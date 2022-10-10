Read full article on original website
Haunted St. Ann’s Hospital Destroyed By FireNick Summers - ExplorerAbilene, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Taylor County History CenterNick Summers - ExplorerTaylor County, TX
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
“The Great Es-Skate” Fundraising Event Happens in Abilene October 20th
Global Samaritan Resources is excited to announce its fall fundraising event. "The Great Es-Skate" is set for October 20th from 10:30 AM until 1:30 PM at The Skatin' Place in Abilene. This is your chance to get "trapped" for a great cause. It's a fun way to raise money by skating for Global Samaritan.
Denton Valley Farms Features Spooky Pumpkin Fun for Halloween
I recently went out to Denton Valley Farms to check out their Fall Festival activities, something I had not done before. They did not disappoint. My daughter invited my wife and me to go out to Denton Valley Farms to check out their huge pumpkin patch and some of their Halloween activities. I was a little skeptical about going because I had never checked it out before, but we had a blast!
The Gypsy’s MC Toy and Food Drive Benefits Toys for Tots in Abilene
The Abilene United States Marine Corps and the Gypsy Motorcycle Club International Abilene Chapter are teaming up together to host a "Toys For Tots" toy drive and fun motorcycle run on Saturday, October 29th, 2022. everyone is invited to attend and participate to show their support for the less fortunate children of the big country as the gypsies try to ensure that every child in the key city has a great Christmas.
Youtuber from Texas Gives Inside Look of White Mansion in Abilene
Once you've lived in the Abilene area long enough, you've probably driven by the "big white mansion" on Buffalo Gap Road. It is easily one of the most unique buildings in our entire area. You've probably heard a ton of stories about this place, but have only seen it from...
Save the Date Now: Abilene Comic Con Is Coming This December
The area's pop-culture event of the fall has been set. Abilene Comic Con is coming to the Abilene Convention Center on December 3rd and 4th. If you've ever been to a Comic Con in the past, you know it's quite the adventure. It's easy to put yourself in a different world at a Comic Con. Whether you're into anime, cosplay, or collectibles, there's something for the whole family.
Have a Pumpkin Palooza at These 10 Abilene Area Pumpkin Farms
Yes indeed, Fall is here and I love it. The month of October and Halloween are among my favorites. To me, you just don't get the full effect of the season without making a trip to a pumpkin farm. Pumpkins go hand in hand with this time of year. Pumpkins along with other gourds are perfect for Fall decorating. You're also missing out if you don't roast up some pumpkin seeds. But, perhaps the most loved part of the pumpkin throughout the season is the delicious pies they make.
Check Out How 8 Countries From Around The World Celebrate Halloween
That time of year is nearly upon us once again. It seems that everyone is catching on to the fall spirit. Pumpkin spice and pumpkin patches are popping up in places all over Abilene. Church carnivals and trunk or treats are soon to follow. It can mean only one thing. Halloween time is almost here.
The National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature Is 25 Years Old
One of Abilene's premier museums is turning 1/4 century old, and it's time to celebrate. The 25-year-old birthday museum is the National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature also known as the NCCIL aka the nickel. The 25-year-old nickel has been a children's exclusive museum highlighting the original artwork found only...
The 12th Armored Division Museum in Abilene Is Exposing Its Haunted Museum
The 12th Armored Division Museum is opening up its doors this year to host its first-ever haunted house tour inside the museum. When you come to think of it, the museum is a perfect place to have a haunted house tour. And with all that old war gear and equipment, there's just something creepy about that.
Glidden Real Estate Group Wants You To Roll Up Your Sleeve for Hendrick Blood Center
Glidden Real Estate Group wants you to roll up your sleeve this Halloween and give the gift of life during a blood drive that will benefit Hendrick Regional Blood Center. If you've never donated blood before, this is your chance to do so and your gift could help save a life.
The Building That Holds a Ton of Abilene’s History Is Being Destroyed
The one building that holds and has seen nearly all of Abilene's history being made, is now set to be demolished due to the fire four years ago. The building is being torn down so that they can make the Downtown area in Abilene look more uniform. For as long...
Abilene’s Police Department Has a Death Row and it is Haunted
Whether you believe in "hauntings" or not the fact still remains that there is something that is creepy spooky going on at the City of Abilene's Police impound lot. For the record, I am a man of faith and I do not believe in spooky ghosts and or hauntings, but I will admit that there is something freaky going on at that police impound lot.
20 Delicious Abilene Area Food Trucks to Get Your Grub on the Go
Food trucks have been popping up all over the Abilene area over the last several years, giving foodies a ton of different convenient choices for delicious food. For me, there's just something about freshly prepared food from a truck that gives my belly a lot of satisfaction. And in a world where everyone is constantly on the go, we have a plethora of amazing food trucks right here in Abilene to satisfy any lunch hour and appetite.
Wanted By the Abilene Police and Cash Rewards Are Being Offered
Abilene Crime Stoppers (ACS) has been stopping and arresting criminals since 1981. Crime Stoppers mission has always been to deter crime and solve those unsolved cases in and around Abilene. ACS will pay up to $1,000 and all "Quick Pay Rewards" are paid the same day during banking hours, or the next day if the bank is closed. No waiting for the Board to vote on the reward. All quick-pay rewards are waiting to be paid out right now.
Halloween’s History and How We Decorate for It in the Big Country
Halloween or "All Hallows Eve" as it's been known and celebrated since the beginning of the 8th century started out as a total Christian holiday. As November 1st has always been known as "All Saints Day" in Latin and all European countries. However, in Ireland, Great Brittan, and the United States of America Halloween took on a little darker side.
Perfect For Halloween, Possessed Creepy Dolls You Can Actually Buy
Anybody that knows me knows I love the month of October and everything about it. There's the cooler weather, football is in full swing and then there's Halloween. Call me creepy, but I can't get enough of Halloween. The festivals, trunk or treats, candy, and costumes are all made complete with great movies to accompany the holiday.
The CannaBus Mobile Marijuana Dispensary Hits Abilene October 6th
The Ride For Your Rights CannaBus Tour is making its way across Texas and will be stopping in Abilene on October 5th. The tour is put on by goodblend, one of only three medical cannibus operators licensed to operate in Texas. The CannaBus, being the first-of-its-kind mobile dispensary, is making the rounds across the state educating Texans about the state's medical cannibus program.
