Read full article on original website
Related
brownbears.com
Bears Head to Princeton for Friday Night Showdown on ESPNU
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown football team will face No. 23 Princeton on Friday evening under the lights at Powers Field at Princeton Stadium on ESPNU. It will mark Brown's first trip to Princeton since the 2018 season, and head coach James Perry's first trip back to Princeton after serving as their offensive coordinator from 2010-2016.
brownbears.com
Vanderlaan named Ivy League Player of the Week
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown volleyball's Beau Vanderlaan has been named Ivy League Player of the Week after helping the Bears push their win streak to four. Vanderlaan finished the weekend with 3.71 kills per set, 1.29 blocks per set and hit .625 as Brown beat Dartmouth and Harvard. Over the two matches, the Oak Park, Ill., native finished with 26 kills on 40 attempts and committed just one attacking error.
brownbears.com
Men's soccer heads to Boston College
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's soccer team will travel to Boston College on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. The Bears split a pair of games last week, while the Eagles won their only matchup of the week, 2-0 over NC State. The game will be streamed live...
brownbears.com
Men's basketball season tickets now on sale
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown men's basketball season tickets are now on sale for the 2022-23 season. There are multiple season ticket package options ranging from $90-$300. A youth option is also available for $60. Fans looking to purchase season tickets can click here. Packages include tickets to all 12...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brownbears.com
Pre-recorded James Perry Coaches Show to Air on Thursday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The James Perry Coaches Show will return to the airwaves this Thursday night, October 13 on 790 The Score and online at TheScore790.com. Host Scott Cordsichi will be joined by Perry, along with two player guests, senior defensive back Josh Ofili and sophomore kicker Christopher Maron. The group will highlight last weekend's big win at Central Connecticut State and look ahead to this Friday's nationally televised showdown at Princeton.
Comments / 0