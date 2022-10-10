ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Jason Peters comments on Eagles fans ahead of rivalry game

Offensive lineman Jason Peters developed into a Philadelphia Eagles icon in 11 seasons there. On Sunday, however, he will become the rare player to experience the Eagles’ rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys from both sides. Peters is in his first season with Dallas after his long stint with Philadelphia,...
The Spun

Micah Parsons Announces His Status For The Eagles Game

Dallas Cowboys fans received a slight scare when defensive superstar Micah Parsons missed practice. Parsons left last weekend's game against the Los Angeles Rams before eventually returning. However, there was some concern over whether or not he'd be able to play a pivotal divisional contest against the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend after he missed practice today.
CBS Sports

Ron Rivera apologizes to Carson Wentz, Commanders for singling out 'quarterback' as team's weakness

Ron Rivera was blunt and unapologetic when asked Monday what separates the rest of the ascending NFC East from his Commanders: "Quarterback," he said, suggesting that Washington had failed to identify a quality signal-caller in a "quarterback-driven league." A day later, Washington's coach has walked back those comments, telling reporters he apologized to both Carson Wentz and the rest of the team for singling out QB as the club's weakness.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Carson Wentz Injury News

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz's availability for Week 6 might be in question. On Tuesday, the Commanders listed Wentz as a limited participant for their walkthrough. With the team on a short week, it's possible he sits out Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bears. The Commanders still have 48...
The Associated Press

Pro Picks takes Commanders to rally around Wentz, beat Bears

Carson Wentz takes enough hits on and off the field that short rest is just another obstacle. Fresh off his coach running him over figuratively, Wentz leads the Washington Commanders (1-4) against the Chicago Bears (2-3) on Thursday night with each team trying to snap a losing streak. Commanders coach Ron Rivera caused quite a stir this week when he blamed the team’s four-game skid and last-place standing in the NFC East on his quarterback. Rivera later explained his response was misconstrued but the damage was done. For Wentz, it’s just another shot. He’s been taking plenty of them since his days in Philadelphia when nothing seemed to go right after he helped the Eagles start 13-3 in 2017, tore two knee ligaments and watched backup Nick Foles become a Super Bowl MVP.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Prescott practice status, Peters promising in 1st Cowboys-Eagles injury report of Week 6

The Dallas Cowboys returned to the practice field on Wednesday, readying themselves for the NFL’s first major showdown of 2022. When schedules are released, there are always certain early-season matchups that get circled because of anticipated greatness, but it actually takes a while to see who the best teams are. After five weeks, it’s clear that group includes the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cowboys, who just so happen to meet on Sunday Night Football.
