Read full article on original website
Related
elearningindustry.com
Leadership Blueprint: Managing Time
Leadership has transformed over the last couple of years. It will continue to transform as leaders are faced with unprecedented complexity and change emanating both externally and internally in their organizations. This series of articles titled "The Leadership Blueprint" offers a blueprint on critical elements of leadership that you, as a Learning and Development (L&D) leader, can adopt and adapt to your organizational contexts. The series focuses on essential leadership functions, including driving digital transformation, leading people, harnessing data, driving culture change, and concentrating on the future, among others. This article offers 5 tactics to strategically manage your most valuable and scarce resource, time.
elearningindustry.com
How To Drive Learner Engagement Through The Roof With Video-Based Learning
From selecting the right video format to adopting the most effective strategy, this eBook will show you how to leverage video-based learning in your training programs using a Learning and Performance Ecosystem-based approach. Why You Should Leverage Video Based Learning. 5 Amazing eLearning Video Strategies to Keep Your Digital Learners...
elearningindustry.com
Developing Healthcare Curriculums To Be Taught Virtually And In The Metaverse
As a result of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual learning has become a far more normalized part of education today than many would have imagined in the last decade. While virtual learning proved an amazing way to allow both children and adults to continue their educational pursuits during lockdown, this rapid transition from traditional learning methods has come with its fair share of obstacles. Overcoming these obstacles and finding ways to make virtual learning work has become a top priority for educators across the world.
elearningindustry.com
eBook Launch: What To Consider When Choosing An LMS
Choosing an LMS is often fraught with trial and error, rushed timelines, and stressful decisions. Fortunately, this eBook by 360Learning has everything you need to know to select a Learning Management System with the right features so that you can achieve your business objectives and increase employee engagement. eBook Release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
elearningindustry.com
Soft Skills Vs. Hard Skills: What Matters The Most?
Everyone wants skilled employees, but achieving that goal goes beyond hiring top talent. Employee skills need to be continually updated and honed to keep up with job requirements. That's where employee development comes in. You know it's in your best interest to help people grow and advance their skillsets. And you know there are two types of skills to focus on: soft skills and hard skills. But which is more important?
elearningindustry.com
Netflix, eLearning, And The Strange Paradox Of The Attention Span
For a long time, we have been told the story of the diminishing attention span of learners across ages, the famous goldfish experiment, the associated findings, and how learning designers should focus on creating highly engaging learning content. Now some questions:. Game of Thrones—the show—how many seasons and how many...
Comments / 0