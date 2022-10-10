ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Gap, TX

Denton Valley Farms Features Spooky Pumpkin Fun for Halloween

I recently went out to Denton Valley Farms to check out their Fall Festival activities, something I had not done before. They did not disappoint. My daughter invited my wife and me to go out to Denton Valley Farms to check out their huge pumpkin patch and some of their Halloween activities. I was a little skeptical about going because I had never checked it out before, but we had a blast!
Have a Pumpkin Palooza at These 10 Abilene Area Pumpkin Farms

Yes indeed, Fall is here and I love it. The month of October and Halloween are among my favorites. To me, you just don't get the full effect of the season without making a trip to a pumpkin farm. Pumpkins go hand in hand with this time of year. Pumpkins along with other gourds are perfect for Fall decorating. You're also missing out if you don't roast up some pumpkin seeds. But, perhaps the most loved part of the pumpkin throughout the season is the delicious pies they make.
8 Great Movies To Get You In A Creepy Mood For Halloween

It's no surprise to anybody that knows me, I go crazy for the month of October and Halloween. I've said it many times, there is a lot to love. First, the cooler weather feels excellent after the brutal summer we've just had. Football is in full swing. The holidays are coming, and the first one that gets up warmed up? Halloween.
Dyess We Care Team Hosts Operation Special Santa To Help Nursing Home Veterans

I know that Abilene is so lucky to have Dyess Air Force Base in our city. Furthermore, the men and women that serve give so much back to our community that we must all come together to give a little something back to those that have served. This year the Operation Special Santa Carwash on Saturday, October 15th, 2022 will go to benefit our veterans who are in nursing homes.
20 Delicious Abilene Area Food Trucks to Get Your Grub on the Go

Food trucks have been popping up all over the Abilene area over the last several years, giving foodies a ton of different convenient choices for delicious food. For me, there's just something about freshly prepared food from a truck that gives my belly a lot of satisfaction. And in a world where everyone is constantly on the go, we have a plethora of amazing food trucks right here in Abilene to satisfy any lunch hour and appetite.
Wanted By the Abilene Police and Cash Rewards Are Being Offered

Abilene Crime Stoppers (ACS) has been stopping and arresting criminals since 1981. Crime Stoppers mission has always been to deter crime and solve those unsolved cases in and around Abilene. ACS will pay up to $1,000 and all "Quick Pay Rewards" are paid the same day during banking hours, or the next day if the bank is closed. No waiting for the Board to vote on the reward. All quick-pay rewards are waiting to be paid out right now.
9 Fast Food Places Abilene Desperately Needs To Get It’s Grub On

Fast food is something I like to think I know something about. No, I've never worked in the food industry but I certainly have had my share of fast food. It's not that I don't enjoy a home-cooked meal, but in this day and age, you certainly don't always have time. Fast food restaurants are moving to more nutritious and elaborate food choices all on the go. Plus, with the lack of time comes the convenience of just pulling in the drive-through and taking care of the whole family.
The CannaBus Mobile Marijuana Dispensary Hits Abilene October 6th

The Ride For Your Rights CannaBus Tour is making its way across Texas and will be stopping in Abilene on October 5th. The tour is put on by goodblend, one of only three medical cannibus operators licensed to operate in Texas. The CannaBus, being the first-of-its-kind mobile dispensary, is making the rounds across the state educating Texans about the state's medical cannibus program.
KYYW 1470 News Talk has the best news, talk, and weather for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

