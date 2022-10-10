ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheldon, VT

Man dead after car driving more than 100 mph hits cow on highway

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XXMJW_0iTSrYdz00

SHELDON, Vt. — A man has died in a crash after police said the car he was driving hit a cow while it was speeding down a Vermont highway.

Vermont State Police said in a news release that officers were called to the scene after a vehicle hit a cow on Route 105 just before 11 p.m. on Sunday. Officers said the car involved was a 2000 Jaguar Type S sedan that had been driving west when it hit a cow on the road.

The driver, identified as Jason St. Pierre, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene, WFXT reported. The cow also died at the scene.

A 30-year-old passenger was in the vehicle with St. Pierre and told state police that the car had been going over 100 mph at the time of the crash.

Police are still investigating the crash and working to determine the owner of the cow.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
nbcboston.com

Driver, Cow Both Dead After Crash in Northern Vermont: Troopers

A car going over 100 mph slammed into a cow Sunday night in Sheldon, Vermont, leaving both the cow and the driver of the Jaguar dead, according to state police. Vermont State Police got a report of a vehicle hitting a cow on Route 105 just before 11 p.m. Sunday night, according to a news release from the agency. A nurse who was on scene told dispatchers that the driver of the car was dead, state police said.
SHELDON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged after crashing box truck in Middlebury, fleeing scene

WATERBURY — A 42-year-old man from Hinesburg was cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Waterbury on Friday. Authorities were notified of a hit-and-run crash on Main Street at around 2:30 p.m. According to the report, a box truck crashed into an unoccupied vehicle that had been...
WATERBURY, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Accidents
State
Vermont State
Sheldon, VT
Accidents
Sheldon, VT
Crime & Safety
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
City
Sheldon, VT
WCAX

Police arrest suspected fugitive at South Burlington library

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A very public arrest on Wednesday at the South Burlington Public Library. A viewer sent us photos from the moment the suspect was taken outside. The viewer said he watched officers in plain clothes and in uniform make their way to the upper floor of the library.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police: Stop in Burke leads to DUI and VCOR charges

BURKE — A 35-year-old man from Lyndon was arrested following an incident in Burke yesterday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation on Lynburke Road at around 10:35 p.m. While conducting the traffic stop, police say they observed several signs of impairment from the...
LYNDON, VT
WCAX

Six vehicle pileup on I-89 Saturday

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - A fiery six vehicle crash on I-89 Saturday morning sent several motorists to the hospital and snarled traffic for hours. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-89 just before noon Saturday near exit 11 in Richmond. State Police say the traffic slowed, then stopped for construction, when a Freightliner truck’s brakes apparently failed and could not stop. The truck barreled into five other vehicles, touching off a fire. One of the vehicles was a mini-van with a pregnant mother and family inside. All the occupants were able to escape the flames. Richmond, Bolton, and Williston Fire Departments responded to the scene to put out the flames along with Essex and UVM Rescue. Richmond Rescue says one of those motorists injuries is critical, four others transported considered non-life threatening.
RICHMOND, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cow#Driving#Traffic Accident#Wfxt#Cox Media Group
sheltonherald.com

Police: Hartford man charged with trafficking fentanyl in Vermont

A Connecticut man is facing charges in Vermont after authorities say an investigation revealed he was involved in a fentanyl distribution operation in the area. Vermont State Police said 26-year-old Devontrez Flowers, of Hartford, was arrested last Wednesday and charged with fentanyl trafficking following a "weeks-long investigation" into allegations that he was distributing fentanyl in the Burlington area. Vermont's largest city of about 43,000 sits about 40 miles west of the capital city of Montpelier along the shores of Lake Champlain.
mychamplainvalley.com

Police seize around 1400 bags of fentanyl in drug bust

Plattsburgh, NY — Five people were arrested following a major drug bust in the City of Plattsburgh on Monday. Police say there was an ongoing investigation into narcotic sales, which led to police obtaining a search warrant for a residence on Sandalwood Way. During the execution of the search warrant, around 1,398 bags containing fentanyl was seized as well as 58 grams of fentanyl already packaged for sale, 6 grams of crack cocaine, and $3,765 in cash.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
wamc.org

Drug arrests in Plattsburgh include three men from Connecticut

Five people were arrested in Plattsburgh Monday following an investigation into the transport and sale of narcotics in the city. Plattsburgh City Police say they seized about 1,398 bags containing fentanyl, 58 grams of fentanyl ready to be packaged for resale, 6 grams of crack-cocaine and $3,765 seized while executing a search warrant on Sandalwood Way.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WCAX

Burlington Police raid Old North End home, discover nonresidents

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some residents of Burlington’s Old North End saw a heavy police presence Wednesday evening along North Street. Burlington Police say they executed a search warrant on North Street and discovered 13 nonresidents staying at the address. Police say they ordered those people out at gunpoint. They also believe narcotics are tied to that location.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Fatal crash in Newport

NEWPORT — A 20-year-old man from Newport is dead following a motorcycle crash in Newport yesterday. The incident took place at the intersection of Vermont Route 100, and Collins Mill Road, at around 5:30 p.m. According to the report, Howard Collins, 81, of Newport Center, was headed south before...
NEWPORT, VT
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
13K+
Followers
84K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy