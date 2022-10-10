PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are undefeated heading into Dallas week. Head coach Nick Sirianni and the Birds are preparing for a Sunday Night Football matchup against a division rival. "We know how big of a game it is, because it's the Cowboys," Sirianni said. "We know how big of a game it is because it's the next one and we know how big of a game it is because it's a division game. And we're just going to about our business that way to prepare like we always prepare and leave no stone unturned."Eagles fans are over the moon...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO