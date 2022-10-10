Two Connecticut police officers who were killed in an apparent ambush both died of multiple gunshots to their heads and torsos, the state chief medical examiner’s office said Friday as law enforcement officials remained tightlipped about the shooting. The two Bristol officers, Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy, were gunned down Wednesday night outside a home where they responded to a 911 call about possible domestic violence that authorities said appeared to be a “deliberate act” to lure police there. A third officer, Alec Iurato, was also hit by gunfire but survived. On Friday afternoon, a procession brought Demonte’s body to a funeral home in his hometown of North Haven, where he lived with his pregnant wife and two children. A subsequent procession brought Hamzy’s body to a funeral home in Plymouth. Video posted online showed the hearse carrying Hamzy drive past a large crowd gathered at a candlelight vigil on the street surrounding the Bristol police station.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 39 MINUTES AGO