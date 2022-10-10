Read full article on original website
The Best Horror Movies That Will Scare The Braves New Jersey Moviegoers
Before we get started, some of you would prefer the family-friendly Halloween movie guide. If I missed any classics that belong on this list, please me at Nicole.Murray@townsquaremedia.com. The rest of this post will not be for the weak. For me, it is an annual tradition to watch scary movies...
Marvel Puts ‘Blade’ Movie on Hold
Blade was nearly ready to begin shooting, after undergoing a lengthy pre-production phase in Atlanta. Unfortunately, the film’s now on hold after former director Bassam Tariq left the project. Tariq departed in late September, and ever since then, Marvel has been looking for someone to replace him. Wouldn’t any number of up-and-coming directors be champing at the bit to get in the director’s chair for Marvel?
‘Spirited’ Teaser: Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds Get in the Christmas Spirit
If there is one movie of the last 25 years that has become a certified, universally beloved holiday classic, it is Elf starring Will Ferrell as a man who is raised by Santa, and then ventures out into the human world, only to discover it does not operate on the same rules as the North Pole. Elf was a hit in theaters and has only become more popular since then on home video. So I am not at all surprised that someone convinced Ferrell to make another Christmas movie in order to try to recapture that magic.
Martin Scorsese Calls Interest in Box Office Totals ‘Repulsive’
Martin Scorsese is no stranger to making claims that upset the Hollywood establishment. Recently he insisted there’s no correlation between quality and profit. After his comments about his distate for Marvel movies caused some serious uproar in the film industry, it seems he’s doubling down on his opinions.
Apparently Cookie Monster Has A Real Name?
I grew up watching Sesame Street. The show helped teach me to read. Then I had kids of my own and watched hours and hours of the show with them. My oldest daughter’s favorite was Elmo, but she also really loved Cookie Monster. So we had multiple Cookie Monster toys and stuffed animals in the house for years. We’d read Cookie Monster books, and I’d read them in a Cookie Monster voice.
‘M3GAN’ Is Voiced by the Viral ‘Penny Nickel Dime’ Girl
The trailer for new horror movie M3GAN dropped yesterday (Oct. 11) and immediately led to an explosion of memes. Most notably, people realized that the voice of M3GAN is an internet legend: the "Penny Nickel Dime" girl. The "Penny Nickel Dime" girl's real name is Jenna Davis. She's an 18-year-old...
‘The Watcher’: The Real Family Had Only 2 Requests About the Netflix Dramatization of Their Story
Find out more about the real family — Derek and Maria Broaddus who dealt with 'The Watcher' that inspired the new Netflix drama.
Dwayne Johnson Says Black Adam Will ‘Absolutely’ Fight Superman
Black Adam is a hugely powerful character within the world of DC Comics. He’s super-strong, he’s invulnerable, he’s fast, he can fly, and he can shoot lightning bolts at will. But of course, DC is not lacking in the hugely powerful character department. This is the home of people like Superman and Wonder Woman and Green Lantern. And part of the fun of cinematic universes full of these titanic figures is imagining what would happen if they ever got into a fight. Who would win: Superman or Black Adam? Batman or Superman? Aquaman or the Sahara Desert? (We’re putting our money on the desert. There’s no fish to talk to out there, Aquaman! You’re in trouble!)
Joshua Bassett Pokes Fun at Olivia Rodrigo Breakup in Silly TikTok: ‘First Letter Is the Love of My Life…’
Is a TikTok filter spilling celebrity tea? Or is it all in good fun?. Joshua Bassett left fans spinning out after he trolled himself and his rumored ex, Olivia Rodrigo, in a silly TikTok video. Before we dive into what the filter revealed, let's get into the backstory of their...
Actors Who Died in 2022
For film and TV fans, 2022 has been a year of high highs and low lows — and none lower than the losses of some of our favorite stars of the big and small screens. Since January, we’ve had to say goodbye to dozens of wonderful actors and actresses, including quite a few Hollywood legends and a fair number of Oscar and Emmy winners.
Who Is ‘Christian Girl Autumn’ Influencer Caitlin Covington?
Like a sweet, warm cup of Starbucks' pumpkin spiced latte, each year "Christian Girl Autumn" becomes briefly popular again just in time for the season of apple picking, colorful leaves and crisp weather. The viral meme has been around for a few years now, and now that it's officially fall...
‘Harry Potter’ Star Robbie Coltrane Dead at 72
Harry Potter and James Bond actor Robbie Coltrane has passed away at the age of 72. In a statement to the BBC, his agent Belinda Wright announced the news and praised the actor for his talent and his ability to bring joy to others. "He will probably be best remembered...
People Are Sharing The Encounters That Made Them Believe In Ghosts, And It's Spooky, Y'all
Warning: paranormal activity below.
Netflix With Ads Launches Next Month
As promised a few months ago, Netflix is readying a new option for subscribers: A tier of its service that is ad-supported. You pay less per month, but you have to watch your movies and shows with commercial interruptions. Today, Netflix announced that the plan — which is officially called...
Finn Wittrock’s Wife: Meet The ‘AHS’ Stars Spouse Of Nearly 10 Years, Sarah Roberts
Finn Wittrock is known for his various roles on the hit series American Horror Story and even appeared alongside Ben Affleck in the 2022 film Deep Water. He is married to Sarah Roberts. Most recently, Finn has been in the spotlight for his role in the Netflix movie, Luckiest Girl...
Netflix One Step Closer to Opening Huge Ft. Monmouth, New Jersey Production Facility
There's been an update on Netflix's bid to open a studio at Fort Monmouth. What was the most recent show or movie you watched on Netflix? I'm currently in the middle of season 3 of Bling Empire, but before that I finished the dark and tragic series Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
