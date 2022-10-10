Read full article on original website
Haunted St. Ann’s Hospital Destroyed By FireNick Summers - ExplorerAbilene, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Taylor County History CenterNick Summers - ExplorerTaylor County, TX
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Bros Who Brunch, one-day flea market and other happenings in Abilene this weekend
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Looking for something fun to do this weekend in Abilene? Check out this list of events for this upcoming weekend (October 14, 15 and 16). Friday, October 14: Second Annual SoDA Social: Join the SoDA District Courtyard and visit local artist, drinks, food and vendors from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. […]
“The Great Es-Skate” Fundraising Event Happens in Abilene October 20th
Global Samaritan Resources is excited to announce its fall fundraising event. "The Great Es-Skate" is set for October 20th from 10:30 AM until 1:30 PM at The Skatin' Place in Abilene. This is your chance to get "trapped" for a great cause. It's a fun way to raise money by skating for Global Samaritan.
Abilene drive-in theatre closed after weekend vandalism
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s only drive-in movie theatre is closed until further notice after a weekend vandalism. A social media post from Town and Country Drive in on the 2900 block of Vogel Street reveals vandals broke onto the property and damaged projectors as well as other equipment. The theatre currently is trying to […]
The Gypsy’s MC Toy and Food Drive Benefits Toys for Tots in Abilene
The Abilene United States Marine Corps and the Gypsy Motorcycle Club International Abilene Chapter are teaming up together to host a "Toys For Tots" toy drive and fun motorcycle run on Saturday, October 29th, 2022. everyone is invited to attend and participate to show their support for the less fortunate children of the big country as the gypsies try to ensure that every child in the key city has a great Christmas.
Youtuber from Texas Gives Inside Look of White Mansion in Abilene
Once you've lived in the Abilene area long enough, you've probably driven by the "big white mansion" on Buffalo Gap Road. It is easily one of the most unique buildings in our entire area. You've probably heard a ton of stories about this place, but have only seen it from...
7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend
SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
Have a Pumpkin Palooza at These 10 Abilene Area Pumpkin Farms
Yes indeed, Fall is here and I love it. The month of October and Halloween are among my favorites. To me, you just don't get the full effect of the season without making a trip to a pumpkin farm. Pumpkins go hand in hand with this time of year. Pumpkins along with other gourds are perfect for Fall decorating. You're also missing out if you don't roast up some pumpkin seeds. But, perhaps the most loved part of the pumpkin throughout the season is the delicious pies they make.
UPDATE: Several species of fish found dead in north Abilene – what’s the cause?
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several species of fish were found dead in a north Abilene creek, and the current cause of the kill is unknown. Hundreds of dead catfish, bass, crappies, and more were lining the shores of Buck Creek off Neas Road near Lake Ft. Phantom Hill Thursday. Update: The Texas Department of Parks […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas to Open First State Park in 25 Years
The first state park in North Texas in 25 years is set to open in late 2023, just in time for the Texas Park and Wildlife Department's centennial, the department announced Tuesday. The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, 75 miles west of Fort Worth and 75 miles east of Abilene,...
Abilene Animal Shelter reopens doors with restrictions
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After almost a month of being closed due to an outbreak of parvo and distemper, the Abilene Animal Shelter will open its doors for adoptions. The City of Abilene Animal Services announced on Facebook earlier today that the shelter will allow adoptions starting Monday, October 17, with some restrictions in place. […]
koxe.com
Mozelle “Mo” Bennie, 91
Mozelle “Mo” Bennie, age 91, passed away on Sunday October 9th at her home in Abilene, Texas. Mozelle was born on November 21, 1930 in Waco, Texas to Warren and Emma Davidson Jowers. Mozelle’s mother Emma passed away when she was 5 years old and being during the times of the great depression her and her younger sister were sent to an orphanage in Austin Texas until her father Warren married her stepmother Gladys Bailey Rhodes in 1939. She was one of 13 children. Warren had five children with Emma, Gladys had four children and then they had four more together. Her parents often said ” Yours, mine and ours.” when referring to them as children.
Check Out How 8 Countries From Around The World Celebrate Halloween
That time of year is nearly upon us once again. It seems that everyone is catching on to the fall spirit. Pumpkin spice and pumpkin patches are popping up in places all over Abilene. Church carnivals and trunk or treats are soon to follow. It can mean only one thing. Halloween time is almost here.
koxe.com
Danny Wayne Crowder, 60, of Coleman
Danny Wayne Crowder, age 60 of Coleman, Texas passed from this life to the arms of Jesus on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 1:54 pm at his home. Services will be Saturday at 11:00 am at the Emmanuel Baptist Church with Pastor Dick Schultz officiating. Interment will be at the Coleman City Cemetery. Services under the direction and care of Henderson Funeral Home Staff.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Abilene (Abilene, TX)
According to the Abilene Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Abilene on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near Old Anson Road and West Overland Trail. According to the Abilene Police Department, a pickup truck, an 18-wheeler, and a PD car were involved in the collision.
The National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature Is 25 Years Old
One of Abilene's premier museums is turning 1/4 century old, and it's time to celebrate. The 25-year-old birthday museum is the National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature also known as the NCCIL aka the nickel. The 25-year-old nickel has been a children's exclusive museum highlighting the original artwork found only...
The 12th Armored Division Museum in Abilene Is Exposing Its Haunted Museum
The 12th Armored Division Museum is opening up its doors this year to host its first-ever haunted house tour inside the museum. When you come to think of it, the museum is a perfect place to have a haunted house tour. And with all that old war gear and equipment, there's just something creepy about that.
8 Great Movies To Get You In A Creepy Mood For Halloween
It's no surprise to anybody that knows me, I go crazy for the month of October and Halloween. I've said it many times, there is a lot to love. First, the cooler weather feels excellent after the brutal summer we've just had. Football is in full swing. The holidays are coming, and the first one that gets up warmed up? Halloween.
Glidden Real Estate Group Wants You To Roll Up Your Sleeve for Hendrick Blood Center
Glidden Real Estate Group wants you to roll up your sleeve this Halloween and give the gift of life during a blood drive that will benefit Hendrick Regional Blood Center. If you've never donated blood before, this is your chance to do so and your gift could help save a life.
Abilene’s Police Department Has a Death Row and it is Haunted
Whether you believe in "hauntings" or not the fact still remains that there is something that is creepy spooky going on at the City of Abilene's Police impound lot. For the record, I am a man of faith and I do not believe in spooky ghosts and or hauntings, but I will admit that there is something freaky going on at that police impound lot.
Lockout reported at Sweetwater ISD
SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A lockout was reported at Sweetwater ISD Wednesday morning. School officials say they, “received a telephone call regarding a concern within the community.” The nature of the phone call was not disclosed but it did prompt all Sweetwater ISD campuses to go on lockout until police were able to address the […]
