday, October...
Fareway in Monticello to Host Camp Courageous Fundraiser
If you know me at all you know I'm a big-time meat eater. Beef, pork, chicken, turkey...I like them all. But if I had to pick a favorite, it's Bar B-Q Ribs. So this fundraiser has me written all over it!. Duane “Speed” Herrig, also known as “The Sauceman,” is...
Hit The Road: Colorful Autumn Adventures Abound in the Tri-States
Fall leaf color season has progressed quite nicely throughout the Tri-States, and peak viewing is the week between Saturday, October 8 to Saturday, October 15. Stretch a little further beyond Dubuque and discover that the fall color in the area known as the Driftless region is as superb and magical as anywhere throughout North America. The bluffs are on the verge of bursting with orange, red, yellow, and splashes.
A Spooky Fun Time is Coming To Steeple Square In Dubuque
Did I mention I love fall and the Halloween season. The temperature, the costumes, the candy, the shenanigans, and ultimately all the fun you can have with your friends and neighbors. And Dubuque is providing you with a pretty epic chance to have a blast this Halloween... That's right adults;...
Du-boo-que Library to Host Paranormal Society
Just in time for Halloween, a Du-boo-que...I mean Dubuque library will host a ghost hunting program for those folks interested in the paranormal. Carnegie-Stout Public Library welcomes the Great River Investigative Paranormal Society (GRIPS) on Sunday, October. 23rd at 6 p.m. for a Ghost Hunting 101 program. This program is for adults ages 18+. Registration is required. Sign up to attend via the events calendar at carnegiestout.org. Registration ends October 21st at 5pm or when all seats are gone, whichever comes first.
Fun Fall Activities in Dubuque for Kids
Now that the weather is turning colder, if your looking for some cool fun things to do with your kids this fall, the City of Dubuque has just announced their October Youth Recreation Programs. Fall into fun with these recreation programs for kids up to age 12 including early childhood...
Galena Center for the Arts October Lineup is Chock-Full of Talent
The ongoing Highway 20 road construction continues in Galena. However, the detour will take you past the Galena Center for the Arts, where tremendous progress is underway to transform the bank building into a dynamic and creative community space. Look for the fantastic new sign, and the recent newsletter shares...
What’s A Catalytic Converter, And Why Are People Stealing Them!?
My Facebook feed has been blowing up lately with people reporting individuals out stealing Catalytic Converters. Take this recent theft in Darlington... Authorities reported that a man driving a silver Dodge Ram entered the parking lot of a business west of Darlington at about 11:30am on Saturday(10/8) and cut a catalytic converter from a truck. The sheriff's department noted that the Dodge Ram of the suspect had extensive damage to the driver's side. Anyone with information on the incident should call Detective Sgt. Jerrett Cook at 608-776-4870, use the Lafayette County Crime Stoppers tip app, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-606-8477.
Could Kennedy Mall Get a New Anchor to Replace Younkers?
It's been several years since the Iowa-based department store Younkers closed its last remaining brick-and-mortar stores. It was acquired by BrandX.com in 2018, who announced that they plan to reopen Younkers stores in 2023. Even the company's website teases a relaunch. Time will tell if that ends up happening. One...
Riverview Center Hosting Duck Derby in Galena This Sunday
I've been anxiously anticipating this event for months now. On Sunday, October 9th, Riverview Center will be hosting the 2022 Duck Derby. One of the center's oldest traditions, it was put on hold over the last couple years due to the ongoing pandemic. But this year, it returns with a bang and a chance for you to win BIG!
2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Motion This Saturday (10/8) in Dubuque
Dubuque's 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's is almost here. Set to commence on Saturday, October 8th at 9:30am, this is part of the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. Dubuque's Walk to End Alzheimer's will take place at the scenic...
Dubuque Theater Seeks Funny Actors to Star in 2023 Comedies
What better way to celebrate National Arts & Humanities month than to audition for a part in a local theater production?. Dubuque's Bell Tower Theater has auditions scheduled for the 2023 season. So October is the perfect month to dust off the performance cobwebs and show the Dubuque community your talents.
Three Fun Fall Festivals to Celebrate Cheese, Beer and Pumpkins
From cheese to pumpkins to beer, there's something for everyone at many fabulous and fun fall festivals this weekend throughout the Tri-States. The Shullsburg Cheesefest is guaranteed to be a tasty affair on Saturday. This historic southwest Wisconsin hamlet will provide cheezy fun for everyone!. The day begins at 7...
Poopsie’s Speeds Into Fall, Winter With Fun Events for Kids
Poopsie's in beautiful downtown Galena, IL has been a beacon of joy for the river-town and the entire Tri-States as a whole for years. It's a brightly colored shop filled with smiling faces. It'd be hard to be anything else, given they have an ostensibly endless assortment of books, toys, trinkets, playsets, gadgets, games, pop culture items, and so much more.
Dubuque Regional Humane Society is October’s Kwik Care Recipient
When it comes to supporting local non-profits, there might not be an easier and more impactful program than Kwik Care. If you're not aware, Kwik Care has helped raise both funds and awareness for local nonprofits. Each month, Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen, and Fazoli's help collect donations for a different organization. Donations can be made easily by requesting your total purchase at any of those businesses (including at the gas pumps at Kwik Stop) be rounded up to the nearest dollar. The additional cents used to round up will be donated to the respective charity of the month.
