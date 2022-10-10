Read full article on original website
Related
kmmo.com
JOHNSON COUNTY HOLDING A COMMUNITY CLEANUP EVENT
Johnson County is holding a countywide cleanup and recycling event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 22 in Holden. The items will be collected at 106 North Buffalo in Holden. Items can only be accepted by residents of Johnson County. The items that will be accepted include furniture,...
kjluradio.com
African American school in western Missouri begins transformation into museum, while tipping its hat to Lincoln University
Another Missouri community is pulling together to save a part of its African American history by turning it into a museum. The Douglass School in Higginsville served as the community’s school for Black students until desegregation shut the doors in 1955. Former student, 84-year-old Travis Benton, purchased the school in 1990 with hopes of restoring and preserving it.
921news.com
Harrisonville Chamber Cash Raffle Winner
The Harrisonville Chamber of Commerce held a fundraiser for their chamber over the summer months. A cash raffle gave the community the opportunity to win$2500.00 with the purchase of a single $25.00 ticket. 500 tickets were sold to the public and the winner was drawn on Friday, October 7th. Congratulations...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Missouri
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Missouri is home to many different unique antique stores and flea markets.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSIS Radio
Dr. Fraley to Speak to Pachyderms
The next Pettis County Pachyderm meeting is at 12 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at Best Western, State Fair Motor Inn, 3120 South Limit Avenue in Sedalia. Guest speaker will be Dr. Todd Fraley, Sedalia 200 Superintendent of Schools. For future Pachyderm meeting schedules go to http://www.pettisgop.org/pachyderm.html.
KSIS Radio
Madd Hoss Jackson Concert at Liberty Center This Friday
Liberty Center Association for the Arts presents Madd Hoss Jackson live at the Liberty Center, 111 W. 5th pm Friday, Oct. 14 starting at 8 p.m. inside the theatre. To round out their ever growing resume, Madd Hoss Jackson has had the opportunity to share the stage with many current and classic artists including the likes of Eric Church, Montgomery Gentry, the Charlie Daniels Band, Jake Owen, Hunter Hayes, the Kentucky Headhunters, Blackberry Smoke, Jerrod Niemann, Confederate Railroad and .38 Special, just to name a few.
kwos.com
Columbia getting its third ALDI grocery store in highly-visible location
One of America’s fastest-growing retailers is building its third Columbia grocery store near the Wal-Mart on Conley, close to Highway 63. Officials at the city familiar with the site tell 939 the Eagle that a new ALDI is what is being built in that highly-visible location. ALDI currently has two Columbia stores: on East Green Meadows road and on the Business Loop.
kjluradio.com
Cooper County man sentenced in multi-jurisdictional stolen property case
A Cooper County man is sentenced on stolen property charges. James Haney, of Pilot Grove, pleaded guilty last Friday to four counts of receiving stolen property. He was sentenced to five years supervised probation. Haney was arrested in March after Cooper County deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol served...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ktvo.com
New rural family medicine residency trains doctors in Sedalia
While 33.7% of Missouri residents live in a rural area, only 18% of doctors practice there. The University of Missouri School of Medicine is committed to finding innovative ways to close that gap and make sure rural Missourians get the health care they deserve. One piece of that strategy is the new Bothwell-University of Missouri Rural Family Medicine Residency Program that has brought two new doctors to Sedalia.
Sedalia Police Reports For October 10, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Saturday evening, Officers conducted a vehicle stop near the intersection of West 7th Street and South Vermont Avenue. The driver was found to have an active Failure to Appear warrant from Sedalia on original charges of Peace Disturbance. Mekeba I. Nash, 25, of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail pending a cash only bond of $60.00.
Sedalia woman killed in Franklin County crash
A Sedalia, Missouri woman is dead following a two vehicle crash Tuesday in Franklin County, Kansas.
Lincoln Woman Killed in Benton County Rollover
A Lincoln woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2005 Buick Century, driven by 22-year-old Quintin D. Barkwell of Lincoln, was on Route C, four tenths of a mile east of Keseman around 11:50 p.m., when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to skid. The Buick traveled off the right side of of the roadway, struck a ditch and two trees, then overturned.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teen Injured in Collision With Guardrail
A 16-year-old Warrensburg girl was injured Sunday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash that occurred in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 41-year-old Jason M. Koenig of Warrensburg was driving a westbound 2008 Chevy Silverado on Route C, about a quarter mile east of the Benton-Henry county line around 1:15 p.m., when he tried to avoid a collision with an oncoming vehicle, causing the Chevy to veer to the right and impact a guardrail.
kttn.com
Four youth, ranging in ages from 6 to 16, injured in crash east of Salisbury
Four young people from Salisbury were injured Tuesday afternoon when a car went off Chariton County Highway 24 and struck an embankment four miles east of Salisbury. The youth, ranging in age from 6 to 16, were taken to Moberly Regional Medical Center. A 6-year-old girl was seriously injured. Moderate injuries were listed for a 7-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy, and a 16-year-old boy.
939theeagle.com
Columbus Day is a federal and Missouri holiday; Boone County observes Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Most federal, Missouri and county offices are closed today in observance of Columbus Day. It celebrates the arrival of Christopher Columbus in the Americas in 1492. It’s one of the 13 Missouri state holidays. Most federal, state and county offices are closed today, except emergency services like the Missouri State Highway Patrol and county sheriff’s departments.
Fast Food Drive Thru. Sedalia Has Some Fast And Some Slow. Who’s Best?
When it comes to fast food chains in Sedalia, we have an awful lot of them. 2 McDonalds, 2 Hardee's, Wendy's, Burger King, Arby's, KFC, Panera, Freddie's, Taco Bell and a Long John Silvers/A&W. I am sure I am forgetting someone, and many other places have drive-thru options for pick up. Ever get frustrated waiting in the line? Ever get an order wrong? Of course you have. Mistakes happen.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man sentenced for stealing Centralia dump truck after armed robbery
A Columbia man pleads guilty to using a stolen dump truck as a getaway vehicle. It was last Friday when Jonathan Morrow pleaded down to one count of stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to ten years on the stealing charge and seven years on the tampering charge. The court also gave him credit for 162 days he’d already served.
kttn.com
Man from Linneus life-flighted to Columbia after crashing north of Laclede
A resident of Linneus was injured late Monday morning when the van he was driving went off Highway 5, struck a utility pole and fence, then overturned and was demolished. Seventy-one-year-old Carlos Vega received serious injuries and was flown by a medical helicopter (Life Flight Eagle) to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.
KCTV 5
‘It’s not worth it’: Family of Kansas City construction worker killed shares plea to stop drinking and driving
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Family members of a construction worker struck and killed in Cass County early Saturday morning shared their gut-wrenching plea to stop drinking and driving. Jonathon Wilson, 35, was struck and killed by a Ford 150 early Saturday morning on Interstate 49. Wilson was a father,...
Lake Regional Pharmacy consolidates locations
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) Lake Regional Pharmacy revealed on Monday that it plans to reduce its amount of pharmacy locations, according to a press release. Pharmacies in Lake Ozark (1870 Bagnell Dam Blvd.) and Laurie (156 Missouri Blvd,) will close at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Clinic and therapy sites will remain open at these The post Lake Regional Pharmacy consolidates locations appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0