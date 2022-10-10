Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Girl reported missing in Lyon County found
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 10:21 a.m. on Oct. 14: The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says Rodriguez has been found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing girl. Precious Rodriguez was reported missing Thursday after she didn’t return home from Fernley High School. School records show she attended classes and left campus around 2:00 p.m.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cause of death released for Kiely Rodni, missing California teen found in reservoir
The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced that the death of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni resulted from drowning after her vehicle crashed in the Prosser Creek Reservoir. The Truckee teen had been missing for two weeks and was the focus of a massive search in August before her remains...
KOLO TV Reno
Liberty Dogs 27-acre campus will pair service dogs with veterans
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ground has been broken on Liberty Dogs - a 27-acre campus for service dogs and veterans - in Damonte Ranch. Once completed, the facility will offer an immersive three-week program pairing veterans from around the country with a new four-legged best friend free of charge.
mynews4.com
Suspicious device found in Reno Sam's Club parking lot rendered safe
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A suspicious device found in the Sam's Club parking lot in Reno caused the area to close for a few hours on Wednesday evening. The device was found in the parking lot of the Sam's Club on Kietzke Lane on Oct. 12. The Reno Police Department, the Reno Fire Department, the FBI, the Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority (REMSA) and the Consolidated Bomb Squad responded to the scene.
2news.com
Three Closures of State Route 89 this Weekend in Lake Tahoe
Caltrans is alerting State Route 89 (SR-89) motorists of highway closures through the Emerald Bay and Homewood areas for the Lake Tahoe Marathon races this weekend. SR-89 will be closed to traffic in both directions for the marathon on Saturday, October 15 from 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 16 from 7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. between McKinney Drive (north) and McKinney Drive (south) in Homewood.
kkoh.com
Have you Seen These Reno Burglary Suspects?
The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating two burglary suspects. Officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the 10,000 block of Palladium Mine Drive on a report of a residential burglary that had just occurred. Cameras on the property captured two suspects described by police as white male adults. Police say they took several thousand dollars worth of items from the home. If you have any information you’re asked to contact the Sparks Police Department 775-353-5585 or Secret Witness.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Motorcycle Crash In South Lake Tahoe (South Lake Tahoe, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motorcycle crash was reported on Monday in South Lake Tahoe. Officials confirmed that 2 people died due to [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
2news.com
One Under Arrest, One in Hospital after Stabbing in Sparks
A suspect is under arrest after a man was stabbed in Sparks Thursday night. Spark Police responded to the 400 block of Michele Way at 5:45 p.m., for the report of a domestic dispute. Officers arrived and found two men in a fight, one with a knife and one with...
kkoh.com
Reno Police Assisting in Search For Missing Woman From Texas
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman from Dallas, Texas. 45-year-old Jodi Page was last seen visiting her boyfriend in Portola, California on October 5th. The next day, her phone was pinged at the Bordertown Casino in Reno. Her family expected her home last Friday, but they have not heard from her. The Reno Police Department is assisting in the investigation. If you have any information, contact the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office.
2news.com
Reno Police arrest one, issue 81 citations in latest pedestrian safety operation
With the assistance of a grant provided by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, the Reno Police Department Traffic Division conducted a Pedestrian Safety Operation on October 14th, 2022. Eleven officers conducted this enforcement operation in areas where police have seen the highest concentration of pedestrian related traffic crashes. Police...
KOLO TV Reno
Update On Man Who Lost Parrot In Downtown Reno
Quiet weather will continue through early next week. Expect cool mornings, warm afternoons, and light wind. No storms or big changes are expected through at least the middle of next week. -Jeff. NV Treasurer's Office hosting art contest. Updated: 13 hours ago. The Nevada State Treasurer's Office is holding an...
2news.com
Fire Damages Carson City's Historic Lee House
Fire heavily damaged the historic Lee House in Carson City. It happened in the 300 block of Minnesota Avenue, just after midnight Thursday. Carson City fire crews responded to a report of a structure fire. When they arrived the building was already engulfed. Crews made sure no one was inside the building, and then had to fight it from the exterior due to the amount of flames.
KOLO TV Reno
Man flees law enforcement in Fernley, passes out in home
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -A man in a stolen vehicle fled detectives in Fernley on Wednesday, crashing through a fence and hitting another vehicle before fleeing into a home, where deputies found him unresponsive, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reported. The suspect was in stable condition in a hospital late...
mynews4.com
What's causing the strong odors coming from Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley?
If you live in the North Valleys, you might've noticed a foul smell in the area lately... It's likely coming from Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley. The Washoe County Health District and several other environmental agencies have received numerous complaints regarding the smell surrounding Swan Lake the last several weeks. Officials have conducted an inspection of the lake at various points and have determined naturally occurring biological activity may be contributing to the the odors.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Suspicious package detonated at Zephyr Cove Resort
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The M.S. Dixie canceled its afternoon cruise and Zephyr Cove beach was closed Monday as the Douglas County Bomb Squad responded to what Undersherif Ron Elges confirmed as “a suspicious suitcase left in the parking lot of Zephyr Cover Resort.”. After being reported as...
2news.com
Washoe County Library to Recognize National Friends of Libraries Week
Washoe County Library System will be spending the week of October 16-22, 2022, celebrating the Friends of Washoe County Library as part of the 17th annual National Friends of Libraries Week. Founded in 1980, the Friends of Washoe County Library is a member-supported 501(c)(3) Nevada nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating,...
mynews4.com
Historic house in Carson City goes up in flames Thursday morning
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — A historical house in Carson City was largely damaged after it burst into flames early Thursday morning. Firefighters were dispatched to a building on fire on the 300 block of N. Minnesota St. in the early morning hours of Oct. 13. Firefighters arrived within minutes and found the Lee House (part of the Kit Carson Trail historical walking tour) engulfed in flames.
KOLO TV Reno
Secret Witness offering reward in apparent drive by shooting from 2019
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s) in an apparent drive by shooting in Sparks in August 2019. On Aug. 10 of that year, officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to the area of...
mynews4.com
Man breaks into house during pursuit in Fernley
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A suspicious stolen car lead the Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) to a pursuit in Fernley on Wednesday afternoon. According to LCSO, at approximately 12:07 p.m. on October 12, the LCSO Special Investigation Detectives located a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Pioneer Casino on 1705 Highway 50 Alternate. After conducting a surveillance of the car, detectives determined that it was reported stolen.
FOX Reno
Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe: Tee Jay's Corner Cafe
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Yelp's Michael Tragash joins Fox 11's Madison Macay to talk about the Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe!. This week's restaurant is Tee Jay's Corner Cafe. It's #20 on the list and located in Carson City. You can learn...
