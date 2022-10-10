ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Gap, TX

Abilene drive-in theatre closed after weekend vandalism

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s only drive-in movie theatre is closed until further notice after a weekend vandalism. A social media post from Town and Country Drive in on the 2900 block of Vogel Street reveals vandals broke onto the property and damaged projectors as well as other equipment. The theatre currently is trying to […]
ABILENE, TX
MIX 92-5

The Gypsy’s MC Toy and Food Drive Benefits Toys for Tots in Abilene

The Abilene United States Marine Corps and the Gypsy Motorcycle Club International Abilene Chapter are teaming up together to host a "Toys For Tots" toy drive and fun motorcycle run on Saturday, October 29th, 2022. everyone is invited to attend and participate to show their support for the less fortunate children of the big country as the gypsies try to ensure that every child in the key city has a great Christmas.
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
SAN ANGELO, TX
MIX 92-5

Have a Pumpkin Palooza at These 10 Abilene Area Pumpkin Farms

Yes indeed, Fall is here and I love it. The month of October and Halloween are among my favorites. To me, you just don't get the full effect of the season without making a trip to a pumpkin farm. Pumpkins go hand in hand with this time of year. Pumpkins along with other gourds are perfect for Fall decorating. You're also missing out if you don't roast up some pumpkin seeds. But, perhaps the most loved part of the pumpkin throughout the season is the delicious pies they make.
ABILENE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas to Open First State Park in 25 Years

The first state park in North Texas in 25 years is set to open in late 2023, just in time for the Texas Park and Wildlife Department's centennial, the department announced Tuesday. The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, 75 miles west of Fort Worth and 75 miles east of Abilene,...
STRAWN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene Animal Shelter reopens doors with restrictions

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After almost a month of being closed due to an outbreak of parvo and distemper, the Abilene Animal Shelter will open its doors for adoptions. The City of Abilene Animal Services announced on Facebook earlier today that the shelter will allow adoptions starting Monday, October 17, with some restrictions in place. […]
ABILENE, TX
koxe.com

Mozelle “Mo” Bennie, 91

Mozelle “Mo” Bennie, age 91, passed away on Sunday October 9th at her home in Abilene, Texas. Mozelle was born on November 21, 1930 in Waco, Texas to Warren and Emma Davidson Jowers. Mozelle’s mother Emma passed away when she was 5 years old and being during the times of the great depression her and her younger sister were sent to an orphanage in Austin Texas until her father Warren married her stepmother Gladys Bailey Rhodes in 1939. She was one of 13 children. Warren had five children with Emma, Gladys had four children and then they had four more together. Her parents often said ” Yours, mine and ours.” when referring to them as children.
ABILENE, TX
koxe.com

Danny Wayne Crowder, 60, of Coleman

Danny Wayne Crowder, age 60 of Coleman, Texas passed from this life to the arms of Jesus on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 1:54 pm at his home. Services will be Saturday at 11:00 am at the Emmanuel Baptist Church with Pastor Dick Schultz officiating. Interment will be at the Coleman City Cemetery. Services under the direction and care of Henderson Funeral Home Staff.
COLEMAN, TX
MIX 92-5

8 Great Movies To Get You In A Creepy Mood For Halloween

It's no surprise to anybody that knows me, I go crazy for the month of October and Halloween. I've said it many times, there is a lot to love. First, the cooler weather feels excellent after the brutal summer we've just had. Football is in full swing. The holidays are coming, and the first one that gets up warmed up? Halloween.
ABILENE, TX
MIX 92-5

Abilene’s Police Department Has a Death Row and it is Haunted

Whether you believe in "hauntings" or not the fact still remains that there is something that is creepy spooky going on at the City of Abilene's Police impound lot. For the record, I am a man of faith and I do not believe in spooky ghosts and or hauntings, but I will admit that there is something freaky going on at that police impound lot.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Lockout reported at Sweetwater ISD

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A lockout was reported at Sweetwater ISD Wednesday morning. School officials say they, “received a telephone call regarding a concern within the community.” The nature of the phone call was not disclosed but it did prompt all Sweetwater ISD campuses to go on lockout until police were able to address the […]
SWEETWATER, TX
MIX 92-5

MIX 92-5

Mix 92.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

