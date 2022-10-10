Read full article on original website
Related
Washington’s Most Stunning Lake is Worth the Drive From Tri-Cities
Washington's most stunning hike and swim are in the northern part of the state. Diablo Lake is a reservoir in the north Cascades that was created by the Diablo Dam. According to Wikipedia:. The lake holds rainbow, coastal cutthroat, brook, and the federally threatened bull trout. It is a popular...
A place for plant lovers and bookworms opens in downtown Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It’s a place for plant lovers and bookworms, or anyone who just wants to stop by. Attached to a business nearly a century in the making, Slate and Aloe is bringing some green to downtown Kennewick. “We are standing inside of Slate and Aloe which used to be the parts and service counter for Farmer’s Exchange, it...
New Kennewick Business Ready To Greet You
When it comes to retail, if there is a need, someone will fill it. That's why Slate and Aloe has opened in downtown Kennewick. Located in what used to be the Farmer's Exchange parts department, Slate and Aloe now offers a place to recharge and refresh. Inside there are comfortable...
nbcrightnow.com
Horses on the loose in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a traffic hazard at W. 27th and S. Garfield Street and found horses roaming the area. Responding Officers had trouble locating where the horses escaped from, but were eventually able to track down the owners and reunite them with their horses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Strange Tales of The Thing That Lurks In Lake Chelan
Confession: I've never been to Lake Chelan. And now I'll never-ever, ever-ever vacation in "Washington's Playground." Because while many locals love to hop in a boat and soak up the view in Chelan, they are fools, as oblivious to the dangers under the water's surface as those hapless beachgoers in the movie JAWS. It's all fun and games until someone falls prey to The Thing That Lurks in Lake Chelan.
12 Cheap but Amazing Gift Ideas from the Northwest
Gift-giving season is around the corner, and there is lots of great stuff from the northwest that you can't find anywhere else. I had always lived here and was surprised that I could not get some of my favorite things if I traveled out of the area. These are the 12 best and most popular things from the northwest that would make great gifts.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
New coffee shop aims to become the Tri-City’s new favorite
An entrepreneurial couple and an experienced coffee shop leader plan to create the new “it” coffee chain in the Tri-Cities. The key ingredients to make it a success? An experienced staff. Quality coffee. Locally-made breakfast foods from Tsp Bake Shop and El Fat Cat Grill. Top-notch customer service.
Free fun event for grandparents and grandkids offered Saturday in Richland
Register by Friday to reserve a spot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Several Washington Animal Shelters Care for Pets Displaced by Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is one of the deadliest hurricanes to have ever reached stateside. The storm caused the deaths of over 130 people and racked up billions of dollars in damage. While you see plenty of news reports on people being displaced, you may not realize what's happening to pets in affected areas.
When Will New Pasco Aquatic Center Open? Find out, Here
According to the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business and the City of Pasco, there's a start 'month' for the voter-approved Pasco Aquatic Center. The new tax that was approved by voters to pay for the project will begin in January of 2023, a 2/10th of a percent sales tax that will fund the $40 million-dollar facility.
What Do the Yellow & Red Dots Mean on Washington Tires?
I had never really noticed them before, but what do the red or yellow dots on tires mean anyway? Do not worry, they are normal. The "yellow dot with the valve stem as this is the heaviest point of the wheel." according to tyrebaydirect.com. That really doesn't mean anything for you, but it means a lot to the guy putting your tires on. You may notice weights on the inside of your wheel if you look. Those are used to balance the wheel, so you do not feel a wobble while you're driving. The yellow dot helps them do that.
When Will Snow Start Falling in Tri-Cities? Weather Experts Tell Us
When Will Tri-Cities Washington Get Its First Snowfall Of The Season?. I can't believe how quickly fall is upon us and with fall that means our first Tri-Cities snowfall can't be far behind. As we get closer to winter, our usual track record of a first dusting of snow near...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Center Parkway extension highlights long-term thinking
Kennewick and Richland leaders gathered in the September sunshine to celebrate the start of what should have been a simple street project when they first conceived it back in 2001: connecting Center Parkway across a set of railroad tracks to link the two cities near Columbia Center mall. It only...
Fishermen fear going out of business after Alaska cancels snow and king crab harvest
SEATTLE — Crab fishermen are at a loss after Alaska canceled harvest season for two types of crabs over population concerns. For the first time ever, the Bering Sea snow crab harvest is closed, and for the second consecutive year, the Bristol Bay red king crab harvest is as well.
3 Great Places To Eat During Your Weekend In Walla Walla
My wife and I have our "go to" spots for food in Walla Walla. We found them through word of mouth, online recommendations, and good ol' fashioned trial-and-error. I'd like to share three of our favorites with you. Saffron Mediterranean Kitchen. Every visit to Walla Walla should include at least...
Benefit for Longtime KORD Radio Host this Saturday
Greg Delange has been a household name for many years here in the Tri-Cities (and surrounding areas). He was the morning radio disc jockey on KORD for more years than I can count. My radio was set to 102.7 and I enjoyed listening to Greg and his infectious laugh for many, many years. It wasn't until I did a benefit for one of the local DJs, that I became friends with Greg. We hit it off immediately and became very close friends. When there was an opening on the morning show, sitting next to Greg and his sidekick, Woody, Greg called me and told me to come and apply! So I did, and I got the job! My dream job really! Not only did I get to fulfill a dream but I got to work beside one of my best friends. Sadly, not long after I started, Greg decided to pursue other career options and left the station.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Local Bounti resumes development in Pasco
Local Bounti Inc., the Montana-based ag tech startup, resumed construction of its $40 million greenhouse complex in east Pasco in September. The company paused the project in April, when it closed a deal to acquire the parent company of Pete’s, a California indoor grower. It disclosed plans to restart...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Stone Soup serves up soul-satisfying bowls with side of community
With autumn in the air, people are craving bowls of warm, cozy comfort food. At Richland’s Stone Soup, pots are always simmering, no matter the time of year. A different soup is offered daily (tomato pasta, baked potato, creamy mushroom, broccoli cheese, clam chowder and southwestern corn chowder were in rotation recently), in addition to chicken enchilada soup, which is ladled out every day.
Back from the brink. Once threatened pelicans are thriving on a WA island near Tri-Cities
Fish and Wildlife commissioners didn’t agree on how best to protect them.
Can You Name The Oldest Town In Washington State?
Washington State is full of history! If you’re a fan of old things, then you’ll love this blog post. We’re going to explore the oldest town in Washington State. Spoiler alert: it’s not Seattle!. Washington State is home to a lot of history. From the first...
97 Rock
Pasco WA
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0