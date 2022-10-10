My Facebook feed has been blowing up lately with people reporting individuals out stealing Catalytic Converters. Take this recent theft in Darlington... Authorities reported that a man driving a silver Dodge Ram entered the parking lot of a business west of Darlington at about 11:30am on Saturday(10/8) and cut a catalytic converter from a truck. The sheriff's department noted that the Dodge Ram of the suspect had extensive damage to the driver's side. Anyone with information on the incident should call Detective Sgt. Jerrett Cook at 608-776-4870, use the Lafayette County Crime Stoppers tip app, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-606-8477.

