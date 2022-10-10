PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown volleyball's Beau Vanderlaan has been named Ivy League Player of the Week after helping the Bears push their win streak to four. Vanderlaan finished the weekend with 3.71 kills per set, 1.29 blocks per set and hit .625 as Brown beat Dartmouth and Harvard. Over the two matches, the Oak Park, Ill., native finished with 26 kills on 40 attempts and committed just one attacking error.

