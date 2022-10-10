Read full article on original website
Related
Hurry, the $45 Tablet Is Back In Stock at Amazon This Weekend
We recently wrote about the $279 iPad, the cheapest Apple tablet you can buy in 2022. However, we know that Apple tablets aren’t in everyone’s price range. Fortunately, Amazon has dropped prices on its popular lineup of Fire tablets, part of the early deals for Prime Day part two, which officially kicks off on October 11. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen these tablets on sale. Typically, these 50% discounts last for three to four days. While the sale lasts, the Fire 7 Tablet is 25% off and just $45, a pretty serious bargain for a tablet originally released in 2022....
Alexa, show me the deals. These are the best Amazon Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle deals
Some of the best Amazon devices are on sale right now during October Prime Day. Shop these early Black Friday savings on speakers, cameras and more.
The best tablet deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day II: Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The Amazon Early Access Sale doesn't technically start until Oct. 11 -- but Amazon already has a ton of tablets...
ETOnline.com
Amazon October Prime Day 2022 Mattress Sale: The Best Deals You Can Shop on Nectar, Casper and More
The Prime Early Access Sale has released tons of mattress deals available to shop right now. The price of a new mattress might keep you from updating your bedroom, but Amazon is offering plenty of deals on top brands like Casper, Nectar, and Serta. Whether you're looking for a mattress in a box, a cooling mattress, or a classic spring bed, we'll update this list with the best mattresses on sale.
IN THIS ARTICLE
These shapewear shorts have thousands of reviews—and they're on sale for Amazon Prime Day
These Shapermint shapewear shorts have thousands of reviews on Amazon, and you can find them for up to 60% during October Prime Day.
Sony makes it easier to get a PS5 in time for Amazon Prime Day
Good news for anyone trying to get a standalone PlayStation 5
FIFA・
The Echo dot 4th gen plummets to just £19.99 for Amazon Prime Day 2
There are three new Echo dot smart speakers on the way. But before you utter the words “Alexa, get me a 5th gen dot, pronto”, wait a second, because last year’s 4th gen model has just been discounted by a whopping 60 per cent.The 4th generation Echo dot, which was released last year, usually retails for £49.99, but Amazon is selling the black colourway for just £19.99. The last time we saw the 4th-gen Amazon Echo dot plummet to this price was on Amazon Prime Day in July, so we’re not surprised the deal is matched for the retailer’s second...
You can get the latest model of the Apple iPad Pro for a Black Friday steal during October Prime Day 2022
If a sharp new tablet’s on your Amazon Early Access Sale 2022 wish list, you can score a new Apple iPad Pro for $849.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
VR headset deals: Save on Meta Quest 2, PSVR & more
Want to get more VR for your money? We’ve tracked down some of the best VR headset deals, along with accessories and games too.
Buyer beware: Some Amazon Prime Day deals may not be what they seem, according to a new study
Amazon's second Prime Day of the year kicked off on Tuesday, but some of the online retailer's deals may not be quite as sweet as the seem, a new study warns. Researchers analyzed Amazon listings from 2016-2017 and found that sellers often raise prices while displaying a previously unadvertised "list price." The gap between the list price and lower asking price can give the false impression of a deal, when in fact the price might be the same or higher than it was just days prior, they found.
How many Amazon Echoes do you need for your home?
Depending on the size of your home and where you feel you could use some Alexa assistance, you really don't need to spend more than $300 to fill your home with Echo speakers.
Digital Trends
Amazon is selling the Pixel 6a for $329, and it’s just unbelievably good
Google’s latest flagships, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, are now on the shelf. Packing upgraded innards and fresh looks without a price hike, these phones are arguably the most compelling Android flagships out there. But if there’s a phone that should be on your shopping wishlist as we head into the holiday season, it should be the Pixel 6a.
Never be caught without earbuds again with this $48 Prime Day deal from Jabra
Jabra continues strengthening its position in the wireless earbuds market, with offerings hitting multiple price points. The company’s affordable Bluetooth earbuds get a cool $30 off on the $80 MSRP. Jabra’s budget-minded true wireless headphones get even better and irresistible during Amazon Prime Day. Jabra Elite 3 already tops our best affordable wireless headphones list, and a new $50 price tag makes it even more tempting. You can’t go wrong with this one if you want to pick up reasonably priced wireless earphones with a long list of features, passive noise cancellation, a respectable IP rating, and excellent battery life.
CBS News
The best early Black Friday deals at the Wayfair 5 Days of Deals sale: furniture, kitchen and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Wayfair's early Black Friday deals are here. The retailer is offering doorbuster savings on furniture and kitchen favorites during its...
Engadget
Amazon will knock an extra $20 off if you buy two Kindles
The deal comes just in time to buy an early holiday gift. Universal Projector Ceiling Mount Multiple Adjustm. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
advnture.com
My all time favorite Garmin watch is going super cheap in the Amazon Prime sale
Right now, you can grab the Garmin Instinct Solar for just £144.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) – a saving of 55% off the RRP, and its lowest ever price. I'm rounding up all of the best Garmin deals in the Amazon Prime Early Access sale, and this is easily one of the best.
Ars Technica
Pixel Watch review: Beautiful, fast, and way too expensive
OS Wear OS 3.5 (Android 11) Dual-core Samsung Exynos 9110 (10 nm) Two 1.15 GHz Cortex A53 cores (plus a low-power Cortex M33 co-processor) NETWORKING 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, optional LTE. SIZE 41×12.3 mm. WEIGHT 36 g (without band) BATTERY 294 mAh. PRICE $349 (Wi-Fi) $399 (LTE)
NFL・
Ars Technica
Review: Dell’s MS700 wireless mouse has a twisted parlor trick but limited use
Specs at a glance: Dell MS700 Bluetooth Travel Mouse. (116.49×57.17×29.79 mm) There's something to be said about a portable PC peripheral. With many people working in various locations and pairing PC accessories with various devices, portability has become a necessity for many. The Dell MS700 Bluetooth Travel Mouse released today prioritizes portability with Bluetooth connectivity and, more interestingly, the ability to twist into a flatter shape.
The Underrated Le Creuset Braiser That Made our Kitchn Essentials List Is on Major Sale for Amazon Prime Day
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Well, we’re in the full swings of fall now, and with winter on the horizon, there’s undoubtedly all sorts of cold-weather cooking goodness. From slow-braised meats and chili that simmers the day away to all sorts of hearty casseroles that capitalize on the season’s freshest bounty, there’s just something about these hearty recipes that we can’t get enough of.
Kindle Paperwhite for only $99 is a gem of a deal
The last-gen Kindle Paperwhite is selling for a deliciously low price this Prime Day.
Comments / 0