Tri-cities, WA

97 Rock

New Kennewick Business Ready To Greet You

When it comes to retail, if there is a need, someone will fill it. That's why Slate and Aloe has opened in downtown Kennewick. Located in what used to be the Farmer's Exchange parts department, Slate and Aloe now offers a place to recharge and refresh. Inside there are comfortable...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Horses on the loose in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a traffic hazard at W. 27th and S. Garfield Street and found horses roaming the area. Responding Officers had trouble locating where the horses escaped from, but were eventually able to track down the owners and reunite them with their horses.
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

Strange Tales of The Thing That Lurks In Lake Chelan

Confession: I've never been to Lake Chelan. And now I'll never-ever, ever-ever vacation in "Washington's Playground." Because while many locals love to hop in a boat and soak up the view in Chelan, they are fools, as oblivious to the dangers under the water's surface as those hapless beachgoers in the movie JAWS. It's all fun and games until someone falls prey to The Thing That Lurks in Lake Chelan.
CHELAN, WA
97 Rock

12 Cheap but Amazing Gift Ideas from the Northwest

Gift-giving season is around the corner, and there is lots of great stuff from the northwest that you can't find anywhere else. I had always lived here and was surprised that I could not get some of my favorite things if I traveled out of the area. These are the 12 best and most popular things from the northwest that would make great gifts.
WASHINGTON STATE
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

New coffee shop aims to become the Tri-City’s new favorite

An entrepreneurial couple and an experienced coffee shop leader plan to create the new “it” coffee chain in the Tri-Cities. The key ingredients to make it a success? An experienced staff. Quality coffee. Locally-made breakfast foods from Tsp Bake Shop and El Fat Cat Grill. Top-notch customer service.
PASCO, WA
97 Rock

When Will New Pasco Aquatic Center Open? Find out, Here

According to the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business and the City of Pasco, there's a start 'month' for the voter-approved Pasco Aquatic Center. The new tax that was approved by voters to pay for the project will begin in January of 2023, a 2/10th of a percent sales tax that will fund the $40 million-dollar facility.
PASCO, WA
97 Rock

What Do the Yellow & Red Dots Mean on Washington Tires?

I had never really noticed them before, but what do the red or yellow dots on tires mean anyway? Do not worry, they are normal. The "yellow dot with the valve stem as this is the heaviest point of the wheel." according to tyrebaydirect.com. That really doesn't mean anything for you, but it means a lot to the guy putting your tires on. You may notice weights on the inside of your wheel if you look. Those are used to balance the wheel, so you do not feel a wobble while you're driving. The yellow dot helps them do that.
WASHINGTON STATE
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Center Parkway extension highlights long-term thinking

Kennewick and Richland leaders gathered in the September sunshine to celebrate the start of what should have been a simple street project when they first conceived it back in 2001: connecting Center Parkway across a set of railroad tracks to link the two cities near Columbia Center mall. It only...
KENNEWICK, WA
102.7 KORD

Benefit for Longtime KORD Radio Host this Saturday

Greg Delange has been a household name for many years here in the Tri-Cities (and surrounding areas). He was the morning radio disc jockey on KORD for more years than I can count. My radio was set to 102.7 and I enjoyed listening to Greg and his infectious laugh for many, many years. It wasn't until I did a benefit for one of the local DJs, that I became friends with Greg. We hit it off immediately and became very close friends. When there was an opening on the morning show, sitting next to Greg and his sidekick, Woody, Greg called me and told me to come and apply! So I did, and I got the job! My dream job really! Not only did I get to fulfill a dream but I got to work beside one of my best friends. Sadly, not long after I started, Greg decided to pursue other career options and left the station.
PASCO, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Local Bounti resumes development in Pasco

Local Bounti Inc., the Montana-based ag tech startup, resumed construction of its $40 million greenhouse complex in east Pasco in September. The company paused the project in April, when it closed a deal to acquire the parent company of Pete’s, a California indoor grower. It disclosed plans to restart...
PASCO, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Stone Soup serves up soul-satisfying bowls with side of community

With autumn in the air, people are craving bowls of warm, cozy comfort food. At Richland’s Stone Soup, pots are always simmering, no matter the time of year. A different soup is offered daily (tomato pasta, baked potato, creamy mushroom, broccoli cheese, clam chowder and southwestern corn chowder were in rotation recently), in addition to chicken enchilada soup, which is ladled out every day.
RICHLAND, WA
97 Rock

Can You Name The Oldest Town In Washington State?

Washington State is full of history! If you’re a fan of old things, then you’ll love this blog post. We’re going to explore the oldest town in Washington State. Spoiler alert: it’s not Seattle!. Washington State is home to a lot of history. From the first...
WASHINGTON STATE
97 Rock

97 Rock

