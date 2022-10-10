Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Festival is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldPhiladelphia, PA
Crunch Cravings at Café SohoJ.M. LesinskiPhiladelphia, PA
Cooper Rush Likely to Start Against EaglesLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Chef Christopher Kearse Rolls Out A Cornucopia of Fall Flavors at ForsythiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Commanders’ Ron Rivera throws ex-Eagles QB Carson Wentz under the bus
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Carson Wentz has worn out his welcome. After flaming out with the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts, Wentz is having a tough go of it in his first season with the Commanders. Washington is 1-4, while the Eagles lead the NFC East...
Cowboys Surprise: ‘I’m Ready to Roll!’ Says Eagles Ex Jason Peters of Facing Philly; Injury Report
“I’m good,” says fast-healing Jason Peters as the 4-1 Cowboys prep to travel to the 5-0 Eagles to take on his old team. “I’m ready to roll.”
Sporting News
Jason Peters sounds off on Eagles-Cowboys rivalry, competing fan bases: 'Philly fans are the wildest fans out there'
Sunday night's clash between the Cowboys and Eagles represents more than just a battle for NFC East supremacy to Jason Peters. The 40-year old returns to his old stomping grounds, Lincoln Financial Field, this time playing for Dallas. Peters, who spent 11 years in seafoam green, is well-versed in the...
Yardbarker
Jason Peters comments on Eagles fans ahead of rivalry game
Offensive lineman Jason Peters developed into a Philadelphia Eagles icon in 11 seasons there. On Sunday, however, he will become the rare player to experience the Eagles’ rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys from both sides. Peters is in his first season with Dallas after his long stint with Philadelphia,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
How would Sean Payton tell Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara to hold the rock?
Former New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton may no longer be coaching an NFL team, but that does not mean he stopped coaching players. "You have me throwing pillows at the screen," Payton said as he picked up the chair cushion on the Up and Adams Show. Can't see...
Ron Rivera Makes His Opinion On Quarterback Carson Wentz Very Clear
On Sunday afternoon, quarterback Carson Wentz threw an awful interception in the red-zone. The late-game turnover sealed the team's 21-17 loss to the Titans. The Commanders are now just 1-4 on the season and find themselves in last place in the NFC East. The three other NFC East teams, ...
NFL・
Micah Parsons Announces His Status For The Eagles Game
Dallas Cowboys fans received a slight scare when defensive superstar Micah Parsons missed practice. Parsons left last weekend's game against the Los Angeles Rams before eventually returning. However, there was some concern over whether or not he'd be able to play a pivotal divisional contest against the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend after he missed practice today.
CBS Sports
Ron Rivera apologizes to Carson Wentz, Commanders for singling out 'quarterback' as team's weakness
Ron Rivera was blunt and unapologetic when asked Monday what separates the rest of the ascending NFC East from his Commanders: "Quarterback," he said, suggesting that Washington had failed to identify a quality signal-caller in a "quarterback-driven league." A day later, Washington's coach has walked back those comments, telling reporters he apologized to both Carson Wentz and the rest of the team for singling out QB as the club's weakness.
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL World Reacts To Carson Wentz Injury News
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz's availability for Week 6 might be in question. On Tuesday, the Commanders listed Wentz as a limited participant for their walkthrough. With the team on a short week, it's possible he sits out Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bears. The Commanders still have 48...
atozsports.com
Ron Rivera’s latest comments on Carson Wentz gives Eagles fans a reason to laugh
It feels like a decade ago that Carson Wentz last played quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles. For Wentz, his journey since leaving Philly has already been tumultuous, but that somehow worsened on Monday. Wentz’s Washington Commanders (1-4) are coming off a heart-breaking 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday....
Pro Picks takes Commanders to rally around Wentz, beat Bears
Carson Wentz takes enough hits on and off the field that short rest is just another obstacle. Fresh off his coach running him over figuratively, Wentz leads the Washington Commanders (1-4) against the Chicago Bears (2-3) on Thursday night with each team trying to snap a losing streak. Commanders coach Ron Rivera caused quite a stir this week when he blamed the team’s four-game skid and last-place standing in the NFC East on his quarterback. Rivera later explained his response was misconstrued but the damage was done. For Wentz, it’s just another shot. He’s been taking plenty of them since his days in Philadelphia when nothing seemed to go right after he helped the Eagles start 13-3 in 2017, tore two knee ligaments and watched backup Nick Foles become a Super Bowl MVP.
Commanders Week 6 injury report: Carson Wentz makes an appearance
The Washington Commanders [1-4] were back on the practice field Monday for a walkthrough in preparation for Thursday’s game against the Chicago Bears [2-3]. Washington will only have one actual practice this week [Tuesday] before heading traveling to Chicago on Wednesday. Nevertheless, Washington’s first injury report of the week...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Prescott practice status, Peters promising in 1st Cowboys-Eagles injury report of Week 6
The Dallas Cowboys returned to the practice field on Wednesday, readying themselves for the NFL’s first major showdown of 2022. When schedules are released, there are always certain early-season matchups that get circled because of anticipated greatness, but it actually takes a while to see who the best teams are. After five weeks, it’s clear that group includes the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cowboys, who just so happen to meet on Sunday Night Football.
What Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra Likes Best About Caleb Martin In Starting Lineup
Martin will start at power forward this season for the Miami Heat
Comments / 0