Saints’ Alvin Kamara puts fan in his place after dropping racial slur in his DMs
New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara recently posted screenshots of a DM conversation he had with a fan who used a racial slur towards him. The fan later told Kamara that he did not think the running back would see the message. Alvin Kamara was sending laughing emojis in response to the fan but threatened to post the screen shot. The fan apologized after Kamara followed through and posted the images to his social media.
Eagles' Nick Sirianni on game vs. Dallas Cowboys: "We know how big of a game it is"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are undefeated heading into Dallas week. Head coach Nick Sirianni and the Birds are preparing for a Sunday Night Football matchup against a division rival. "We know how big of a game it is, because it's the Cowboys," Sirianni said. "We know how big of a game it is because it's the next one and we know how big of a game it is because it's a division game. And we're just going to about our business that way to prepare like we always prepare and leave no stone unturned."Eagles fans are over the moon...
Junior Redskins lose championship game
Junior Redskins' Marcus Ramsey tries to power past two CAK players Thursday night.
